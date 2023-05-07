Detectives arrested a 16-year-old in a fatal shooting last year. Now they say his mom may have been the one to pull the trigger.

Angelo Baldonado, 17, has spent almost a year locked up in the juvenile detention center charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his sister’s boyfriend.

Now, Albuquerque Police Department detectives arrested his mother because new evidence suggests she was actually the one who pulled the trigger.

Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, 47, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday and charged with murder. She is also charged with possession of material that sexually exploits children because detectives say when they searched her phone as part of the homicide investigation they found photos of children engaged in sexual acts.

It’s unclear who Ortiz-Chavez’s attorney will be. Her son’s attorney could not be reached for comment Saturday night. The case against him is still pending, according to court records.

Baldonado was arrested nearly 11 months ago after police said their investigation determined he had shot his sister’s boyfriend, Josue Ruiz, in an Downtown alleyway near Sixth and Central SW. Both boys were 16 at the time. Witnesses had described a gold or beige sedan leaving the scene with a number of people inside.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Baldonado’s teenage sister was pregnant and had told her family that Ruiz had hit her.

At the time, police said Ortiz-Chavez had set up the fight between the two teenagers and when they tried to ask her about it she became “very irate” and no longer wanted to speak with them. Over the several months Baldonado spent in juvenile detention, he and his mother had many cryptic phone calls in which he says things like “no matter what happens they are gonna put that conspiracy to commit murder for me,” according to the complaint.

The break in the case came in mid-March when a woman contacted detectives to say she had been messaging with Baldonado’s older brother and he “disclosed that his mother, Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, had shot Josue and that Angelo was taking the fault,” according to the complaint.

“She advised me that during their conversations (Baldonado’s brother) did advise her that Angelo and his mother, Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, had gone to fight Josue and that Josue tried to pull a gun on them and that he got shot before he could take out his gun, but that detectives had charged his brother with the murder,” a detective wrote in the complaint. “Gilbert also disclosed that the ‘crazy part about it’ was that his brother is not ‘telling’ on his mom.”

About 10 days later, Baldonado asked to speak with the detective from juvenile detention.

“Angelo inquired that if he told me what really happened the day of the incident, if I would drop his charges,” the detective wrote in the complaint, adding that he told Baldonado that he would speak with him along with his attorney.

Prosecutors have asked for Ortiz-Chavez to be held pending trial.