Woman who died in Texas crash started nonprofit to help struggling ABQ residents

In mid-April, Pelatia Trujillo’s grandmother was turning 90 in South Carolina so Trujillo, her children, her sister and other members of the extended family made the road trip from Albuquerque to celebrate. The crew visited Myrtle Beach for a couple of days, where Trujillo — who was fearless and loved the ocean — swam far out past the waves. It was a great trip, her sister recalls.

On the long drive home Thursday morning, east of Amarillo and a little over 300 miles from Albuquerque, Trujillo’s Ford Excursion veered off the road and into a drainage ditch. Trujillo, 38, was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. Her three children and her eldest daughter’s boyfriend were hurt but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Now, what had been a time of celebration has turned into a period of mourning.

“It’s just crazy the way things work out,” Trujillo’s younger sister, Bianca Cowboy, told the Journal. “It’s like we got that time for a reason.”

When Trujillo was about 21 she took in Cowboy, who is nine years younger, and helped raise her.

From there, Trujillo graduated from the University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management. In 2016 — motivated by her own family members’ struggles with addiction — Trujillo started a nonprofit centered on harm reduction, health care, homelessness and social services.

Cowboy describes the organization Dedicated Outreach and Prevention Education (D.O.P.E.) Services as a “one-stop shop” for those who are using and need clean supplies or are looking for housing or motel vouchers or help getting into recovery.

“We just saw, you know, this un-met need — all these overdoses, all these unnecessary deaths happening just because people didn’t know what to do or how to handle it or even recognize what was going on in our communities as drugs flooded them,” Cowboy said. “It was just a combination of her business savvy and her big heart that brought D.O.P.E.”

Cowboy said Trujillo, who she calls “Tia,” had left South Carolina with her two daughters — ages 19 and 12 — her 4-year-old son and her eldest daughter’s 17-year-old boyfriend on Tuesday and made a couple of stops along the way. Texas Public Safety initially reported the 4-year-old was a girl.

Around 7:10 a.m. Thursday, on Interstate 40 south of the town Panhandle, Trujillo crashed.

“It was really windy, high wind gusts, raining at the same time,” Cowboy said. “She hit the drainage ditch, lost control of the truck and went airborne. She had just taken her seat belt off to help the kids with something in the back. … She got ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced gone on scene. My niece had witnessed everything and tried to save her.”

Trujillo’s mother and another sister were also driving back and came across the scene about an hour and a half later as the children were being taken to the hospital, Cowboy said. She said the children were banged up and sore and the 12-year-old will have to wear a neck brace for a bit but otherwise they are physically OK.

Cowboy said Trujillo had recently found a building she wanted to buy for D.O.P.E. and had been excited about the idea of moving forward. Now, she said, the family plans to take a month off to grieve and adjust and then continue her work in harm reduction.

“The world is already a dark place and it lost another light that it really needed to have,” Cowboy said. “Especially in our city with the overdoses and deaths and fentanyl and meth and all these other drugs getting combined together. We’re missing a warrior on the front lines with us.”