‘Our goal is to move forward’: Early childhood department gets zero copays, wage minimums back on track

Two federally-funded policies — eliminating child care copays for thousands and setting $15 per hour minimums for early childhood employees — are back on track for the foreseeable future, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced Monday.

Both policies, the department said, were set to expire in the coming months, leaving many families and childcare providers worried about having to re-shoulder the financial burdens the policies lifted.

“We had a lot of questions coming at us. We have parents rightfully asking, providers asking — everybody wants to know what’s going to be different,” Early Childhood Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky told the Journal. “It is not our goal to roll back. Our goal is to move forward and to maintain momentum.”

Even so, some advocates and educators planned on Monday to close their doors and walk out for a “day without child care,” in part over concerns about low wages for educators and that the department isn’t sufficiently funded to maintain zero copays.

The free childcare expansion would have expired in about two months. It waives copays for families whose income is up to 400% of the federal poverty level, which for a family of four is around $30,000.

There are 42,581 families who are eligible to receive such child care assistance, according to the department. Currently, about 11,367 families with children under six are being served.

The policy was originally funded through federal pandemic relief funds. Now, Groginsky said, the $15 million it’ll take to cover not charging copays will be paid through a mix of early childhood trust fund money and federal dollars. Some of the federal money is from ongoing federal relief.

In November, voters overwhelmingly approved larger distributions from the state’s land grant permanent fund to early childhood education.

If copayments should be reinstated, Groginsky said, families and child care providers would get a warning three months in advance. The department’s also proposing a new copay schedule, which would act as a failsafe in case copays came back.

The department’s also planning to increase the rates it uses to pay child care centers for the students they enroll.

That’s partly to cover taxes for child care, placing that on the centers instead of families, and partly to cover pay bumps for employees that were announced last year and were also set to expire in September.

Many of New Mexico’s early childhood employees, Groginsky said, will keep that raise, although at the end of the day the early childhood department can’t enforce that providers use the additional reimbursement revenue on keeping the raises.

“We would hold them accountable if they were spending the money on things not related to caring for the children,” she said. “(But) we’re not going to say, ‘Are you paying this person this exact amount’ … that’s out of our purview.”

As of last month, about 7,000 certified employees were receiving the raise.