APS can’t fix problem of students taking guns to schools

In a perfect world, kids wouldn’t dream of taking guns to school. The Albuquerque Public Schools Police Department would be fully staffed. Children would respect authority and immediately fess up when questioned by police. And the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives eTrace system would magically spit out the name of every current gun owner upon request.

Sadly, we don’t live in a perfect world, as anyone who reads the Journal can attest.

Instead, we live in a world where 14- and 15-year-old boys are tortured and murdered over a gun dispute; where APS police, the Albuquerque Police Department and other law enforcement agencies struggle to fill their ranks; where teens tell officers to bug off when asked where they got a gun; and where people don’t always register the transfer of firearms, making it difficult to ascertain current ownership of guns.

As the Journal is aware, institutions frequently have to decide how to deploy limited resources. That’s certainly true of APS police, which is spread thin with 10 officer vacancies and 30 campus security aide vacancies.

We appreciate your April 30 articles shining a light on the increase in guns found on Albuquerque school campuses. We agree that 17 guns on campuses is startling but take issue with the assertion that APS is not doing enough to keep schools safe because it doesn’t run eTraces on every gun found. We also take issue with the tone in the subsequent editorial toward our APS police chief who rightly notes that his officers can’t force a child to tell us where he got a gun.

Getting to the bottom of where a gun came from takes resources. And so the question becomes, do we want officers in schools or running all over town trying to solve that puzzle?

Here’s the math we’re stuck with as we make these decisions. We have more than 140 schools and currently have 50 officers and 54 campus service aides. We’re trying to hire more, but, as APD will tell you, that isn’t an easy task.

When we encounter a gun we ask APD or the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to run a National Crime Information Center check, and if it comes back stolen we run it through ATF’s eTrace system. If it doesn’t come back as stolen, we turn it over to APD, and they run a ballistics check to determine whether the weapon has been used in other crimes.

In the meantime, I want to stress APS is working hard to keep schools safe. Since 2016, we’ve spent $39.8 million on things like cameras and alarms, door locks, fencing and gates, card access, and creating secure vestibules at schools. We’ve given local law enforcement the ability to take control of live cameras at our schools. We’ve implemented ALICE training, which encourages students and staff to evacuate and run from danger when possible. And we’re working with the district attorney and others to make it clear that anyone caught with a gun on campus will face severe consequences.

But the issue of guns in schools isn’t a problem APS can fix. We, as a community, need to come together to address this.