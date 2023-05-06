Isotopes? Mariachis? Either way fans keep coming back — in record numbers

Announced attendance of 15,817 at Isotopes Park was largest in Minor League Baseball in the country this season.

In 2018, when the Albuquerque Isotopes first put their new, wildly popular Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico merchandise on sale, she was there.

First in line.

For every big jersey or bobblehead giveaway at Isotopes Park since 2012, she was there.

First in line.

So it was little surprise to Isotopes employees when, at 9:15 a.m. on Friday — 10 hours before first pitch and 8 hours before the gates even opened for the highly-anticipated Cinco de Mayo/Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico game — when they saw Maria Teresa López with a chair in hand and bedazzled Mariachis cap on her head setting up camp outside the third base gates at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

“I was the first in line,” López said with a smile. “I’m pretty much always the first one there for these (big promotion games). I love my team. But more than that, I just can’t stand to miss the first pitch of a game, so I don’t want to be stuck behind a long line and listening to the National Anthem when I’m still walking in.”

Friday, López was the first of an announced 15,817 fans to walk into Isotopes Park — the highest attended minor league baseball game in the United States this year by more 4,500 fans and the sixth-highest attended game in Isotopes Park history — for a festive night that featured a pregame Al Hurricane Jr. concert, a Mariachis jersey give away, dancers and music performing throughout the game, a postgame fireworks show with Hurricane back to sing again and, of course, some baseball.

The Isotopes fell to visiting Sugar Land, 9-8 on Friday. Both teams were donning their special Copa de la Diversión alter ego uniforms — the Mariachis for Albuquerque and the Dulces for Sugar Land.

When the Copa Cup initiative started in Minor League Baseball five years ago, the Isotopes not only jumped on the opportunity to add another good promotion to the calendar, but to embrace and honor the culture and heritage of so many of their fans — making their six Mariachis Night games each season some of the best attended games on the calendar in the entire country.

“I was born in (Juarez) Mexico. So for me, I was really proud that a lot of the Mexican culture is being featured in such a positive way,” López said of the initiative that started in 2018. “And you see it. So many people come out because they are part of that culture. So they want to help celebrate it.”

The Isotopes won MILB’s nationwide Copa de la Diversión contest in its first two seasons — 2018 and 2019 — and it’s an event that has grown into a merchandising boon and one of the best reoccurring promotions for a franchise that already ranked at the top or near the top of annual attendance in the PCL for the past two decades.

Friday was the five-year anniversary of the first Mariachis game when the team a franchise record announced attendance of 16,975 on May 5, 2018.

“I never take any of our success for granted at all,” said John Traub, the Isotopes’ Vice President and General Manager since the team’s inception ahead of the 2003 inaugural season. “We’re just so thankful that the community here still loves this promotion, they still love the Isotopes, they love coming to the ballpark. They love the normal experience of an Isotopes game, but then when we have these Mariachis games, the atmosphere just takes on a different life of its own.”

WHERE IT RANKS: Friday’s game was the second highest attendance announced for a non-Independence Day fireworks show game, which the Isotopes have each year on either July 3 or 4, depending on the PCL schedule.

The two on the list that aren’t Independence Day fireworks nights were Cinco de Mayo/Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico games:

• 16,975 — May 5, 2018*

• 16,348 — July 4, 2014

• 16,286 — July 3, 2015

• 16,229 — July 4, 2013

• 16,059 — July 4, 2011

• 15,817 — Friday*

*Mariachis Night games

ABOUT THAT WAIT: López wasn’t alone outside the gates on Friday. She and several other fans who are also season ticket holders regularly get to games early and spend the day waiting for the big promotions like coveted jersey and bobblehead giveaway nights.

“It’s like a family with some of us,” she said. “We all know each other, and each others’ kids. But the Isotopes make all this like a family.”