Prep baseball/softball roundup: Cleveland forced to forfeit, season over

HS baseball/softball tournament schedules/results at bottom of article.

The eight quarterfinalists in the Class 5A state baseball tournament looked to include Cleveland once the Storm walked off Piedra Vista 4-3 in Game 3 of their first-round series on Saturday afternoon.

Less than an hour later, Cleveland had been forfeited out of the tournament.

A Cleveland pitcher was found to be in violation of the state’s pitch-count rule, and thus the Storm’s Game 3 victory was negated. It put No. 12 seed Piedra Vista into the quarterfinals instead. The Panthers were already on the bus on the way back to Farmington when they received word that Cleveland had forfeited.

A pitcher is allowed a maximum of 120 pitches in a three-day period. The player in question had thrown about 35 pitches on Friday night, and threw approximately 100 in Game 3 on Saturday. Those pitches Friday counted toward the 120; the total does not reset to zero the second day, which is apparently where the confusion originated. The pitches carried over, meaning Cleveland’s pitcher only had about 85 pitches to work with Saturday before he had to be pulled.

He stayed beyond 120, thus the Storm broke the rule established by New Mexico Activities Association.

“We went over that (total of 120),” Cleveland coach Shane Shallenberger said. “That’s it. Plain and simple.”

A protest was filed by Piedra Vista immediately after the game went final, and the umpiring crew alerted the NMAA. Executive director Sally Marquez traveled to Cleveland herself to look into the matter before rendering a decision.

The investigation’s results were not disputed. Cleveland is out, and Piedra Vista wlll face Volcano Vista at 7 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.

“It’s our fault,” Shallenberger said. Piedra Vista is officially credited with a 10-0 victory. Panthers coach Jeff Kiraly said he notified the plate umpire during the game of his belief that Cleveland’s pitcher had gone beyond his pitch count allotment. Once the game went final and Cleveland won, a protest was filed, Kiraly said.

Piedra Vista, which lost 9-8 in nine innings Friday night after blowing an 8-0 lead in the seventh, won 11-3 in Game 2 Saturday morning, necessitating a third game.

The Panthers joined No. 1 Rio Rancho, No. 2 La Cueva, No. 3 Carlsbad, No. 4 Volcano Vista, No. 6 Centennial, No. 7 Sandia and No. 9 Rio Grande in the quarterfinals.

The matchups Thursday are Carlsbad-Centennial at 10 a.m., Rio Rancho-Rio Grande at 1 p.m., La Cueva-Sandia at 4 p.m. and Volcano Vista-Piedra Vista at 7 p.m. The quarterfinals and Friday’s semifinals are being played at the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex, located immediately west of Nusenda Community Stadium.

The Rams walked off No. 16 Hobbs on catcher Josh Boyer’s solo home run to left field in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 victory. The Bears blanked No. 15 Mayfield 6-0, as Jackson Hix in the fourth and Gehrig Pineda in the fifth delivered two-RBI singles. Brandon Kosel improved to 8-0 for La Cueva, giving up two hits in five innings.

Carlsbad, the defending champion, beat Cibola 10-0. Centennial downed Farmington 6-2 to sweep that series.

In Las Cruces, Rio Grande won two games at No. 8 Las Cruces on Saturday, 7-4 and 6-5, to advance to Week 2 against the Rams. The Ravens scored five runs in the second inning of Game 3, with key RBI singles from freshman Luis Salinas and Leon Cereceres. Rio Grande then held off the Bulldawgs in the bottom of the seventh, as Las Cruces had the tying run at third with one out before Rio Grande starter Sebastian Chavez recorded a strikeout and fly ball to end the game.

In Albuquerque, Sandia scored 12 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning — right after giving up eight runs to No. 10 Los Lunas in the top half of the inning as the Tigers grabbed a 9-1 lead — and eliminated Los Lunas 13-10 in Game 2.

In that 12-run rally, Aiden Griego led off with a home run. Danny Santiago added a two-RBI double, as did Anthony Condon. Griego later added an RBI double, and Nico Barela chipped in with a two-run single. It was Sandia’s biggest inning of the season.

“Really, we’ve had a couple of games this year where we gave up a big inning like that and haven’t responded,” Sandia coach Dave Hendrick said.

At Volcano Vista, the Hawks edged Organ Mountain 4-3 in Game 2. Volcano Vista scored three runs in the second inning, and starter Antonio Martinez pitched six innings of 4-hit ball.

