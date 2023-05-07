 Prep tennis: La Cueva, Academy extend team dominance - Albuquerque Journal

Prep tennis: La Cueva, Academy extend team dominance

By Pat Newell / For the Journal

Albuquerque Academy and La Cueva aced their final exams Saturday afternoon at Jerry Cline Tennis Center.

The Academy boys captured their 20th straight team championship, giving up nary a team point, while the girls’ burgeoning program garnered a fourth straight team title.

The Bears, too, built on dynastic program success as the boys won their fourth straight team title and eighth in nine years, while the girls made it three straight team titles.

CLASS 5A BOYS: About the only suspense in the Bears’ title run was whether they would complete it with shutout victories.

The Bears needed a pair of three-set wins at doubles to complete a 6-0 semifinal win over Santa Fe. Their 5-0 championship win over Farmington was also dotted with close doubles matches, including a 2½-hour marathon three-setter at No. 3 doubles.

Calvin Van Dyke and Thaaj Bhardwaj; Luke Gordon and Jamie Moran; and Cole Segura along with Tyler Kim won Nos.1, 2 and 3 doubles respectively. Bhardwaj and Jon Holloway wrapped up the decisive points with wins at singles.

“We had a young team with just one senior starter,” said La Cueva coach Richard Johnson, who has now led the Bears to 12 state team titles. “We had a lot of team camaraderie. The fifth and sixth guys are just as important as the one and two guys. We stress team unity.”

CLASS 5A GIRLS: La Cueva junior Cameron King, clinched her team’s decisive fifth point, ripping a forehand winner down the right baseline in a 5-0 win over Farmington.

King teamed with Stephanie Romero to win the state doubles title earlier in the week, and that duo also combined for a doubles win against the Scorpions. The duo accounted for three of their team’s points with Ella Lundhahl teaming with Nevada Segura for a No. 2 doubles win, and Kendall King paired with Alexis Spindler to win at No. 3 doubles.

“Leading up to hitting that winning shot, I just wanted to end it,” King said. “I was so tired and exhausted from the heat. So, I just decided to go for a big shot, and it worked.”

“It was a good season for us again, and it helped that we had everyone returning except for two players,” said La Cueva coach Amy Heimerl.

CLASS 1A-4A BOYS: The freight train that is Albuquerque Academy boys tennis continued its two decades of dominance, blanking Santa Fe Prep, 6-0.

Oliver Lorenz and Connor Dils teamed for a dominant No. 1 doubles win, and Dils picked up a singles win as part of the team’s points production. Also capturing wins were Austin Curtis and Jacob Anderson at Nos. 3 and 5 singles.

Jack Hubbard and Curtis won at No. 2 doubles, while Anderson and Tanner Dils were victorious at No. 3.

“The guys worked so hard for this, and I’m proud of them,” said Chargers coach Mike Cheves. “It was a terrific season, and they earned every part of it.”

CLASS 1A-4A GIRLS: The Academy girls are building their own legacy, capturing a fourth straight team title, beating Robertson, 5-0.

The Chargers also won 4A singles and doubles titles earlier in the week. “With four seniors leaving, there is always that rebuilding opportunity. What we worked really hard (this year) on was ‘are we better today than we were yesterday?'” said Academy coach Amy Badger.

No. 6 singles player Imaaya Hasham clinched the decisive fifth team point for Academy on her fourth match point. Also picking up wins were Ameilia Bosch at No. 5 singles and the doubles tandems of Lily Bosch and Shay Villegas; Emeline Doscher and Michelle Deng; and Amelia Bosch along with Marisa Rogholt.

TEAM RESULTS

Class 5A Boys
All Matches at Jerry Cline courts
First Round — Friday
(8) Eldorado 5, (9) Alamogordo 4
(5) Hobbs 8, (12) Piedra Vista 1
(6) Centennial 5, (11) Rio Rancho 4
(7) Albuquerque High 7, (10) Cleveland 2
Quarterfinals — Friday, May 6
(1) La Cueva 8, Eldorado 0
(4) Santa Fe 5, Hobbs 3
(3) Carlsbad 5, Centennial 4
(2) Farmington 7, Albuquerque High 2
Semifinals — Saturday
La Cueva 6, Santa Fe 0
Farmington 5, Carlsbad 0
Championship — Saturday
La Cueva 5, Farmington 0

