 Class 1A, 2A, 3A track & field: St. Michael's runs to glory - Albuquerque Journal

Class 1A, 2A, 3A track & field: St. Michael’s runs to glory

By Journal staff and wire reports

Menaul’s Mikayla Sierra, middle, clears the final hurdle on her way to winning the state championship in the 2A girls 300-meter hurdles on Saturday at the UNM Complex. (EDDIE MOORE/Albuquerque Journal)
St. Michael’s and Santa Rosa both won a pair of state track and field state titles on Saturday at the University of New Mexico Complex.

St. Mike’s swept the Class 3A titles, while the Lions won in both genders in Class 2A.

Logan (Class 1A boys) and Melrose (1A girls) also captured blue trophies.

St. Michael’s dominated both meets. The boys scored 101 points, nearly twice the amount of second-place Santa Fe Prep (54). The girls had a tremendous meet, scoring 128 points. Santa Fe Prep, with 53 points, was a very distant second.

From the metro area, Sandia Prep’s girls (3A) and Legacy Academy’s (1A) girls both finished in third place.

Five of the six team champions Saturday won by double-digit points. Only Santa Rosa’s boys, who outpointed Hagerman by nine points, won by fewer than 10 points.

Both of St. Michael’s teams did much of their damage on the track.

Junior Rebekah Bagwell was the sprinting star for the girls on Saturday. She captured the open 100, 200 and 400 in a sweep of the three sprint finals.

Teammate Jada Lujan won the 100-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. Bagwell and Lujan each ran legs in the meet’s final event, the 4×400, which St. Mike’s won.

In the distances, as she has been throughout her career in Santa Fe, Raylee Hunt excelled. She won the 800-meter final in a battle with Sandia Prep’s Kate Henderson. She also ran a leg for St. Mike’s in its 4×200-meter state championship performance, and ran the anchor 800-meter leg as the Horsemen placed first in the 1,600-meter medley relay.

Sandia Prep’s Henderson later came back for the Sundevils to win the 3,200-meter final.

For the St. Michael’s boys, Daniel Kupcho, like Bagwell for the girls, took all three of the open sprint finals. Soren Annon was the champion in the 110 high hurdles.

In Class 2A, Menaul had several state champions, including two athletes in the 400 in Garrett Lerch and Emery Baker. The Panthers’ Mikayla Sierra was the 2A girls champion in the 300 hurdles.

Charli Koseoglu, a junior at the Academy for Technology and the Classics in Santa Fe, had a spectacular state meet. She was a four-time state champion on Saturday alone, winning the javelin, the 100, 200 and 100 high hurdles.

Legacy Academy on Albuquerque’s West Side had a double state champion in the Class 1A girls meet in freshman Taliyah Martinez (100 and 400 meters).

Junior Cecilia Campos from Albuquerque’s Chesterton Academy won the 800-meter final.

In the 1A boys competition, Joshua Marquez of Oak Grove Classical Academy was the champion in the 3,200-meter run, winning by 17 seconds.

Class 1A-3A Team Scores

Class 3A Boys: St. Michael’s 101, Santa Fe Prep 54, Socorro 41, Zuni 37, Sandia Prep 36.5, Cobre 34, Cottonwood Classical Prep 30, Tohatchi 28, Navajo Prep 20, Ruidoso 16, East Mountain 15, West Las Vegas 14, Hatch Valley 11, Robertson 8, Santa Fe Indian 7, New Mexico Military Institute 6.5, Hot Springs 6, Raton 5, Dexter 5, Thoreau 4, Cuba 3, Tucumcari 3.

Class 3A Girls: St. Michael’s 128, Santa Fe Prep 53, Sandia Prep 33, West Las Vegas 31, Cottonwood Classical Prep 27, Zuni 24, Tucumcari 24, Ruidoso 22, Santa Fe Indian 21, Dexter 20, Bosque School 16, Robertson 14, Crownpoint 13, Socorro 11, Navajo Prep 8, Raton 8, Hot Springs 6, East Mountain 6, New Mexico Military Institute 5, Thoreau 4, Cobre 3, Newcomb 3, Hatch Valley 2.