In Class 4A, the top eight seeds — Grants, St. Pius, Valley, Belen, Artesia, Goddard, Santa Teresa and Albuquerque Academy — advanced with Game 2 victories on Saturday.

The Sartans clubbed Pojoaque Valley 23-0, as Cohen Mulville, Malachi Peña, Gene Trujillo and Jax Mulville all homered as the Sartans advanced to meet No. 7 Santa Teresa, which claimed a pair of 1-run decisions against Hope Christian. Valley, behind senior left-hander Alex Gilliam’s complete game (he struck out 12) downed Lovington 8-1 to advance to the quarterfinals against Goddard.

Belen will play Artesia in the next round. The Eagles won 11-1 over Aztec for the second straight day. Academy beat No. 9 Los Alamos 15-2, as Riley Bleicher drove in five runs, and Andrew Olson was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. The Chargers take on No. 1 Grants in the quarters.

SOFTBALL: Cibola and Bernalillo advanced with single-elimination victories on Saturday. The Cougars rallied past No. 10 Organ Mountain 9-7, as Judah Ortiz’s 3-run home run to center in the bottom of the sixth put Cibola in front by that final score. Brook Ritter also hit a three-run shot for the Cougars, who face Carlsbad next.

“The girls hung tough and kept playing and we ended up on top,” Cibola coach Oscar Medrano said.

Volcano Vista, the 6 seed in Class 5A, fell 25-22 to visiting Farmington on Saturday. The Scorpions play No. 3 La Cueva in the next round.

At Albuquerque Academy, No. 9 seed Bernalillo outslugged the eighth-seeded Chargers 13-9 in a 4A first-rounder. Academy was within a run at 7-6 in the fifth, but Neiva Montoya hit a three-run homer for the Spartans in the top of the sixth.

STATE BASEBALL

Class 5A

Best of 3 series

First Round — Friday

(1) Rio Rancho 7, (16) Hobbs 1

(8) Las Cruces 15, (9) Rio Grande 5, 5 inn.

(5) Cleveland 9, (12) Piedra Vista 8, 9 inn.

(4) Volcano Vista 12, (13) Organ Mountain 2, 6 inn.

(3) Carlsbad 11, (14) Cibola 1, 5 inn.

(6) Centennial 12, (11) Farmington 4

(7) Sandia 7, (10) Los Lunas 1

(3) La Cueva 13, (15) Mayfield 3, 5 inn.

Saturday

(1) Rio Rancho 6, (16) Hobbs 5 — Rio Rancho wins series 2-0

(9) Rio Grande 7, (8) Las Cruces 4; (9) Rio Grande 6, (8) Las Cruces 5 — Rio Grande wins series 2-1

(12) Piedra Vista 11, (5) Cleveland 3; (12) Piedra Vista 10, (5) Cleveland 0 (Cleveland forfeits game 3 due to pitch count violation) — Piedra Vista wins series 2-1

(4) Volcano Vista 4, (13) Organ Mountain 3 — Volcano Vista wins series 2-0

(3) Carlsbad 10, (14) Cibola 0 — Carlsbad wins series 2-0

(6) Centennial 6, (11) Farmington 2 — Centennial wins series 2-0

(7) Sandia 13, (10) Los Lunas 10 — Sandia wins series 2-0

(3) La Cueva 6, (15) Mayfield 0 — La Cueva wins series 2-0

Quarterfinals — Thursday

Riordan Sports Complex

(1) Rio Rancho vs. (9) Rio Grande, 1 p.m.

(4) Volcano Vista vs. (12) Piedra Vista, 7 p.m.

(3) Carlsbad vs. (6) Centennial, 10 a.m.

(2) La Cueva vs. (7) Sandia, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Best of 3 series

First Round — Friday

(1) Grants 10, (16) Deming 4

(8) Albuquerque Academy 8, (9) Los Alamos 5

(5) Artesia 10, (12) Bloomfield 6

(4) Belen 11, (13) Aztec 1, 5 inn.

(3) Valley 18, (14) Lovington 3, 5 inn.

(6) Goddard, 3, (11) Miyamura 2

(7) Santa Teresa 4, (10) Hope Christian 3

(2) St. Pius 10, (15) Pojoaque Valley 0, 5 inn.

