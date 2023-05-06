 4x800 relay is a hoot for the Owls - Albuquerque Journal

4×800 relay is a hoot for the Owls

By Tristen Critchfield / For the Journal

Oak Grove Classical Academy’s Malakai Goldie carries the baton during the 3rd leg of the 4×800 meter relay, in the Class 1A-3A state track and field meet on Friday. 2023. Oak Grove Academy won the event in the 1A division.
Eddie Moore/Journal

The 4×800 meter relay hasn’t been around for all that long in New Mexico, but Oak Grove Classical Academy is doing everything it can to ensure it has a stranglehold on the Class 1A record for years to come.

The Owls cruised to victory in that race on the first day of the Class 1A-3A state track and field championships on Friday at the University of New Mexico Track and Soccer Complex, rewriting the record they set one year ago in the process.

The Oak Grove relay team of Joshua Marquez, William Ryder McElveny, Malakai Goldie and Gordon Lee finished with a time of 8 minutes, 46.60 seconds, well ahead of second place Cimarron’s 9:11.17. It was also significantly faster than last year’s winning time of 9:02.37 – also run by the Owls.

“We’re pretty good at that one,” deadpanned Lee.

The hope among the Owls is that the record can stand the test of time.

“The point was to try to set a record that’s not gonna be touched for years at the Class A level. That was our goal coming into today,” said Oak Grove coach Joseph Santillanes.

“I think we did it. I think that’s a record that’s gonna hold for a while. (The race) hasn’t been going on that long, but the state record before we beat it, last year we beat it by about 30 or 40 seconds.”

It was a relatively youthful Owls squad that ran to victory, with two freshmen (Marquez and Goldie) and a sophomore (McElveny). The relay was anchored by Lee, a senior transfer from Eldorado. His presence played a significant role in improving upon last year’s time.

“It helps so much,” Santillanes said. “Not only does he bring the fastest time, but he shows the kids what they want to achieve. He sets the bar really high, and then our kids don’t wilt under that, they just rise to that.”

According to Lee, Oak Grove was confident it could outdo last year’s record-setting effort.

“It’s a nice track. It’s great running it, a big college track like this. Great weather, everything,” Lee said. “We were all just feeling really good today. We had a good week of practice and were ready. We prepared well for today.”

The Owls were also bolstered this season by the presence of University of New Mexico distance runner Awet Yohannes on the Oak Grove coaching staff. A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Yohannes was a junior college All-America runner at Iowa Central Community College before transferring to the Lobos. He has been living with the Oak Grove headmaster, so helping the team has proved to be a natural transition.

“So we have him working the boys through all kinds of the workouts that he does here (at UNM),” Santillanes said. “That’s why our distance team is super strong.”

On the girls’ side, St. Michael’s Jacque Gorman topped the Class 3A record in the pole vault she previously shared with Sandia Prep’s Sydney Pyles, when she cleared 10 feet, 6 inches. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Gallant from Eunice finished well ahead of the field in the Class 2A discus with a throw of 117 feet, 11 inches; her closest competitor was more than nine feet behind. In the Class 1A long jump, Fort Sumner sophomore Allyssa Casaus topped the field with a mark of 17 feet.

Elsewhere, Shane Yara of Cottonwood Classical Prep took home first place in the Class 3A 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:32.02, just edging out Navajo Prep’s Devin Lansing (4:32.31). Meanwhile, Maxwell’s Tristan Pierce easily eclipsed his own 1A state record from a year ago in the 1,600 with a 4:33.71 finish. His record from 2022 was 4:42.61.

Home » From the newspaper » 4×800 relay is a hoot for the Owls

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Cleveland erases 8-0 deficit in 7th, wins it in ...
baseball
The top two teams in the ... The top two teams in the Class 5A state baseball bracket won their series openers Friday as the play ...
2
4x800 relay is a hoot for the Owls
Featured Sports
The 4x800 meter relay hasn't been ... The 4x800 meter relay hasn't been around for all that long in New Mexico, but Oak Grove Classi ...
3
Duke City, USA Cycling liking the spin they're in
College
32.2 miles, two laps. Blacktop climbing ... 32.2 miles, two laps. Blacktop climbing the steep incline of Heartbreak Hill, a ride into the vast s ...
4
Houston Astros star Michael Brantley enjoying Albuquerque on road ...
ABQnews Seeker
Houston Astros star Michael Brantley got ... Houston Astros star Michael Brantley got some pointers from teammate Alex Bregman before a minor league rehab visit to Albuquerque.
5
MMA: For Penning, MMA is music to her ears
Featured Sports
For the teenage Meaghan Penning, the ... For the teenage Meaghan Penning, the concept of cage fighting was as foreign as the Indian rupee or ...
6
PGA Pro Golf: Shattuck takes the trophy
Featured Sports
Braden Shattuck isn't exactly the nervous ... Braden Shattuck isn't exactly the nervous type. TV cameras. A steadily growing gallery. Findin ...
7
Birdie run lifts PGA Pros leader
ABQnews Seeker
Ben Kern called the ninth hole ... Ben Kern called the ninth hole at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Monday a "firestarter." It was the first of four consecutive birdies that ...
8
Night of Champions takeway: Renewed UNM football tradition and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nineteen UNM football players set 12 ... Nineteen UNM football players set 12 personal bests across the power clean, squat and bench during the event at the Tow Diehm Facility.
9
Corley twins' prep tennis success is both familiar and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of ... Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of Eldorado High hope to carry on a tradition of tennis excellence that began with older sisters Ivana and ...