Class 2A Boys: Santa Rosa 66, Hagerman 57, Texico 53, Pecos 48, Laguna-Acoma 36, Clayton 35, Dulce 34, Eunice 26.5, Lordsburg 24, Tularosa 14, Jal 12, Mesa Vista 11, Academy for Technology and the Classics 10.5, Escalante 10, Menaul 9, Tatum 8, Estancia 7, Rehoboth Christian 7, Native American Community Academy 6, Penasco 6, Capitan 5.

Class 2A Girls: Santa Rosa 70, Academy for Technology and the Classics 46, Rehoboth Christian 35, Texico 34, Capitan 32, Penasco 31, Euncie 30.5, Menaul 29, Mora 25.5, Tularosa 24, Loving 22.5, Questa 20.5, Lordsburg 15, Hagerman 13, Tatum 11, Escalante 9, McCurdy 9, Estancia 8, Native American Community Academy 6, Laguna-Acoma 5, Cloudcroft 2.5, Clayton 2.5, Mesa Vista 2, Pecos 2.

Class 1A Boys: Logan 93, Melrose 74.5, Fort Sumner 62, Magdalena 54, Oak Grove Classical Academy 40, Cimarron 33, Legacy Academy 28, Maxwell 21, Cliff 14, Animas 10, Springer 9, Roy 9, Des Moines 6, Dora 6, NM School/Deaf 6, Floyd 4, Reserve 3, House 2, Elida 2, Hozho Academy 2, Carrizozo 1, Mountainair 1, Pine Hill 1.

Class 1A Girls: Melrose 95, Logan 61, Legacy Academy 53, Springer 37, Fort Sumner 36, Gateway Christian 32, Chesterton Academy 23, Mountainair 22, Cimarron 17, Mosquero 15, Jemez Valley 15, Roy 13, Des Moines 13, Dora 12, Elida 7, Quemado 7, Carrizozo 7, Animas 6, Oak Grove Classical Academy 4, Ramah 4, Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Magdalena 2, Cliff 12.

Individual results

For the NMAA’s complete listing of all individual results, CLICK HERE.

Home » Sports » Class 1A, 2A, 3A track & field: St. Michael’s runs to glory

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Class 1A, 2A, 3A track & field: St. Michael's ...
Featured Sports
St. Michael’s and Santa Rosa both ... St. Michael’s and Santa Rosa both won a pair of state track and field state titles on Saturday at the University of New Mexico ...
2
Prep tennis: La Cueva, Academy extend team dominance
Featured Sports
Albuquerque Academy and La Cueva aced ... Albuquerque Academy and La Cueva aced their final exams Saturday afternoon at Jerry Cline Tennis Center.
3
Lightning strikes twice — United stuns Rio Grande Valley ...
ABQnews Seeker
Harry Swartz and Sergio Rivas banged ... Harry Swartz and Sergio Rivas banged in goals in the first two minutes of second-half stoppage time and United pulled out a stunning 2-2 ...
4
Isotopes? Mariachis? Either way fans keep coming back — ...
ABQnews Seeker
15,817 fans showed up for Friday's ... 15,817 fans showed up for Friday's special Isotopes game — the largest attendance in minor league baseball in the country since 2019
5
Cleveland erases 8-0 deficit in 7th, wins it in ...
baseball
The top two teams in the ... The top two teams in the Class 5A state baseball bracket won their series openers Friday as the play ...
6
4x800 relay is a hoot for the Owls
Featured Sports
The 4x800 meter relay hasn't been ... The 4x800 meter relay hasn't been around for all that long in New Mexico, but Oak Grove Classi ...
7
Duke City, USA Cycling liking the spin they're in
College
32.2 miles, two laps. Blacktop climbing ... 32.2 miles, two laps. Blacktop climbing the steep incline of Heartbreak Hill, a ride into the vast s ...
8
Houston Astros star Michael Brantley enjoying Albuquerque on road ...
ABQnews Seeker
Houston Astros star Michael Brantley got ... Houston Astros star Michael Brantley got some pointers from teammate Alex Bregman before a minor league rehab visit to Albuquerque.
9
MMA: For Penning, MMA is music to her ears
Featured Sports
For the teenage Meaghan Penning, the ... For the teenage Meaghan Penning, the concept of cage fighting was as foreign as the Indian rupee or ...