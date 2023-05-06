 Duke City, USA Cycling liking the spin they're in - Albuquerque Journal

Duke City, USA Cycling liking the spin they’re in

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

Arizona State’s Thomas Anderson, left, Luis Cerna and Jonathan Bush compete in the team time trial event during the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships on Atrisco Vista Boulevard in Albuquerque on Thursday.
Jon Austria/Journal)

32.2 miles, two laps. Blacktop climbing the steep incline of Heartbreak Hill, a ride into the vast sky hanging over the east mountains.

To some, it’s an otherworldly sensation, a perfect slice of New Mexico’s natural beauty.

To USA Cycling? It’s a championship course.

“Courses are usually first and foremost, right?,” said Tara McCarthy, USA Cycling’s director of national events. “We’re giving away a title. We want to make sure that the courses are appropriate for high-level competition. That’s always number one.”

The 2023 USA Cycling collegiate road national championships began on Friday morning with cyclists buzzing up and down Atrisco Vista Boulevard for individual and team time trials, rows of cars, trucks and straight-leg tents spread along the track with cycling equipment strewn every which way.

But the main event is on Saturday. On that 32.2-mile course out near East Mountain High School, the road races determining national champions start at 9 a.m. sharp.

And what’s been a fruitful partnership so far takes another step forward.

“When a community really rallies behind our event, whether it is with hospitality for athletes and staff or just having a really strong volunteer base to pull from, those are things that make our job and the event a better experience for athletes,” McCarthy said. “And those are places that we want to keep coming back to.”

For the third straight year, Visit Albuquerque and Albuquerque Parks & Recreation are hosting a USA Cycling event. Albuquerque hosted the USA Cycling masters road national championships, designated for cyclists ages 30 and up, in 2021 and 2022 and since bids move in two year blocks, the collegiate national championships will return in 2024.

So far, all sides have been more than pleased with how everything’s played out.

“USA Cycling has been really good to work with and the athletes have been very appreciative,” said Susan Rice, Albuquerque’s recreation facility & program operations manager. “So we’re hoping to knock it out of the park again this year with time trials, the road race and the criterium and show them all a really, really good time.”

“We’re hoping to bring other events to the city,” McCarthy said.

Rice has been cycling for 40 years, the last 15 spent racing. Her extensive background and experience with the sport and community around it made her an easy choice to help set things up with USA Cycling.

More importantly, she knows what a good course look like. Slow, rolling hills. Steep inclines. Scenic views. A flat road course can’t compare, Rice said.

“No true athlete is showing there,” she added. “It shows how well you could follow somebody on their bike. But when you have rollers and hills and things like that that challenge an athlete, that’s what makes a good road course.

“And we have one of the best in the nation.”

FRIDAY’S WINNERS:

Men’s individual time trials (14 miles): Jonah Walton – Belmont Abbey (27:54.0)

Women’s individual time trials (14 miles): Cecily Decker – Montana State (32:31.3)

Men’s club team time trials (18.7 miles): Cole Tamburri, Kylen Solvik, Simon Abrahamse, Anthony Hilligoss – University of Colorado-Boulder (37:29.7)

Women’s club team time trials: Zoe Van Winckel, Madison Gallagher – Virginia (44:20.4)

Men’s varsity team time trials: Adin Papell, Artem Shmidt, Brody McDonald, Trevor August – Milligan (35.31.8)

Women’s varsity team time trials: Ava Hachmann, Ella Grier, Natalie Quinn, Sabrina Hayes – Fort Lewis, Colorado (41:15.0)

Home » From the newspaper » Duke City, USA Cycling liking the spin they’re in

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Duke City, USA Cycling liking the spin they're in
College
32.2 miles, two laps. Blacktop climbing ... 32.2 miles, two laps. Blacktop climbing the steep incline of Heartbreak Hill, a ride into the vast s ...
2
'I can't put my trust in people': Former New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Aggies Deuce Benjamin and Shak ... Former Aggies Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu held a news conference to discuss the lawsuit they filed alleging teammates ganged up and sexually assaulted them multiple ...
3
Former Lobo Josiah Allick heading home, transfers to Nebraska
ABQnews Seeker
Former UNM Lobo Josiah Allick will ... Former UNM Lobo Josiah Allick will play next season for the Nebraska, where he's from and where his sister plays volleyball.
4
Night of Champions takeway: Renewed UNM football tradition and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nineteen UNM football players set 12 ... Nineteen UNM football players set 12 personal bests across the power clean, squat and bench during the event at the Tow Diehm Facility.
5
Syracuse transfer looks to shine for University of New ...
ABQnews Seeker
You never know when some of ... You never know when some of those past recruiting trips might pay off. Case in point, Nyah Wilson, who officially joined the University of ...
6
Round 3 of Aggie-Lobo baseball is Tuesday; Aggies will ...
ABQnews Seeker
With momentum generated by its first ... With momentum generated by its first series sweep of the year, the New Mexico baseball team (22-17) jumps back into action on Tuesday, hosting ...
7
Spring sports: Lobo, Aggie men's golfers finish second during ...
Baseball
New Mexico finished a distant second ... New Mexico finished a distant second to San Diego State on Sunday in the Mountain West Men's Golf Championship. And it isn't that the ...
8
Former Lobos soccer coach Fishbein returns from India, happier ...
ABQnews Seeker
The former University of New Mexico ... The former University of New Mexico men's soccer coach recently came home to Albuquerque lighter and leaner still after 15 months in India – ...
9
Spring sports roundup: Lobos, Aggies in golf title contention; ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico and New Mexico State ... New Mexico and New Mexico State are in contention for men's golf conference titles heading into thei ...