 Detectives arrested a 16-year-old in a fatal shooting last year. Now they say his mom may have been the one to pull the trigger. - Albuquerque Journal

Detectives arrested a 16-year-old in a fatal shooting last year. Now they say his mom may have been the one to pull the trigger.

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Angelo Baldonado, 17, has spent almost a year locked up in the juvenile detention center charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his sister’s boyfriend.

Now, Albuquerque Police Department detectives arrested his mother because new evidence suggests she was actually the one who pulled the trigger.

Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, 47 (MDC)

Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, 47, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday and charged with murder. She is also charged with possession of material that sexually exploits children because detectives say when they searched her phone as part of the homicide investigation they found photos of children engaged in sexual acts.

It’s unclear who Ortiz-Chavez’s attorney will be. Her son’s attorney could not be reached for comment Saturday night. The case against him is still pending, according to court records.

Baldonado was arrested nearly 11 months ago after police said their investigation determined he had shot his sister’s boyfriend, Josue Ruiz, in an Downtown alleyway near Sixth and Central SW. Both boys were 16 at the time. Witnesses had described a gold or beige sedan leaving the scene with a number of people inside.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Baldonado’s teenage sister was pregnant and had told her family that Ruiz had hit her.

At the time, police said Ortiz-Chavez had set up the fight between the two teenagers and when they tried to ask her about it she became “very irate” and no longer wanted to speak with them. Over the several months Baldonado spent in juvenile detention, he and his mother had many cryptic phone calls in which he says things like “no matter what happens they are gonna put that conspiracy to commit murder for me,” according to the complaint.

The break in the case came in mid-March when a woman contacted detectives to say she had been messaging with Baldonado’s older brother and he “disclosed that his mother, Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, had shot Josue and that Angelo was taking the fault,” according to the complaint.

“She advised me that during their conversations (Baldonado’s brother) did advise her that Angelo and his mother, Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, had gone to fight Josue and that Josue tried to pull a gun on them and that he got shot before he could take out his gun, but that detectives had charged his brother with the murder,” a detective wrote in the complaint. “Gilbert also disclosed that the ‘crazy part about it’ was that his brother is not ‘telling’ on his mom.”

About 10 days later, Baldonado asked to speak with the detective from juvenile detention.

“Angelo inquired that if he told me what really happened the day of the incident, if I would drop his charges,” the detective wrote in the complaint, adding that he told Baldonado that he would speak with him along with his attorney.

Prosecutors have asked for Ortiz-Chavez to be held pending trial.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Detectives arrested a 16-year-old in a fatal shooting last year. Now they say his mom may have been the one to pull the trigger.

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also ...
ABQnews Seeker
ALLEN, Texas (AP) -- A gunman ... ALLEN, Texas (AP) -- A gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and starting shooting people at a Dallas-area outlet mall Saturday, killing eight ...
2
What's behind Albuquerque's skyrocketing apartment rents?
ABQnews Seeker
A pressure cooker of high demand ... A pressure cooker of high demand for rental units in Albuquerque and the cost of renovating outdated buildings has led to the citywide rent ...
3
APD arrests two teens suspected of shooting at detectives
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department officers arrested two ... Albuquerque Police Department officers arrested two teenage boys who they said fired shots at detectives, hitting their unmarked vehicle off West Central on Friday ...
4
APD: Man who sustained life-threatening injuries fell in his ...
ABQnews Seeker
The man was a "victim of ... The man was a "victim of a battery" but investigators are determining exactly how he was injured.
5
Detectives arrested a 16-year-old in a fatal shooting last ...
ABQnews Seeker
Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, 47, was booked into ... Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, 47, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday and charged with murder.
6
Netflix's 'Rez Ball' in production in NM; Gallup native ...
ABQnews Seeker
After months of casting calls, the ... After months of casting calls, the Netflix feature film 'Rez Ball' is filming in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Film Office, 'Rez ...
7
Woman who died in Texas crash started nonprofit to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pelatia Trujillo and her three children ... Pelatia Trujillo and her three children were returning from South Carolina where they'd celebrated her grandmother's 90th birthday.
8
Truck fire causes traffic lane closures on eastbound I-40 ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department says three ... The Albuquerque Police Department says three lanes of eastbound Intestate 40 at the San Pedro overpass have been closed after a semi-truck caught fire. ...
9
Chugging into the spotlight: Restored Santa Fe steam locomotive ...
ABQnews Seeker
The restored Santa Fe steam locomotive ... The restored Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 made a public appearance at Tractor Brewing Co. on Saturday.