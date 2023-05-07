 Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety - Albuquerque Journal

Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety

By David Rising / Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is expressing growing anxiety about the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, after the governor of the Russia-occupied area ordered the evacuation of a town where most plant staff live amid ongoing attacks in the area.

The plant is near the front lines of fighting, and Ukrainian authorities on Sunday said that a 72-year-old woman was killed and three others were wounded when Russian forces fired more than 30 shells at Nikopol, a Ukrainian-held town neighboring the plant.

“The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous,” International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said in a warning that came Saturday before the latest report of attacks.

“I’m extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant.”

Grossi’s comments were prompted by an announcement Friday by Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed governor of the partially-occupied Zaporizhzhia province, that he had ordered the evacuation of civilians from 18 settlements in the area, including Enerhodar, which is located next to the power plant, which is Europe’s largest.

The settlements affected are about 50 to 70 kilometers (30 to 40 miles) from the front line of fighting between Ukraine and Russia, and Balitsky said that Ukraine had intensified attacks on the area in the past several days.

The region is also widely seen as a likely area where Ukraine may focus its anticipated spring counteroffensive.

The Ukrainian General Staff said Sunday that the evacuation of Enerhodar had already begun.

According to an update posted on Facebook, the General Staff said the first residents evacuated were those who took Russian citizenship following the capture of the town by Moscow early in the war.

They were being taken to the Russia-occupied Azov Sea coast, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) to the southeast.

Grossi said that operating staff of the nuclear power plant, whose six reactors are currently all in shutdown mode, hadn’t been evacuated as of Saturday but that most live in Enerhodar and the situation has contributed to “increasingly tense, stressful and challenging conditions for personnel and their families.”

He added that IAEA experts at the nuclear site “are continuing to hear shelling on a regular basis.”

“We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequence for the population and the environment,” Grossi said. “This major nuclear facility must be protected. I will continue to press for a commitment by all sides to achieve this vital objective.”

Elsewhere, Russian shelling on Saturday and overnight killed six civilians and wounded four others in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, according to a Telegram update published Sunday by the local administration.

Five civilians were wounded in the eastern Donetsk region, the epicenter of the fighting in recent months, local Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces overnight attacked the largest port in the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula with drones, a Kremlin-installed local official said on Telegram early Sunday.

According to the post by Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol, 10 Ukrainian drones targeted the city, three of which were shot down by air defense systems. Razvozhayev said that there had been no damage.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » AP Feeds » Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukraine's air ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defense ...
2
Russia's Wagner boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The owner ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The owner of Russia's Wagner military contractor threatened Friday to withdraw his troops next week from the protracted battle for ...
3
Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures 34, damages homes
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia launched ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days early Monday, damaging buildings, killing two people ...
4
Russian official: Ukrainian drones strike Crimea oil depot
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A massive ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A massive fire erupted at an oil depot in Crimea after it was hit by two of Ukraine's drones, a ...
5
Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 23 ...
AP Feeds
UMAN, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia fired ... UMAN, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least 23 people, almost ...
6
US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- American-made Patriot ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- American-made Patriot missiles have arrived in Ukraine, the country's defense minister said Wednesday, providing Kyiv with a long-sought new shield ...
7
Putin, Zelenskyy rally troops with war poised for new ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian President ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin visited command posts of his forces fighting in Ukraine for the second time in two months, ...
8
Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- More than ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- More than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released as part of a major Easter exchange with Russia, a ...
9
Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The death ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The death toll from Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine's city of Sloviansk rose to 11 Saturday as rescue crews ...