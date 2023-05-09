SpeakUp!: NMSU athletic director, Clarence Thomas, pregnancy option center and drag racing

(Under a new law the) total value of multiple offenses is used to prosecute. Since it appears store security personnel are not allowed to INTERFERE WITH A SHOPLIFTER, how does one add up the value of items? While waiting for my wife to finish shopping on two visits I observed three shoplifting incidents. JS

You have to hand it to NMSU ATHLETIC DIRECTOR MARIO MOCCIA for securing a $71,800 raise in the wake of the university’s basketball scandal. What happened to “knew or should have known” as a standard for continued employment? FB

People have been abusing illegal/legal drugs for centuries. Now addicts are abusing a HORSE TRANQUILIZER. The Chinese dealt with the issue by allowing opium dens. Why not try the same thing here? In China addicts held jobs, supported families, etc. Our efforts to cure addicts are a dismal failure. JJG

I believe most folks will agree that the recent SALARY INCREASES GRANTED BY THE GOVERNOR to her inner circle are outrageous. I guess they are getting while the getting is good since they won’t be able to make that kind of money in the “real world.” WT

ALBUQUERQUE HAS MAJOR PROBLEMS. City councilors are only concerned about their own agendas. Mr. Mayor has started many projects. Too bad he isn’t a finisher. He sure has a beautiful smile. SL

We just can’t wait any longer. There are only 10 years before our PLANET WARMS to a level deemed uninhabitable for future generations. And what are we talking about? This DJT clown circus. He was and will be the most un-environmental president in history. His legacy isn’t Stormy, but storms. BC

(Regarding the story about) the alcohol/other drug abuse problem in the state. Even with the new law that was passed to bolster access to treatment, good luck finding the practitioners to provide it. There is a terrible SHORTAGE OF SOCIAL WORKERS and counselors. RS

Responding … March 31 Talk of the Town (letter): The NRA promotes and conducts various gun safety courses across the country. There are many gun laws and regulations not enforced and have never worked. KUDOS TO THE NRA for their gun safety programs and initiatives. DV

I noticed that Sheryl Williams Stapleton’s name is still on the AFRICAN AMERICAN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER. Although she hasn’t been convicted of any wrongdoing yet, her name should be removed. The indictment by the grand jury and her resignation is enough to change it to Martin Luther King Jr. TC

It’s a given there will be another bust in the oil and gas industry. One way to make up for the loss of income is for New Mexico to start TAXING THE TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF SOLAR AND WIND generated electricity being produced here and exported to the West Coast. JJG

The citizens of Bernalillo County voted no on the proposal to build a soccer stadium in Albuquerque. How can the city now decide to build United’s stadium at Balloon (Fiesta Park)? I found out about this on the Opinion Page, Thursday, April 6, 2023, “STADIUM A REAL THREAT to ABQ ballooning.” Is this just another example of government thinking it knows better than its constituents? CH

The April 8 headline, “Farmington police kill man protecting his home,” should have been “Gun culture kills Farmington man.” Murders, rapists, burglars, etc., generally don’t knock. While a rap on the door at 11:30 p.m. calls for some prudence, that prudence should take the form of calling out “Who’s there?” or putting on the porch light and glancing out the window. If Dotson had relied on his COMMON SENSE INSTEAD OF HIS GUN, he would still be alive. AH

MLG BUCKS to New Mexicans when she’s not running for office – novel. CA

Supreme Court Justice CLARENCE THOMAS must be impeached on the grounds that we can no longer have confidence in his impartiality. If you care about the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, Justice Thomas must go. CG

Build a PREGNANCY OPTION CENTER next to the reproductive center in Las Cruces. One center would offer abortions; the other would offer tangible life options such as monetary aid, adoption help, housing, etc. If we really cared about women we would make their range of options far wider. ML

GLOBAL WARMING is bad for everyone. In the struggle to survive, there will be little time for fun or play. Ask survivors of forest fires, tornados, and hurricanes. Future uses of stadiums will be for emergency housing, hospitals, and transportation hubs. GM