Saturday

(1) Grants 8, (16) Deming 5 — Grants wins series 2-0

(8) Albuquerque Academy 15, (9) Los Alamos 2, 5 inn. — Academy wins series 2-0

(5) Artesia 13, (12) Bloomfield 3 — Artesia wins series 2-0

(4) Belen 11, (13) Aztec 1, 5 inn. — Belen wins series 2-0

(3) Valley 8, (14) Lovington 1 — Valley wins series 2-0

(6) Goddard 10, (11) Miyamura 3 — Goddared wins series 2-0

(7) Santa Teresa 9, (10) Hope Christian 8 — Santa Teresa wins series 2-0

(2) St. Pius 23, (15) Pojoaque Valley 0, 5 inn. — St. Pius wins series 2-0

Quarterfinals — Thursday

Riordan Sports Complex

(1) Grants vs. (8) ABQ Academy, 1 p.m.

(4) Belen vs. (5) Artesia, 10 a.m.

(3) Valley vs. (6) Goddard, 4 p.m.

(2) St. Pius vs. (7) Santa Teresa, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Best of 3 series

First Round

(1) Sandia Prep, (2) N.M. Military Institute, (3) St. Michael’s, (4) Cobre byes

Friday

(8) Hatch Valley 5, (9) Zuni 2

(5) Robertson 10, (12) Navajo Prep 0

(6) West Las Vegas 9, (11) East Mountain 4

(7) Santa Fe Indian 5, (10) Ruidoso 3

Saturday

(8) Hatch Valley 6, (9) Zuni 1 — Hatch Valley wins series 2-0

(5) Robertson 12, (12) Navajo Prep 0 — Robertson wins series 2-0

(11) East Mountain 10, (6) West Las Vegas 2; (11) East Mountain 15, (6) West Las Vegas 9 — East Mountain wins series 2-1

(10) Ruidoso 12, (7) Santa Fe Indian 9; (10) Ruidoso 2, (7) Santa Fe Indian 1 — Ruidoso wins series 2-1

Quarterfinals — Thursday

Riordan Sports Complex

(1) Sandia Prep vs. (8) Hatch Valley, 1 p.m.

(4) Cobre vs. (5) Robertson, 4 p.m.

(3) St. Michaels vs. (11) East Mountain, 7 p.m.

(2) NMMI vs. (10) Ruidoso, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

First Round — Wednesday, May 3

Single Elimination

(1) Santa Rosa, (2) Menaul/Oak Grove Classical, (3) Eunice, (4) Rehoboth Christian byes

(8) Capitan 13, (9) Texico 5

(5) McCurdy 16, (12) Mora 6

(6) Loving 17, (11) Pecos 2

(7) Tularosa 11, (10) Laguna-Acoma 1

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, May 3

Single Elimination

(1) Logan, (2) Magdalena byes

(4) Mesilla Valley 18, (5) Gateway Christian 8

(3) Melrose 7, (6) Cimarron 6

STATE SOFTBALL

Class 5A

First Round — Friday/Saturday

Single Elimination

(1) Centennial 11, (16) Capital 0, 5 inn.

(9) Mayfield 13, (8) Albuquerque High 7

(5) Alamogordo 2, (12) Hobbs 1

(4) Piedra Vista, (13) Sandia 0, 4 innings

(3) La Cueva 13, (14) Rio Rancho 4

(11) Farmington 25, (6) Volcano Vista 22

(7) Cibola 9, (10) Organ Mountain 7

(2) Carlsbad 2, (15) Cleveland 1

5A Quarterfinals — Thursday

Games at Cleveland HS

NOTE: Bracket now shifts to double elimination bracket

(1) Centennial vs. (9) Mayfield, 11 a.m.

(4) Piedra Vista vs (5) Alamogordo, 11 a.m.

(3) La Cueva vs. (11) Farmington, 11 a.m.

(2) Carlsbad vs. (7) Cibola, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

First Round — Friday/Saturday

Single Elimination

(1) Artesia 10, (16) Valley 2

(9) Bernalillo 13, (8) Albuquerque Academy 9

(12) Bloomfield 19, (5) Los Alamos 7

(4) St. Pius 13, (13) Aztec 8

(3) Gallup 16, (14) Deming 0

(6) Lovington 13, (11) Moriarty 0

(7) Miyamura 5, (10) Belen 4

(2) Silver 14, (15) Goddard 3

4A Quarterfinals — Thursday

Games at Cleveland HS

NOTE: Bracket now shifts to double elimination bracket

(1) Artesia vs. (9) Bernalillo, 9 a.m.

(4) St. Poius vs. (12) Bloomfield, 9 a.m.

(3) Gallup vs. (9) Lovington, 9 a.m.

(2) Silver vs. (7) Miyamura, 9 a.m.

Class 3A and Class 2A/1A

State brackets announced Sunday