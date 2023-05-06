 Over 15,000 People Attend the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico Game and Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Isotopes Park - Albuquerque Journal

Over 15,000 People Attend the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico Game and Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Isotopes Park

By Chancey Bush | Staff Photographer

Scenes during the Cinco de Mayo celebration and Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. The stadium was packed with 15,817 people in attendance as the Albuquerque Isotopes played the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Christa Zambrano and Robert Perea sport their Mariachi jerseys as they watch the Isotopes take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Baila! Baila! Dance Academy dancers perform while people wait in line at the gates at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes Elehuris Montero (21) catches the ball as the Isotopes take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Gilbert Chavez wears a sombrero during the Isotopes Cinco de Mayo Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Mary Riley dances with her son, Franklyn Riley, right, as Al Hurricane Jr. performs during the Isotopes Cinco de Mayo Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Al Hurricane Jr. performs during the Isotopes Cinco de Mayo Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Baila! Baila! Dance Academy dancers perform outside during the Cinco de Mayo celebration as the Albuquerque Isotopes take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Baila! Baila! Dance Academy dancers perform outside during the Cinco de Mayo celebration as the Albuquerque Isotopes take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Isotopes Michael Toglia (37) hits the ball as the Isotopes take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Andrea Armstrong, 6, eats a chip while she watches the game during the Isotopes Cinco de Mayo Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Thousands wait in line for the gates to open at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
People dance as Al Hurricane Jr. performs during the Isotopes Cinco de Mayo Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
Baila! Baila! Dance Academy dancers perform while people wait in line at the gates at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on May, 5, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)
