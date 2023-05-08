Talk of the Town: New Mexico needs a public bank capable of rebuilding communities

Rebate tips for low-income taxpayers

BY NOW most N.M. taxpayers are aware of the rebates that went into effect in 2022 and 2023. However, many may not be aware of the enhancements to the Low Income Comprehensive Tax Rebate (rebate) that went into effect in 2021. Prior to 2021, if a taxpayer had modified adjusted gross income of $22,000 or less, they could be eligible for this rebate.

Effective with the 2021 tax year, this ceiling was raised to $36,000. In addition, the amount of the credit was increased. For example, a single eligible taxpayer, 65 or older, with modified adjusted gross income of $20,000 could receive a rebate in 2020 of $40. For 2021 that amount was increased to $140. Taxpayers whose modified adjusted gross income is over $22,000 but under the new ceiling of $36,000 may not be aware of the enhancements and conclude they are not eligible for the rebate. The general qualifications for the rebate and the items that must be included in modified adjusted gross income can be found in the instructions for the PIT- RC form on the N.M. Tax and Revenue website.

Michael Winter, Albuquerque

NM needs better than FEMA response

THE JOURNAL’S front-page article of April 25 was hard to read. FEMA’s failure to adequately respond to citizens of Mora and San Miguel counties after the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire breaks my heart. Both wasted effort and crucial time mocking the real needs and understanding of the resources our neighbors require. Federal responses to western wildfires are founded in ignorance and assumption of superior knowledge that ignore local wisdom and community history. New Mexicans did not create the wildfires nor the destruction, but we are suffering the results of federal arrogance.

New Mexicans now know we cannot rely on assistance that requires following the one-size-fits-all rules and inflexibility of federal procedures. So, we need to create programs we can rely upon within our own state when disaster strikes. Programs must answer to New Mexican conditions with flexibility in responding to our actual capabilities.

We have the money thanks to massive oil and gas revenues; we need a tool that can quickly get money to first responders, to communities for shelters and supplies as soon as disaster hits, to counties and towns dealing in the aftermath, and even after things have stabilized to our businesses to rebuild. New Mexico needs a public bank capable of being as flexible and resourceful as North Dakota’s public bank has been in mitigating serious flooding and rebuilding wiped-out communities for over 100 years. No one can accuse North Dakota of being a radical or progressive state; creating a bank owned by New Mexico to serve New Mexico’s people is not a radical idea. Creating a truly useful economic tool for coping with changing economic and climate needs is a sound strategy for our Legislature to pursue.

Sarah Manning, Albuquerque