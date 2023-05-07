 APD arrests two teens suspected of shooting at detectives - Albuquerque Journal

APD arrests two teens suspected of shooting at detectives

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Police Department officers arrest one of the teenagers they said shot at them on West Central on Friday. (Courtesy of APD)

Albuquerque Police Department officers arrested two teenage boys who they said fired shots at detectives, hitting their unmarked vehicle off West Central on Friday afternoon.

No one was injured in the shooting and APD officers didn’t return fire.

Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, said the 14-year-old and 16-year-old boys were each charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, negligent use of a deadly weapon, evading police and unlawful possession of a handgun and booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center. He did not identify them.

Gallegos said a little before 1 p.m. on Friday the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted officers to gunfire in the area of Central and Old Coors SW.

“As they were flagged down by witnesses, detectives with APD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit reported seeing two individuals matching the description of the suspects running on Dolores Rd., S.W.,” Gallegos wrote in a news release. “The detectives then reported the individuals fired shots at them, striking the windshield of their unmarked vehicle, as they exited the car.”

He said several offices and detectives descended on the scene, fearing that one of the detectives might have been injured.

“Officers set up a perimeter in the area of Sunset Gardens Rd., S.E., and located one of the individuals hiding in a back yard behind a wooden fence,” Gallegos wrote. “The teen dropped his handgun and surrendered to police.”

He said officers found the other boy at a home nearby and he was eventually taken into custody.

 

