Most New Mexico college students facing food or housing insecurity, study finds

Cassandra Huneau, 34, has spent almost her entire life dealing with food insecurity.

Growing up, she said her family had very little money, and she spent much of her adult life on her own, bouncing around between multiple colleges. At one point, she was on the street, living without a home.

Nowadays, the University of New Mexico senior still eats only one meal per day.

“It’s hard to fight through when you don’t have food, and you’re starting to struggle,” she said. “Even though I have a high GPA, it’s been hard to maintain that.”

Roughly 60% of New Mexico students recently faced food or housing insecurity, according to results from a basic needs survey released Friday by UNM and the state higher education department. Overall, about two-thirds of people on college campuses — including faculty and staff — have struggled for basic needs.

“We have a long way to go in New Mexico to eradicate poverty and to solve food insecurity,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during an event revealing the data. “We’re climbing out, but we were in such a deep hole.”

Forty percent of both undergraduate and graduate students who responded to the survey were counted as “hungry.” Fifteen percent of undergraduates were calculated as homeless, and for graduate students, that number jumps to 20%.

Students who are Black or Indigenous tended to face the highest rates of hunger and food insecurity, according to survey results. Demographic data for which student populations face the most housing insecurity wasn’t made available Friday.

Students dealing with food or housing insecurity often face a trade-off between making ends meet and maintaining their grades.

“I had to schedule my entire life around when I was working,” Blakely Hautzinger, 21, said. “Eventually it felt like I was working and doing school on the side rather than the other way around.”

Students who struggled to meet basic needs tended to experience higher rates of depression and anxiety, and more commonly had lower grade-point averages.

“There’s a lot of work we have to do,” Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez said.

New Mexico, Lujan Grisham said, will dedicate $1 million to on-campus food projects like food pantries throughout the state. In November, the state higher education department spread $900,000 across 15 schools to help combat food insecurity.

But students can sometimes be hesitant to use some of the resources available to them, like food pantries, said associate professor Sarita Cargas, who heads up the UNM Basic Needs Project. Students can also be reticent to classify themselves as homeless, she added.

Over 15,000 people — a response rate of 16% — across 27 public colleges and universities participated in the survey. But the survey is what’s known as a “convenience sample,” Cargas said, meaning it may not necessarily be representative of the entire student, faculty and staff head count on college campuses.

“Could there be bias that more food insecure people took the survey? Yes. There’s nothing you can do about that, data comes with bias,” she said. “However, in line with other data, we think it’s accurate.”