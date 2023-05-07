Work harder so a slacker can achieve American Dream?

Americans deserve an explanation regarding the new rule changes the Biden administration has imposed on homebuyers. On May 1, President Biden implemented a new policy for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, creating a situation where the good-credit-risk borrower will subsidize the poor-credit-risk borrower. Yes, you are reading that correctly.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are government-sponsored enterprises (GSE). It is worth noting the last time a U.S. president attempted to force changes on GSEs to increase lending to riskier homebuyers, it created the biggest mortgage crisis the United States has ever seen. The 2008 housing market crisis involved many factors, and a prime driver of the crash was predatory lending fueled by lower credit standards. In 2008, GSEs directed lenders to lower their credit standards; we are at significant risk of repeating history.

The need and desire to create more opportunities for working families in the housing market remain, and the changes in 2008 did partially achieve that goal. The unintended consequence was a tidal wave of foreclosures that flooded our real estate markets and wreaked havoc on the lives of many working families.

The real estate market has learned many lessons from the 2008 crisis, and better practices exist to protect working families from predatory lending. Homeownership is a piece of the American dream, and as a broker, I am passionate about helping families reach that goal. We cannot allow the industry to take a step back by putting families at risk again of carrying debt they cannot afford in the long term. A good credit score is one factor of many that trusted lenders utilize to ensure working families can achieve the American Dream.

These changes will not break the bank for most homebuyers with good credit. What troubles me is thinking of my 21-year-old child, who has shown responsibility and prudence in a short time, thus obtaining a high credit score.

As these young people from all walks of life begin their journey, we tell them they must work harder so someone else can work a little less and still realize the same American Dream.

With Biden’s changes, this 21-year-old must work an extra hour weekly so a slacker can take that hour off. Wow. As they say, “You can’t make this stuff up.”