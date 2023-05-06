Accused serial arsonist facing charges in Huning Highland fire will remain in jail for now

An accused serial arsonist will remain in jail for now on charges stemming from an April 22 fire in the Huning Highland historic district after which he allegedly assaulted the owner of the property who chased him down.

Sly Quincy Jones’ mental competency to stand trial wasn’t considered because the issue before state District Judge Emeterio Rudolpho on Friday was whether Jones’ criminal history, past conduct and appearances at court proceedings warranted pretrial detention.

At the hearing, Rudolpho lamented about the “travesty or whatever we have for our mental health system.”

But the judge said he found no other way to “protect the safety of others” than to keep Jones in jail pending trial on felony charges of arson, aggravated assault and possession of controlled substances. No trial date is set.

Assistant District Attorney Victor Sanchez told the judge criminal complaints allege Jones, 51, has set more than 10 fires in the past few years.

That doesn’t include the April 22 fire, after which Jones was charged and released on conditions pending trial. Four days after his release, another blaze in the same neighborhood erupted, court records show. He has not been charged in that suspected arson, but is under investigation.

“Each time the fire department had to go stop these fires and neighbors had to come out and attempt to stop these fires,” Sanchez said. “He has basically shown that he’s a danger and that whenever he is caught, then he attacks the victim by throwing rocks or whatever.”

Jones’ defense attorney Douglas Wilber took issue with Sanchez characterizing Jones as a “serial arsonist,” noting that he’s never been convicted of arson.

Wilber acknowledged that two prior criminal cases filed against his client in 2021 were dismissed after Jones was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Prosecutors at the time charged Jones with fire-related crimes, such as improper handling of fire and criminal damage to property.

“The fact remains, there has not been in any of these cases a factual hearing on the merits,” Wilber said.

He criticized the prosecution for “making more” out of the cases than the evidence showed.

For instance, Wilber said the criminal complaint related to the April 22 fire refers to “allegations that Mr. Jones has been starting fires on personal property. However, you know what’s actually being burned is basically vegetation.”

The latest fire in the neighborhood engulfed a 1900s-era vacant home on High Street SE the morning of April 28.

Jones was seen carrying “fire starting material” into the building and neighbors noticed him running out of an alley away from the building after the fire started, according to the DA motion for pretrial detention. He allegedly ran from fire investigators who arrived to patrol the area. When eventually caught, he was carrying a lighter, the motion stated.

Wilber also said the homeowner who followed Jones after his property was set on fire April 22 was the aggressor, and Jones was the victim. Jones allegedly threw small rocks, then a brick at the homeowner, who had a knife but claimed self-defense.

Rudolpho told the attorneys that both the defense and prosecution were using “hyperbole.”

“We know in this arid climate,” Rudolpho said, “even fire that seems to be out in the boonies can spread and put lives in danger. And here we’re seeing fires in real close proximity to homes and structures, and that, I find, creates a danger to the public.”

The judge also cited a ruling in July 2021 after Jones was accused of going on a “fire-starting spree” at a property near High Street SE and Gold Avenue. Four fires were ignited in a small area. Damage was estimated as more than $1,000.

State District Judge Alisa Hart granted the DA’s request for a detention order in that case, ruling that Jones had “uncontrolled propensities” to persist in the “gravely dangerous conduct of starting fires.”

She cited his criminal history from the state of Florida, eight cases in New Mexico and two bench warrants for failure to appear.

“All give rise to the level dangerousness,” Hart wrote.

Less than a year later, that case and an earlier set of charges were dismissed because of Jones’ mental competency.

Asked by Sanchez if the defense would again bring up the issue of Jones’ competency, Wilber said, “I’m not raising it at this time.”