Trevisani – you buy the land, build the stadium and slap your name on it, like the privately funded Sofi Stadium or the old Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami. Fellow taxpayers – read sports economist Andrew Zimbalist’s many studies showing STADIUMS DO NOT HELP workers or cities; they hurt them. RJB

Of all the VALUABLE SKILLS CNM could offer, they chose distilling. Just what the state needs – more alcohol. DP

65% voted against public funding of a soccer stadium, but the wife of N.M. United owner is on the state Board of Finance. Taxpayer money should be spent on projects and services that would benefit more people in our impoverished state than just a few MILLIONAIRE TEAM OWNERS and contractors. BG

Governor, I used to get upset at those HIGH CALIFORNIA SALES TAXES when I’d buy gifts for friends and family. Now, between state, county, and city we’ve nearly caught up with them. You say future revenue sources may not be able handle that phased-in cut. I say baloney. KMC

NM, poor and bottom of every list, but PNM/AVANGRID SOAP OPERA proves politics are world-class. The publicly elected PRC votes no. Immediately gets transformed into appointed commission, selected by governor. Next, an expedited hearing. Soon, approval of that which was previously denied. It’s magic, or just politics in N.M. LG

Women, why not submit a law proposal to have ALL MEN CASTRATED, especially the male politicians, so you won’t have to worry about them telling you what you have to do with your bodies? MAP

Our state Legislature meets every other year for a month-long session to deal primarily with the budget. In off years, during a 60-day session, I would like to see 30 days of the session deal with nothing but crime-related issue. No distractions, ONLY CRIME. It’s our No. 1 problem. RF

Since studies have proven VIAGRA is much more dangerous than mifepristone, I wonder if a lawsuit banning it would be taken before Judge Kacsmaryk in Texas. Penicillin is also deadlier, so maybe add it to the lawsuit, too. Just curious. RE

In the April 23 Journal our police chief parroted the mayor saying that public safety budget was adequate. Same newspaper had another article announcing the APD RESPONSE to robberies and shootings was down to 14 minutes. Time to find people who actually protect the public, starting with the mayor. JT

Instead of working on legislation that would benefit the American people, the REPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE are more interested in banning books, banning abortion pill, investigating Hunter Biden and investigating young people’s genitals. And this is the party of “less government.” JL

(Lujan ) Grisham: “grave concern for future sustainability.” Translation: “My spending plan for the next three years could be hampered if we cut taxes.” It is easier and more affective to give a ONE-TIME GIFT BACK TO TAXPAYERS than to reduce taxes they pay every day. Liberals love to spend our money. GH

A consulting firm MARK RONCHETTI hires for his Senate run botches the release of his campaign website and what does he do? Hires them again and they botch it again. And he wanted us to believe he could manage an entire state government? Whew, we dodged a bullet. DS

“Admin. to push huge EV sales.” There is no vehicle that pollutes the earth more than an electric vehicle. Every part of the BATTERIES ARE SO TOXIC it is illegal to mine them in the U.S. Wake up. This administration is clueless. KP

Shame on MLG and legislators who voted for $10 million allocated to a facility that will perform ABORTIONS. As a taxpayer, I am being forced to pay for procedures that intentionally kill innocent human beings. Haven’t we all been a fetus before, wholeheartedly depending on being protected by laws/families/society? LW

I’d like to thank Mayor Keller, the ABQ city councilors, the APD and its DOJ watchdogs, and everyone that voted for the current administration for ENABLING DRAG RACING in the city. I enjoyed nearly three straight hours of it this past Saturday night (April 1) in northeastern ABQ. Out-of-control, obnoxious behavior. AN

Three of my grandchildren can vote. Their generation will replace the OLD MEN NOW IN CONGRESS. They will do something about gun control, women’s rights, climate change, immigration and the other things the present Congress refuses to do anything about. CM