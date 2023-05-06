Top of Mind: Do you think impaired driving has gotten worse since the state legalized marijuana a year ago, and was law enforcement prepared?

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

Do you think impaired driving has gotten worse since the state legalized marijuana a year ago, and was law enforcement prepared?

“Marijuana is a gateway drug, and our governor is naive and foolish to only look at the financial impact and totally disregard how many lives it will eventually ruin. Law enforcement will always do their best, but how do you prepare for a tsunami?”

— Kevin Pelletier, Albuquerque

“Yes, I do feel drivers are more impaired, especially weekends.”

— Pauline Ramos, Albuquerque

“My overall answer is no, because N.M. has always had much too high a percentage of both reckless and clueless drivers. Marijuana and Rx drugs slow some users down, but alcohol’s more dangerous. We need for more highway/traffic police to spot erratic drivers, no matter what they are on.”

— Linda Sperling, Santa Fe

“Impaired driving is up. I frequently smell marijuana while at a stoplight and see people smoking. Enforcement in Albuquerque is non-existent. Unless an impaired driver is in an accident, they will drive high hundreds, if not thousands of times, before being caught.”

— Bill Reed, Albuquerque

“It is important to note that impaired driving can be caused by a variety of substances, including alcohol, prescription drugs, and illegal drugs other than cannabis. In addition, cannabis can remain detectable in the body for several weeks after use, making it difficult to determine whether a driver is impaired.”

— Duke Rodriguez, Albuquerque, president and CEO of Ultra Health

“In my tourist town, I think it has. We are flooded by Texans whose first stop seems to be a dispensary — they already had trouble driving on mountain roads with lots of wildlife.”

— Sara Brown, Ruidoso

“No. Just because N.M. finally decriminalized cannabis doesn’t mean there are more ‘impaired’ drivers on the road. Law enforcement was already dealing with stoned drivers prior to decriminalization, and watching the local news, no uptick in accidents have been reported.”

— Walter Bishop, Elephant Butte

“I think impaired driving after marijuana being legalized has gotten a lot worse, and I do not think the police or the state were prepared for it at all. The impaired drivers need to be dealt with now.”

— Jennifer Collins, Edgewood

“Can’t blame bad New Mexico drivers on anything like what is being suggested. Actually, being under the influence of cannabis would help most drivers in this state; it would slow them down a bit.”

— Arthur Ortiz, Santa Fe

“I know for a fact marijuana impairs some people’s ability to drive. Others have no problem. If only we could trust folks to make the safe choice.”

— Lisa Watchempino, Pueblo of Acoma

“Speeding, tailgating, swerving in and out of traffic, no turn signals, aggressive, careless and reckless driving, distracted driving, running through red lights and stop signs, do I go on? It’s hard to tell who isn’t under the influence or if it’s plain ignorance and carelessness.”

— Manny Garcia, Belen

The Albuquerque Police Department recently announced the average response time for Priority 1 calls is 14 minutes. What do you think is a reasonable response time to the most serious calls?

