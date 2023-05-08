Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold – and untrue – stories behind the pictures

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

“Looks like our mom-and-pop store had quite a litter.”

TODD TIBBALS, Albuquerque

No wonder so many people prefer to shop online!

LINDA SOLOMON, Albuquerque

“I keep staring at this map that says you are here. Where is here?”

STEPHANIE NEWMAN, Albuquerque

Attendance at the event planners’ trade show exceeded expectations.

KEMPTON LINDQUIST, Albuquerque

“I’m supposed to deliver this pizza to exhibit 60. Can you help me find it?”

LINDA KAY LIVINGSTON, Albuquerque

“I remember where we parked the car, but does anyone remember where the door to get out of here is?”

ROBERT TRAPP, Española

This picture was taken at “Where’s Waldo’s” 30th anniversary by his girlfriend, Wenda.

PREMETIVO R. GABALDON JR., Albuquerque

This is where those annoying phone calls come from. You know the ones: “Your car maintenance insurance has expired.” …

CHERYL HAAKER, Albuquerque

They finally built a bigger, if not better, mousetrap. The mouse starves to death before he can find the cheese.

MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque

“We have been in this exhibit hall so long I have developed Sundowner Syndrome. I don’t know if it’s morning or night.”

JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

After City Council voted down jail cells as Tiny Homes in the new city zoning code, the council permitted commercial/business to convert to Teenie Weenie Tiny Homes.

COLLEEN AYCOCK, Albuquerque

The tiny house convention seems to be a big hit. Well, you know what I mean.

GORDON SARGENT, Tehachapi, California

“Please stop by our booth for the best prices. We’re the third one from the end.”

DWAYNE ARGAUD, Albuquerque

“In this vast array of vendor displays, has anyone seen Waldo?”

ELIZABETH A. SAAVEDRA, Los Lunas

This week’s challenge

Mayor Tim Keller’s proposed zoning code overhaul would allow casitas no bigger than mailboxes and even smaller floor plans than the county’s Tiny Homes Village.