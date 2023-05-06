 Cleveland erases 8-0 deficit in 7th, wins it in the ninth - Albuquerque Journal

Cleveland erases 8-0 deficit in 7th, wins it in the ninth

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

The top two teams in the Class 5A state baseball bracket won their series openers Friday as the playoffs began across New Mexico.

There were no elimination games in baseball on Friday in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A, just Game 1s in a best-of-3 set. Those series will resume Saturday morning.

The craziest game in 5A occurred in Rio Rancho deep into Friday night, where No. 5 seed Cleveland scored eight runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie Piedra Vista, then walked off the Panthers 9-8 in nine innings.

Freshman Anthony Del Angel’s sacrifice fly scored the game-winning run; he also drove in the game-tying run in the seventh as the Storm erased an 8-0 deficit.

Down the road, No. 1 seed Rio Rancho was a 7-1 winner over Hobbs. Future Lobo Vascon Smith hit a solo homer in a three-run third for Rio Rancho. Starter Seth Lee (6-0) scattered three hits and fanned six.

At La Cueva, the second-seeded Bears 10-runned Mayfield 13-3. Jackson Kay got things going for the Bears, winners of 12 in a row, with a two-run home run to left-center in the bottom of the first.

Jackson Hix hit a grand slam to center during a six-run third for the Bears.

At Sandia, the seventh-seeded Matadors beat No. 10 Los Lunas 7-1. Anthony Condon and Jameer Meadows both went deep for the Matadors. Condon hit a solo shot in the fourth, Meadows followed with a three-run blast in the fifth.

Meanwhile, right-hander Zach Kmatz pitched a complete-game 3-hitter for Sandia, and earned his 10th victory.

At Volcano Vista, Anthony Gonzales homered and drove in a pair of runs as the fourth-seeded Hawks beat No. 13 Organ Mountain 12-2 in six innings. Regan Hall had three hits, while Hunter Martinez, Noah Massey and Nate Wallin added two hits apiece for Volcano Vista.

• In Class 4A, No. 2 St. Pius, No. 3 Valley, No. 4 Belen and No. 8 Albuquerque Academy all posted Game 1 victories.

At St. Pius, the Sartans blanked 15th-seeded Pojoaque Valley 10-0. Gene Trujillo, signed with UNM, slugged two home runs.

Valley’s Robbie Nuñez and Jayden Martinez both hit grand slams for the Vikings, who routed visiting Lovington 18-3 in five innings. Nuñez actually hit a pair of home runs and had seven RBIs. Camden Barth also went deep for the Vikes.

At the Academy, Matt Delaney struck out 16 Los Alamos batters in 5â…” innings, and he also homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the Chargers downed No. 9 Los Alamos 8-5 in Game 1.

Fourth-seeded Belen posted an 11-1 win over Aztec on Friday night.

SOFTBALL: First-round games in a single-elimination round began on Friday for 5A and 4A.

No. 3 La Cueva rolled past No. 14 Rio Rancho 13-4 on Friday to move into Week 2. Mel Macias was 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Antoyna Lucero had three hits, and Ciena Perez drove in a pair of runs for the Bears.

No. 8 Albuquerque High fell at home, 13-7 to ninth-seeded Mayfield on Friday. The Bulldogs’ Jazmyn Griego finished the season with 19 home runs, ensuring that Cibola’s Jalyn Montes, who has 20, will be New Mexico’s single-season state record holder at the end of these playoffs.

Griego, however, nearly hit her 20th in her final at-bat Friday, with a shot that came within inches of clearing the fence.

Piedra Vista, the 4 seed, eliminated No. 13 Sandia with a 15-0 victory on Friday. Defending 5A state champion Carlsbad is into Week 2, as the Cavegirls edged No. 15 Cleveland 2-1 on Friday night.

Artesia, 4A’s No. 1 seed, defeated Valley 10-2. St. Pius, the 4 seed, downed Aztec 13-8.

Gary Herron of the Rio Rancho Observer contributed to this story.

Home » From the newspaper » Cleveland erases 8-0 deficit in 7th, wins it in the ninth

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Cleveland erases 8-0 deficit in 7th, wins it in ...
baseball
The top two teams in the ... The top two teams in the Class 5A state baseball bracket won their series openers Friday as the play ...
2
The brackets are out for softball, baseball, tennis: How ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho, Grants, Sandia Prep, Santa ... Rio Rancho, Grants, Sandia Prep, Santa Rosa and Logan are the No. 1 seeds for this year's high schoo ...
3
Prep spring sports: Postseason is next; who finished strong ...
baseball
Roughly 8½ months after the first ... Roughly 8½ months after the first regular-season games on the 2022-23 prep sports calendar, Saturday marked the final day of regular season activity around ...
4
Preps: La Cueva, Rio Grande earn district baseball titles; ...
ABQnews Seeker
La Cueva's dominant 10-0, 25-4 home ... La Cueva's dominant 10-0, 25-4 home sweep of Farmington Saturday afternoon clinched the District 2-5A baseball championship.
5
Stars of the spring: 5 prep baseball, 5 prep ...
ABQnews Seeker
As the regular season enters its ... As the regular season enters its final 10 days, here are our top five candidates in both sports.
6
For these prep baseball, softball teams, a Saturday of ...
ABQnews Seeker
With the regular season ending in ... With the regular season ending in two weeks, La Cueva and Rio Grande baseball both swept important doubleheaders at home.
7
Preps: Gilliam 1-hits Academy, homers in Valley's win
baseball
Alex Gilliam was his own best ... Alex Gilliam was his own best helper on Friday afternoon. Valley High School's senior left-han ...
8
Preps: Rio Rancho baseball, La Cueva softball establish metro ...
baseball
and the state — meeting on ... and the state — meeting on one field, but the top two ranked prep softball teams in the metro area met at another. La ...
9
Preps: Somehow, these four softball teams are tied for ...
baseball
The District 2-5A softball race is ... The District 2-5A softball race is crowded at the top.Very crowded. ...