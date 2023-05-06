 Neftlix's 'Rez Ball' in production in NM; Gallup native Syndey Freeland directing - Albuquerque Journal

Neftlix’s ‘Rez Ball’ in production in NM; Gallup native Syndey Freeland directing

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Part of the cast of “Rez Ball.” The Netflix film is being filmed in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. (Lewis Jacobs/Netflix)

After months of casting calls, the Netflix feature film “Rez Ball” is filming in New Mexico.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, “Rez Ball” is filming in and around Albuquerque, Shiprock, Belen, Los Lunas, Estancia, Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, and the Navajo Nation, with the permission and support of local governments and sovereign tribal nations, through May.

The film tells the story of the Chuska Warriors — a Native American high school basketball team from Chuska, New Mexico. The team must band together after losing their star player as they fight for the state championship. It is an all-American underdog story of Native kids and coaches told from the inside out.

“Representation matters, and I am thrilled that so many Native actors, directors, and writers are being tapped for this production,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, in a release. “Growing the film industry is a priority of my administration, but it’s imperative that the industry is benefiting every New Mexican.”

Gallup native Sydney Freeland is helming the production as director.

“This is a story that is so deep and close to me, and to be able to showcase our part of America with the world authentically is deeply gratifying,” Freeland said. “We set out to make a film from an authentic point of view, and our incredible cast has brought Sterlin’s and my words to life in that way. Our actors, culled from over 5,000 submissions, embody the spirit and energy of what ‘Rez Ball’ is, and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Freeland and Sterlin Harjo also wrote the script for the story. Meanwhile, Santa Fe native Amber Midthunder is starring in the film alongside a full cast of Indigenous actors.

” ‘Rez Ball,’ an Indigenous story set in New Mexico, is being produced in New Mexico, directed by an Indigenous New Mexican from Gallup, and will be distributed by our state film partner Netflix,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. ” ‘Rez Ball’ is a testament to what a sustainable, progressive, and inclusive film and media ecosystem is, and can continue to be in New Mexico.”

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ nearly 3,000 New Mexicans, which includes 180 crew members and 2,737 background talent.

Starring in the film is Jessica Matten, Julian Jones, Midthunder, Kiowa Gordon, Dallas Goldtook, Cody Lightning and Ernest Tsosie.

Kauchani Bratt along with newcomers Devin Sampson-Craig, River Rayne Thomas, Jojo Jackson, Avery Hale, Hunter Redhorse Arthur, Henry Wilson Jr., Jaren K. Robledo, Damian Henry Castellane, Kusem Goodwind, and Zoey Reyes round out the cast.

“We’re thrilled to be home to this film,” said Alicia J. Keyes, Economic Development secretary. ” ‘Rez Ball,’ being filmed and set in New Mexico, will highlight our state’s diverse landscapes and rich culture while helping strengthen our local economy and provide job opportunities for New Mexicans.”

