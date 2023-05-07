What can be recycled, what can’t, and should I wash my peanut butter jars?

Albuquerque Solid Waste offers single-stream recycling, meaning all the items the city has identified for recycling can be placed in a single bin. The Solid Waste website, cabq.gov/solidwaste/recycling, has useful information. On the site, click down the list on the left. For example, there is a table in English and in Spanish of what can and what cannot be put in the blue bin.

What gets recycled? Solid Waste trucks look the same, so does it all really go to the landfill? No. Recycling is sorted, bailed and marketed to reuse or make another product. There are people working the sorting line, so it is critical to not put trash or contaminates in recycling. If you’re not sure if something can be recycled or not, go to the Recycle Coach tab on the website and click on the Material List. An alphabetized list with down arrows appears. You are likely to find your item and whether to recycle or trash it. For example, DO NOT put diapers in recycling. The recycling arrow triangle does not mean an item can be recycled. The symbol has become a standard for companies to add to their logo and marketing to indicate they support and may participate in recycling.

Does it help to sort into bags? No need to, but if you do, DO NOT tie the bags. Tied bags make sorting nearly impossible.

What paper? Junk mail, corrugated cardboard, cereal, milk and juice boxes, and egg cartons. Flatten boxes and paper containers before putting them in the bin. If the paper does not contain grease, food residue or wax coating it can be recycled. Remove plastic wrappers.

DO NOT put pizza boxes in the blue bin. Paper coffee cups, paper ice cream containers and paper straws go into the garbage.

What plastic? Plastic containers with the recycling symbol and No. 1-7, along with rigid plastics such as toys and hampers, can go into the blue bin. Plastic bottle tops can be recycled; leave them on containers.

DO NOT put plastic strapping, plastic rope or hoses in the blue bins. Sprayers off your bottles go into the garbage. DO NOT put shopping bags in the blue bin. These things can tangle on the sorting belt, can cause stoppage in the line and could be dangerous to those working the line. Some retailers have bag recycling containers at their entry doors.

What metal? Aluminum and tin cans, foil pans and foil wrap, pots and pans and small appliances can go into the blue bin. Cut off the cord from appliances before placing in the blue bin. Do not crush the cans. DO NOT put hangers or scrap metal in the blue bins.

Glass: DO NOT place glass in the blue bin. Take glass to any of the city’s free drop-off locations.

Do I wash it? Think empty, clean and dry. Clean out a peanut butter container with a spatula; that is clean for recycling. Food residue can harm the recycling process.

Community recycling sites: Flatten the cardboard to make room for more boxes. For safety, do not try to remove boxes from the bins. DO NOT take trash to the recycling community sites.

Take a tour: Tours of the Albuquerque recycling center are offered September-April for groups of 10 or less. There is a waiting list, so organize your group for fall tours. Albuquerque Solid Waste representative will speak at your neighborhood association meeting, civic group, or other gatherings to provide educational information and give you take-home items to support your recycling efforts. Call 311 to connect. You can also go to their office at 4600 Edith NE, at the corner of Edith and Griegos, to pick up information.

Large-item pick up: A free large-item pick up can be scheduled throughout the year. Complete the form at cabq.gov/solidwaste/trash-collection/large-item-pick-up or call 311. Items include furniture, mattresses, large appliances, TV, sinks, toilets and lawn mowers. Non-working refrigerators and freezers should have the doors taped securely shut for safety.

Green waste: Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 12, Solid Waste residential customers can place their green waste such as leaves, grass and brush in trash bags. Green waste is mulched to use as an alternative cover at the landfill. Albuquerque Solid Waste has received an award for this practice.

Report illegal dumping: Call 311 to report it. Find resources at Ihavetrash.com

Source: cabq.gov/solidwaste/recycling/recycle-coach