Prep tennis: La Cueva, Academy extend team dominance

Albuquerque Academy and La Cueva aced their final exams Saturday afternoon at Jerry Cline Tennis Center.

The Academy boys captured their 20th straight team championship, giving up nary a team point, while the girls’ burgeoning program garnered a fourth straight team title.

The Bears, too, built on dynastic program success as the boys won their fourth straight team title and eighth in nine years, while the girls made it three straight team titles.

CLASS 5A BOYS: About the only suspense in the Bears’ title run was whether they would complete it with shutout victories.

The Bears needed a pair of three-set wins at doubles to complete a 6-0 semifinal win over Santa Fe. Their 5-0 championship win over Farmington was also dotted with close doubles matches, including a 2½-hour marathon three-setter at No. 3 doubles.

Calvin Van Dyke and Thaaj Bhardwaj; Luke Gordon and Jamie Moran; and Cole Segura along with Tyler Kim won Nos.1, 2 and 3 doubles respectively. Bhardwaj and Jon Holloway wrapped up the decisive points with wins at singles.

“We had a young team with just one senior starter,” said La Cueva coach Richard Johnson, who has now led the Bears to 12 state team titles. “We had a lot of team camaraderie. The fifth and sixth guys are just as important as the one and two guys. We stress team unity.”

CLASS 5A GIRLS: La Cueva junior Cameron King, clinched her team’s decisive fifth point, ripping a forehand winner down the right baseline in a 5-0 win over Farmington.

King teamed with Stephanie Romero to win the state doubles title earlier in the week, and that duo also combined for a doubles win against the Scorpions. The duo accounted for three of their team’s points with Ella Lundhahl teaming with Nevada Segura for a No. 2 doubles win, and Kendall King paired with Alexis Spindler to win at No. 3 doubles.

“Leading up to hitting that winning shot, I just wanted to end it,” King said. “I was so tired and exhausted from the heat. So, I just decided to go for a big shot, and it worked.”

“It was a good season for us again, and it helped that we had everyone returning except for two players,” said La Cueva coach Amy Heimerl.

CLASS 1A-4A BOYS: The freight train that is Albuquerque Academy boys tennis continued its two decades of dominance, blanking Santa Fe Prep, 6-0.

Oliver Lorenz and Connor Dils teamed for a dominant No. 1 doubles win, and Dils picked up a singles win as part of the team’s points production. Also capturing wins were Austin Curtis and Jacob Anderson at Nos. 3 and 5 singles.

Jack Hubbard and Curtis won at No. 2 doubles, while Anderson and Tanner Dils were victorious at No. 3.

“The guys worked so hard for this, and I’m proud of them,” said Chargers coach Mike Cheves. “It was a terrific season, and they earned every part of it.”

CLASS 1A-4A GIRLS: The Academy girls are building their own legacy, capturing a fourth straight team title, beating Robertson, 5-0.

The Chargers also won 4A singles and doubles titles earlier in the week. “With four seniors leaving, there is always that rebuilding opportunity. What we worked really hard (this year) on was ‘are we better today than we were yesterday?'” said Academy coach Amy Badger.

No. 6 singles player Imaaya Hasham clinched the decisive fifth team point for Academy on her fourth match point. Also picking up wins were Ameilia Bosch at No. 5 singles and the doubles tandems of Lily Bosch and Shay Villegas; Emeline Doscher and Michelle Deng; and Amelia Bosch along with Marisa Rogholt.

TEAM RESULTS

Class 5A Boys

All Matches at Jerry Cline courts

First Round — Friday

(8) Eldorado 5, (9) Alamogordo 4

(5) Hobbs 8, (12) Piedra Vista 1

(6) Centennial 5, (11) Rio Rancho 4

(7) Albuquerque High 7, (10) Cleveland 2

Quarterfinals — Friday, May 6

(1) La Cueva 8, Eldorado 0

(4) Santa Fe 5, Hobbs 3

(3) Carlsbad 5, Centennial 4

(2) Farmington 7, Albuquerque High 2

Semifinals — Saturday

La Cueva 6, Santa Fe 0

Farmington 5, Carlsbad 0

Championship — Saturday

La Cueva 5, Farmington 0

Class 1A-4A Boys

First Round — Friday

At Sierra Vista

(8) Los Alamos 7, (9) St. Pius 2

(5) Miyamura 8, (12) Deming 1

At Albuquerque Academy

(11) Española Valley 9, (6) Santa Teresa 0

(7) Hope Christian 7, (10) Goddard 2

Quarterfinals — Friday

At Albuquerque Academy

(1) ABQ Academy 9, Los Alamos 0

(3) N.M. Military Institute 6, Española Valley 0

At Sierra Vista

(4) St. Michael’s 5, Miyamura 0

(2) Santa Fe Prep 5, Hope Christian 2

Semifinals — Saturday

ABQ Academy 6, St. Michael’s 0

Santa Fe Prep 5, NMMI 4

Championship — Saturday

ABQ Academy 6, Santa Fe Prep 0

Class 5A Girls

All Matches at Jerry Cline courts

First Round — Friday

(8) Rio Rancho 7, (9) Carlsbad 2

(5) Piedra Vista 8, (12) Albuquerque High 1

(6) Alamogordo 6, (11) Cibola 3

(7) Eldorado 6, (10) Hobbs 3

Quarterfinals — Friday

(1) La Cueva 6, Rio Rancho 0

Piedra Vista 5, (4) Centennial 3

(3) Santa Fe 5, Alamogordo 2

(2) Farmington 5, Eldorado 4

Semifinals — Saturday

La Cueva 6, Piedra Vista 0

Farmington 5, Santa Fe 1

Championship — Saturday

La Cueva 5, Farmington 0

Class 1A-4A Girls

First Round — Friday, May 5

at Albuquerque Academy

(8) Miyamura 8, (9) Santa Teresa 1

(6) Española Valley 9, (11) Bosque School 0

At Sierra Vista

(5) Grants def. (12) Los Alamos

(7) Deming def. (10) Lovington

Quarterfinals — Friday

At ABQ Academy

(1) Albuquerque Academy 9, Miyamura 0

Española Valley 5, (3) Artesia 4

At Sierra Vista

Grants 6, (4) Sandia Prep 2

(2) Robertson 5, Deming 0

Semifinals — Saturday

ABQ Academy 5, Grants 0

Robertson 5, Espanola Valley 1

Championship — Saturday

ABQ Academy 5, Robertson 0