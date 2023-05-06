 APD investigating after man sustains life-threatening injuries - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating after man sustains life-threatening injuries

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating after a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a neighborhood near Tiguex Park on Saturday.

Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, said that shortly before noon officers were called to the hospital where the man had been taken. He said they learned that he had been a “victim of a battery” that occurred on Marble near 18th Street NW.

Gallegos said he didn’t know exactly how the man was injured and that while officers initially though he had been shot, that turned out to be wrong.

“Officers responded to the scene and requested assistance from detectives to start an investigation,” Gallegos said.

He did not provide any other details or say if there were any suspects.

