4×800 relay is a hoot for the Owls

The 4×800 meter relay hasn’t been around for all that long in New Mexico, but Oak Grove Classical Academy is doing everything it can to ensure it has a stranglehold on the Class 1A record for years to come.

The Owls cruised to victory in that race on the first day of the Class 1A-3A state track and field championships on Friday at the University of New Mexico Track and Soccer Complex, rewriting the record they set one year ago in the process.

The Oak Grove relay team of Joshua Marquez, William Ryder McElveny, Malakai Goldie and Gordon Lee finished with a time of 8 minutes, 46.60 seconds, well ahead of second place Cimarron’s 9:11.17. It was also significantly faster than last year’s winning time of 9:02.37 – also run by the Owls.

“We’re pretty good at that one,” deadpanned Lee.

The hope among the Owls is that the record can stand the test of time.

“The point was to try to set a record that’s not gonna be touched for years at the Class A level. That was our goal coming into today,” said Oak Grove coach Joseph Santillanes.

“I think we did it. I think that’s a record that’s gonna hold for a while. (The race) hasn’t been going on that long, but the state record before we beat it, last year we beat it by about 30 or 40 seconds.”

It was a relatively youthful Owls squad that ran to victory, with two freshmen (Marquez and Goldie) and a sophomore (McElveny). The relay was anchored by Lee, a senior transfer from Eldorado. His presence played a significant role in improving upon last year’s time.

“It helps so much,” Santillanes said. “Not only does he bring the fastest time, but he shows the kids what they want to achieve. He sets the bar really high, and then our kids don’t wilt under that, they just rise to that.”

According to Lee, Oak Grove was confident it could outdo last year’s record-setting effort.

“It’s a nice track. It’s great running it, a big college track like this. Great weather, everything,” Lee said. “We were all just feeling really good today. We had a good week of practice and were ready. We prepared well for today.”

The Owls were also bolstered this season by the presence of University of New Mexico distance runner Awet Yohannes on the Oak Grove coaching staff. A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Yohannes was a junior college All-America runner at Iowa Central Community College before transferring to the Lobos. He has been living with the Oak Grove headmaster, so helping the team has proved to be a natural transition.

“So we have him working the boys through all kinds of the workouts that he does here (at UNM),” Santillanes said. “That’s why our distance team is super strong.”

On the girls’ side, St. Michael’s Jacque Gorman topped the Class 3A record in the pole vault she previously shared with Sandia Prep’s Sydney Pyles, when she cleared 10 feet, 6 inches. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Gallant from Eunice finished well ahead of the field in the Class 2A discus with a throw of 117 feet, 11 inches; her closest competitor was more than nine feet behind. In the Class 1A long jump, Fort Sumner sophomore Allyssa Casaus topped the field with a mark of 17 feet.

Elsewhere, Shane Yara of Cottonwood Classical Prep took home first place in the Class 3A 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:32.02, just edging out Navajo Prep’s Devin Lansing (4:32.31). Meanwhile, Maxwell’s Tristan Pierce easily eclipsed his own 1A state record from a year ago in the 1,600 with a 4:33.71 finish. His record from 2022 was 4:42.61.