Class 1A-4A Boys
First Round — Friday
At Sierra Vista
(8) Los Alamos 7, (9) St. Pius 2
(5) Miyamura 8, (12) Deming 1
At Albuquerque Academy
(11) Española Valley 9, (6) Santa Teresa 0
(7) Hope Christian 7, (10) Goddard 2
Quarterfinals — Friday
At Albuquerque Academy
(1) ABQ Academy 9, Los Alamos 0
(3) N.M. Military Institute 6, Española Valley 0
At Sierra Vista
(4) St. Michael’s 5, Miyamura 0
(2) Santa Fe Prep 5, Hope Christian 2
Semifinals — Saturday
ABQ Academy 6, St. Michael’s 0
Santa Fe Prep 5, NMMI 4
Championship — Saturday
ABQ Academy 6, Santa Fe Prep 0

Class 5A Girls
All Matches at Jerry Cline courts
First Round — Friday
(8) Rio Rancho 7, (9) Carlsbad 2
(5) Piedra Vista 8, (12) Albuquerque High 1
(6) Alamogordo 6, (11) Cibola 3
(7) Eldorado 6, (10) Hobbs 3
Quarterfinals — Friday
(1) La Cueva 6, Rio Rancho 0
Piedra Vista 5, (4) Centennial 3
(3) Santa Fe 5, Alamogordo 2
(2) Farmington 5, Eldorado 4
Semifinals — Saturday
La Cueva 6, Piedra Vista 0
Farmington 5, Santa Fe 1
Championship — Saturday
La Cueva 5, Farmington 0

Class 1A-4A Girls
First Round — Friday, May 5
at Albuquerque Academy
(8) Miyamura 8, (9) Santa Teresa 1
(6) Española Valley 9, (11) Bosque School 0
At Sierra Vista
(5) Grants def. (12) Los Alamos
(7) Deming def. (10) Lovington
Quarterfinals — Friday
At ABQ Academy
(1) Albuquerque Academy 9, Miyamura 0
Española Valley 5, (3) Artesia 4
At Sierra Vista
Grants 6, (4) Sandia Prep 2
(2) Robertson 5, Deming 0
Semifinals — Saturday
ABQ Academy 5, Grants 0
Robertson 5, Espanola Valley 1
Championship — Saturday
ABQ Academy 5, Robertson 0

Home » Sports » Prep tennis: La Cueva, Academy extend team dominance

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Class 1A, 2A, 3A track & field: St. Michael's ...
Featured Sports
St. Michael’s and Santa Rosa both ... St. Michael’s and Santa Rosa both won a pair of state track and field state titles on Saturday at the University of New Mexico ...
2
Prep tennis: La Cueva, Academy extend team dominance
Featured Sports
Albuquerque Academy and La Cueva aced ... Albuquerque Academy and La Cueva aced their final exams Saturday afternoon at Jerry Cline Tennis Center.
3
Lightning strikes twice — United stuns Rio Grande Valley ...
ABQnews Seeker
Harry Swartz and Sergio Rivas banged ... Harry Swartz and Sergio Rivas banged in goals in the first two minutes of second-half stoppage time and United pulled out a stunning 2-2 ...
4
Isotopes? Mariachis? Either way fans keep coming back — ...
ABQnews Seeker
15,817 fans showed up for Friday's ... 15,817 fans showed up for Friday's special Isotopes game — the largest attendance in minor league baseball in the country since 2019
5
Cleveland erases 8-0 deficit in 7th, wins it in ...
baseball
The top two teams in the ... The top two teams in the Class 5A state baseball bracket won their series openers Friday as the play ...
6
4x800 relay is a hoot for the Owls
Featured Sports
The 4x800 meter relay hasn't been ... The 4x800 meter relay hasn't been around for all that long in New Mexico, but Oak Grove Classi ...
7
Duke City, USA Cycling liking the spin they're in
College
32.2 miles, two laps. Blacktop climbing ... 32.2 miles, two laps. Blacktop climbing the steep incline of Heartbreak Hill, a ride into the vast s ...
8
Houston Astros star Michael Brantley enjoying Albuquerque on road ...
ABQnews Seeker
Houston Astros star Michael Brantley got ... Houston Astros star Michael Brantley got some pointers from teammate Alex Bregman before a minor league rehab visit to Albuquerque.
9
MMA: For Penning, MMA is music to her ears
Featured Sports
For the teenage Meaghan Penning, the ... For the teenage Meaghan Penning, the concept of cage fighting was as foreign as the Indian rupee or ...