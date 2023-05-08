 Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold - and untrue - stories behind the pictures - Albuquerque Journal

Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold – and untrue – stories behind the pictures

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

“Looks like our mom-and-pop store had quite a litter.”

TODD TIBBALS, Albuquerque

No wonder so many people prefer to shop online!

LINDA SOLOMON, Albuquerque

“I keep staring at this map that says you are here. Where is here?”

STEPHANIE NEWMAN, Albuquerque

Attendance at the event planners’ trade show exceeded expectations.

KEMPTON LINDQUIST, Albuquerque

“I’m supposed to deliver this pizza to exhibit 60. Can you help me find it?”

LINDA KAY LIVINGSTON, Albuquerque

“I remember where we parked the car, but does anyone remember where the door to get out of here is?”

ROBERT TRAPP, Española

This picture was taken at “Where’s Waldo’s” 30th anniversary by his girlfriend, Wenda.

PREMETIVO R. GABALDON JR., Albuquerque

This is where those annoying phone calls come from. You know the ones: “Your car maintenance insurance has expired.” …

CHERYL HAAKER, Albuquerque

They finally built a bigger, if not better, mousetrap. The mouse starves to death before he can find the cheese.

MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque

“We have been in this exhibit hall so long I have developed Sundowner Syndrome. I don’t know if it’s morning or night.”

JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

After City Council voted down jail cells as Tiny Homes in the new city zoning code, the council permitted commercial/business to convert to Teenie Weenie Tiny Homes.

COLLEEN AYCOCK, Albuquerque

The tiny house convention seems to be a big hit. Well, you know what I mean.

GORDON SARGENT, Tehachapi, California

“Please stop by our booth for the best prices. We’re the third one from the end.”

DWAYNE ARGAUD, Albuquerque

“In this vast array of vendor displays, has anyone seen Waldo?”

ELIZABETH A. SAAVEDRA, Los Lunas

 

This week’s challenge

Mayor Tim Keller’s proposed zoning code overhaul would allow casitas no bigger than mailboxes and even smaller floor plans than the county’s Tiny Homes Village.

See the winners each week on the Op-Ed page in the printed Albuquerque Journal or the eJournal replica edition


FOR NEXT WEEK see the Albuquerque Journal newspaper or eJournal replica edition for the picture to caption


SEND YOUR suggested caption for publication next week.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold – and untrue – stories behind the pictures

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold - and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Caption: Mayor Tim Keller's proposed zoning ... Caption: Mayor Tim Keller's proposed zoning code overhaul would allow casitas no bigger than mailboxes and even smaller floor plans than the county's Tiny ...
2
Raising Cane's to open first Albuquerque location; here's how ...
ABQnews Seeker
Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky ... Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers, ages 13 and older, free food from the restaurant for a year. ...
3
Virgin Galactic heading back to space this month with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virgin Galactic is headed back to ... Virgin Galactic is headed back to space this month with a six-person crew, marking it's first flight to suborbit since company founder Sir Richard ...
4
‘Our goal is to move forward’: Early childhood department ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two federally-funded policies — eliminating child ... Two federally-funded policies — eliminating child care copays for thousands and setting $15 per hour minimums for early childhood employees — are back on ...
5
Hidden stop sign on Quail Run Court is dangerous, ...
ABQnews Seeker
CAN'T SEE THE SIGN FOR THE ... CAN'T SEE THE SIGN FOR THE TREES: Ajoy Moonka emails "the intersection of our cul-de-sac, Quail Run ...
6
From clerk to CEO: Lovelace head looks to 'create ...
ABQnews Seeker
David Schultz, the new president and ... David Schultz, the new president and CEO of Lovelace Health System, started in his role in April.
7
Economy wading into the tall grass
ABQnews Seeker
Last week was eventful to say ... Last week was eventful to say the least on the economic front. The Fed continued its so-called incre ...
8
Cause and effect: Let's talk crime, not just local
ABQnews Seeker
Recently I fell into conversation with ... Recently I fell into conversation with a nurse who told me she had lived in 30 cities in eight states before arriving in Albuquerque. ...
9
An ex-Los Lunas High School coach was found guilty ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 31-year-old man exchanged more than ... A 31-year-old man exchanged more than 17,000 text messages with a freshman he coached. Now he is facing 15 to 30 years on the ...