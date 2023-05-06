Duke City, USA Cycling liking the spin they’re in

32.2 miles, two laps. Blacktop climbing the steep incline of Heartbreak Hill, a ride into the vast sky hanging over the east mountains.

To some, it’s an otherworldly sensation, a perfect slice of New Mexico’s natural beauty.

To USA Cycling? It’s a championship course.

“Courses are usually first and foremost, right?,” said Tara McCarthy, USA Cycling’s director of national events. “We’re giving away a title. We want to make sure that the courses are appropriate for high-level competition. That’s always number one.”

The 2023 USA Cycling collegiate road national championships began on Friday morning with cyclists buzzing up and down Atrisco Vista Boulevard for individual and team time trials, rows of cars, trucks and straight-leg tents spread along the track with cycling equipment strewn every which way.

But the main event is on Saturday. On that 32.2-mile course out near East Mountain High School, the road races determining national champions start at 9 a.m. sharp.

And what’s been a fruitful partnership so far takes another step forward.

“When a community really rallies behind our event, whether it is with hospitality for athletes and staff or just having a really strong volunteer base to pull from, those are things that make our job and the event a better experience for athletes,” McCarthy said. “And those are places that we want to keep coming back to.”

For the third straight year, Visit Albuquerque and Albuquerque Parks & Recreation are hosting a USA Cycling event. Albuquerque hosted the USA Cycling masters road national championships, designated for cyclists ages 30 and up, in 2021 and 2022 and since bids move in two year blocks, the collegiate national championships will return in 2024.

So far, all sides have been more than pleased with how everything’s played out.

“USA Cycling has been really good to work with and the athletes have been very appreciative,” said Susan Rice, Albuquerque’s recreation facility & program operations manager. “So we’re hoping to knock it out of the park again this year with time trials, the road race and the criterium and show them all a really, really good time.”

“We’re hoping to bring other events to the city,” McCarthy said.

Rice has been cycling for 40 years, the last 15 spent racing. Her extensive background and experience with the sport and community around it made her an easy choice to help set things up with USA Cycling.

More importantly, she knows what a good course look like. Slow, rolling hills. Steep inclines. Scenic views. A flat road course can’t compare, Rice said.

“No true athlete is showing there,” she added. “It shows how well you could follow somebody on their bike. But when you have rollers and hills and things like that that challenge an athlete, that’s what makes a good road course.

“And we have one of the best in the nation.”

FRIDAY’S WINNERS:

Men’s individual time trials (14 miles): Jonah Walton – Belmont Abbey (27:54.0)

Women’s individual time trials (14 miles): Cecily Decker – Montana State (32:31.3)

Men’s club team time trials (18.7 miles): Cole Tamburri, Kylen Solvik, Simon Abrahamse, Anthony Hilligoss – University of Colorado-Boulder (37:29.7)

Women’s club team time trials: Zoe Van Winckel, Madison Gallagher – Virginia (44:20.4)

Men’s varsity team time trials: Adin Papell, Artem Shmidt, Brody McDonald, Trevor August – Milligan (35.31.8)

Women’s varsity team time trials: Ava Hachmann, Ella Grier, Natalie Quinn, Sabrina Hayes – Fort Lewis, Colorado (41:15.0)