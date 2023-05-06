 Chugging into the spotlight: Restored Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 makes its appearance - Albuquerque Journal

Chugging into the spotlight: Restored Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 makes its appearance

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

The loud choo choo and clanging of Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 filled the air as it pulled in at Tractor Brewing Company on Fourth Street in Albuquerque on Saturday morning.

Children excitedly blew on wooden train whistles and people whipped out their phones to snap a picture with the train.

Onlookers oohed and aahed over the shiny train, which looked new, remembering the lump of rust that had been parked for so long at Coronado Park.

The locomotive has been restored over decades by the New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society after it was purchased from the city for $1 in 1999.

The train can achieve speeds of 100 mph or more, according to Andrew Delgado a volunteer with the society.

Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 on Saturday made a trip from its home yard on Eighth Street NW to a public appearance at Tractor Brewing Company on Fourth Street about a half-mile away. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 on display at Tractor Brewing Company on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
A crowd gathered at Tractor Brewing Company on Fourth Street to enjoy the Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926. The locomotive stood silent and stagnant in Albuquerque’s Coronado Park from 1956 until 1999 until it was bought by the New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
A bright and shiny Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 made its way to Tractor Brewing Company on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Spectators turned out Saturday to watch Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 take a trip from its home yard to a brew pub a half mile away. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
A big crowd snapped photos of Saturday’s guest of honor at Tractor Brewing Company — Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926.(Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 was shined up for its Saturday outing. The locomotive has been restored over decades by the New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

 

