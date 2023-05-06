Chugging into the spotlight: Restored Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 makes its appearance

The loud choo choo and clanging of Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 filled the air as it pulled in at Tractor Brewing Company on Fourth Street in Albuquerque on Saturday morning.

Children excitedly blew on wooden train whistles and people whipped out their phones to snap a picture with the train.

Onlookers oohed and aahed over the shiny train, which looked new, remembering the lump of rust that had been parked for so long at Coronado Park.

The locomotive has been restored over decades by the New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society after it was purchased from the city for $1 in 1999.

The train can achieve speeds of 100 mph or more, according to Andrew Delgado a volunteer with the society.