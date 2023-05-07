Class 1A, 2A, 3A track & field: St. Michael’s runs to glory

St. Michael’s and Santa Rosa both won a pair of state track and field state titles on Saturday at the University of New Mexico Complex.

St. Mike’s swept the Class 3A titles, while the Lions won in both genders in Class 2A.

Logan (Class 1A boys) and Melrose (1A girls) also captured blue trophies.

St. Michael’s dominated both meets. The boys scored 101 points, nearly twice the amount of second-place Santa Fe Prep (54). The girls had a tremendous meet, scoring 128 points. Santa Fe Prep, with 53 points, was a very distant second.

From the metro area, Sandia Prep’s girls (3A) and Legacy Academy’s (1A) girls both finished in third place.

Five of the six team champions Saturday won by double-digit points. Only Santa Rosa’s boys, who outpointed Hagerman by nine points, won by fewer than 10 points.

Both of St. Michael’s teams did much of their damage on the track.

Junior Rebekah Bagwell was the sprinting star for the girls on Saturday. She captured the open 100, 200 and 400 in a sweep of the three sprint finals.

Teammate Jada Lujan won the 100-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. Bagwell and Lujan each ran legs in the meet’s final event, the 4×400, which St. Mike’s won.

In the distances, as she has been throughout her career in Santa Fe, Raylee Hunt excelled. She won the 800-meter final in a battle with Sandia Prep’s Kate Henderson. She also ran a leg for St. Mike’s in its 4×200-meter state championship performance, and ran the anchor 800-meter leg as the Horsemen placed first in the 1,600-meter medley relay.

Sandia Prep’s Henderson later came back for the Sundevils to win the 3,200-meter final.

For the St. Michael’s boys, Daniel Kupcho, like Bagwell for the girls, took all three of the open sprint finals. Soren Annon was the champion in the 110 high hurdles.

In Class 2A, Menaul had several state champions, including two athletes in the 400 in Garrett Lerch and Emery Baker. The Panthers’ Mikayla Sierra was the 2A girls champion in the 300 hurdles.

Charli Koseoglu, a junior at the Academy for Technology and the Classics in Santa Fe, had a spectacular state meet. She was a four-time state champion on Saturday alone, winning the javelin, the 100, 200 and 100 high hurdles.

Legacy Academy on Albuquerque’s West Side had a double state champion in the Class 1A girls meet in freshman Taliyah Martinez (100 and 400 meters).

Junior Cecilia Campos from Albuquerque’s Chesterton Academy won the 800-meter final.

In the 1A boys competition, Joshua Marquez of Oak Grove Classical Academy was the champion in the 3,200-meter run, winning by 17 seconds.

Class 1A-3A Team Scores

Class 3A Boys: St. Michael’s 101, Santa Fe Prep 54, Socorro 41, Zuni 37, Sandia Prep 36.5, Cobre 34, Cottonwood Classical Prep 30, Tohatchi 28, Navajo Prep 20, Ruidoso 16, East Mountain 15, West Las Vegas 14, Hatch Valley 11, Robertson 8, Santa Fe Indian 7, New Mexico Military Institute 6.5, Hot Springs 6, Raton 5, Dexter 5, Thoreau 4, Cuba 3, Tucumcari 3.

Class 3A Girls: St. Michael’s 128, Santa Fe Prep 53, Sandia Prep 33, West Las Vegas 31, Cottonwood Classical Prep 27, Zuni 24, Tucumcari 24, Ruidoso 22, Santa Fe Indian 21, Dexter 20, Bosque School 16, Robertson 14, Crownpoint 13, Socorro 11, Navajo Prep 8, Raton 8, Hot Springs 6, East Mountain 6, New Mexico Military Institute 5, Thoreau 4, Cobre 3, Newcomb 3, Hatch Valley 2.

Class 2A Boys: Santa Rosa 66, Hagerman 57, Texico 53, Pecos 48, Laguna-Acoma 36, Clayton 35, Dulce 34, Eunice 26.5, Lordsburg 24, Tularosa 14, Jal 12, Mesa Vista 11, Academy for Technology and the Classics 10.5, Escalante 10, Menaul 9, Tatum 8, Estancia 7, Rehoboth Christian 7, Native American Community Academy 6, Penasco 6, Capitan 5.

Class 2A Girls: Santa Rosa 70, Academy for Technology and the Classics 46, Rehoboth Christian 35, Texico 34, Capitan 32, Penasco 31, Euncie 30.5, Menaul 29, Mora 25.5, Tularosa 24, Loving 22.5, Questa 20.5, Lordsburg 15, Hagerman 13, Tatum 11, Escalante 9, McCurdy 9, Estancia 8, Native American Community Academy 6, Laguna-Acoma 5, Cloudcroft 2.5, Clayton 2.5, Mesa Vista 2, Pecos 2.

Class 1A Boys: Logan 93, Melrose 74.5, Fort Sumner 62, Magdalena 54, Oak Grove Classical Academy 40, Cimarron 33, Legacy Academy 28, Maxwell 21, Cliff 14, Animas 10, Springer 9, Roy 9, Des Moines 6, Dora 6, NM School/Deaf 6, Floyd 4, Reserve 3, House 2, Elida 2, Hozho Academy 2, Carrizozo 1, Mountainair 1, Pine Hill 1.

Class 1A Girls: Melrose 95, Logan 61, Legacy Academy 53, Springer 37, Fort Sumner 36, Gateway Christian 32, Chesterton Academy 23, Mountainair 22, Cimarron 17, Mosquero 15, Jemez Valley 15, Roy 13, Des Moines 13, Dora 12, Elida 7, Quemado 7, Carrizozo 7, Animas 6, Oak Grove Classical Academy 4, Ramah 4, Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Magdalena 2, Cliff 12.

Individual results

