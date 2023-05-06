 Lightning strikes twice for United - Albuquerque Journal

Lightning strikes twice for United

By Ken Sickenger/Journal Staff Writer

Stoppage time hasn’t always been kind to New Mexico United, but it was ever-so-friendly Friday night.
Harry Swartz and Sergio Rivas banged in goals in the first two minutes of second-half stoppage time and United pulled out a stunning 2-2 draw with Rio Grande Valley FC in Edinburg, Texas.
The dramatic finish was nearly impossible to see coming after the Toros led nearly all the way and seemed to have a victory well in hand. New Mexico (2-3-2) had generated few scoring chances and played most of the match in its defensive end.
But just when it seemed United would come away from one of its least-favorite venues, HEB Park, empty handed, lightning struck twice.
“So great for our guys to battle back and get that point,” United coach Zach Prince said in a postgame phone interview. “It was a tough game on a massive field with 100% humidity. To come back late like that and never stop believing shows a lot of character for our group.”
Trailing 2-0, United got on the board after second-half substitute Alex Waggoner redirected a Milo Garvanian cross from the left wing toward the RGV goal. Goalkeeper Tyler Deric made a scrambling stop at the left side of the goal, but the rebound bounded to the right side where Swartz was able to tap it home.
“All three of those guys came on as subs,” Prince said. “Waggs did a great job putting the ball on net, and Harry ran a long way to be there for the rebound.”
NMU (2-3-2) was back on the attack almost immediately and capitalized on another long serve, this one from Andres Robles on the right side. The ball sailed past the far post where defender Kalen Ryden deftly headed it back in front just before he crossed the end line.
Rivas was in position to collect the pass and fire a low shot past Deric to even the score.
“Seeing Alex Waggoner and Andres Robles, two kids from our academy, getting involved in those late goals makes me really, really happy,” Prince said.
The draw was certainly a bonus for United, which historically has had little to celebrate in Edinburg. New Mexico still has not won at HEB Park and is 0-3-2 there overall.
While United players shook hands and smiled afterward, the frustrated Toros (1-2-5) dropped to the pitch in frustration. RGV came into the match having not scored in its previous three, and Friday marked its first time scoring more than one goal all season.
The first came early as the Toros cashed in a turnover. Christiano Francois took a centering pass from Juan Cabezas on the dead sprint and knocked it home in the 7th minute.
It remained 1-0 at halftime despite several close calls by the home team. NMU defenders Will Seymore and Justin Portillo came up with key defensive plays to prevent point-blank shots.
Both teams had opportunities in the second half, but Wilmer Cabrera Jr. appeared to give the Toros a comfortable advantage with a hooking shot past NMU goalkeeper Alex Tambakis in the 73rd minute.
RGV finished with an 11-7 shot advantage (each team put five on target) in a physical battle that included 28 fouls (14 by each side).
“I don’t think we played that well overall,” Prince said, “but coming out with a point is a great feeling. I wish we had a few more minutes after we tied it. At that point, I feel like we could’ve scored a third.”
United will play again in Texas on Wednesday, visiting MLS Austin FC for a U.S. Open Cup match.

 

NEW MEXICO UNITED 2, RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC 2
New Mexico          0    2 — 2
Rio Grande Valley 1    1 — 2
Scoring: RGV, 7th, Christiano Francois (Juan Cabezas); RGV 73rd, Wilmer Cabrera Jr.; NM, 90+1, Harry Swartz; NM, 90+2, Sergio Rivas (Kalen Ryden). Shots: NM 7, RGV 11. Shots on goal: NM 5, RGV 5. Corner kicks: NM 1, RGV 5. Goalkeeper saves: NM (Alex Tambakis) 3, RGV (Tyler Deric) 2. Records: NM 2-3-2, RGV 1-2-5.
