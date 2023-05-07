 Mark Ronchetti resurfaces — with a new family podcast and an undecided political future - Albuquerque Journal

Mark Ronchetti resurfaces — with a new family podcast and an undecided political future

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Mark Ronchetti, shown delivering his Republican primary victory speech in June 2022, is launching a new podcast. He lost last year’s general election to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in one of the most expensive races in state history. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

SANTA FE — Six months after losing a hard-fought race to be New Mexico’s governor, Mark Ronchetti is heading back to the airwaves.

Ronchetti, who had kept a low profile since his November general election loss to incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham, plans to launch a new podcast that will feature him and his wife, Krysty, interviewing guests and talking about current events.

The initial list of guests includes Riley Gaines, a decorated swimmer who has protested the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports, and Jay McCleskey, the high-profile New Mexico political adviser who helped guide Ronchetti’s campaign.

Ronchetti said the podcast idea was pushed by his wife, and he eventually agreed after needing some time to “lick his wounds” after last year’s election cycle.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about what we wanted to do next and how we wanted to move forward,” Ronchetti told the Journal. “We feel like we need more voices in the state to hold people accountable.”

The former KRQE-TV chief meteorologist, who stepped down from his job in October 2021 to run for governor, also said he’s not currently planning on another run for elected office, though he did not rule out the possibility in the future.

“I’ll never say never, but that’s not my focus,” Ronchetti said.

During both last year’s campaign and a 2020 run for an open U.S. Senate seat, Ronchetti sought to portray himself as a political outsider, while capitalizing on his name recognition among voters from his TV career.

But Ronchetti faced criticism from Democrats and fellow Republicans alike about his readiness to hold elected office, and ultimately came up short in both campaigns after winning the Republican nomination.

In last year’s race for governor, Ronchetti was defeated by Lujan Grisham despite winning 20 of the state’s 33 counties. However, he received fewer votes than Lujan Grisham in each of the state’s four most populous counties — Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Dona Ana and Sandoval — and ended up losing by more than 45,000 votes in a race in which more than 712,000 voters cast a ballot.

Since his defeat, Ronchetti filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based consulting firm that, he contends, prematurely launched campaign websites for both his gubernatorial and U.S. Senate bids before he had publicly announced his candidacies in those races.

As for the podcast, which is called “No Doubt About It” and is available on various podcast platforms, new episodes will be released twice weekly for now, he said, and will be recorded from the Ronchettis’ home studio in Albuquerque, with production help from the couple’s daughter, Ella.

Ronchetti said the podcast will provide a way for him to engage with campaign supporters and other New Mexicans, though he said politics won’t be the only focus.

“If you’re talking about it at home, we’re going to be talking about it on air,” he said.

Those discussions could include national stories like Tucker Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News, along with state-level issues such as efforts to overhaul New Mexico’s troubled Children, Youth and Families Department, Ronchetti said.

He also said he’s not sure where the podcast will ultimately lead, but suggested he’s not seeking a return to television.

“We feel like this is a good first step,” Ronchetti said. “I don’t think we’ve ruled out anything.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Mark Ronchetti resurfaces — with a new family podcast and an undecided political future

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
What's behind Albuquerque's skyrocketing apartment rents?
ABQnews Seeker
A pressure cooker of high demand ... A pressure cooker of high demand for rental units in Albuquerque and the cost of renovating outdated buildings has led to the citywide rent ...
2
Detectives arrested a 16-year-old in a fatal shooting last ...
ABQnews Seeker
Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, 47, was booked into ... Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez, 47, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday and charged with murder.
3
New Mexico ranks third as the best state for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Adventure on the Rock, a site ... Adventure on the Rock, a site dedicating to sustainable adventure travel, recently analyzed ten factors that contribute to a quality camping trip.
4
Woman who died in Texas crash started nonprofit to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pelatia Trujillo and her three children ... Pelatia Trujillo and her three children were returning from South Carolina where they'd celebrated her grandmother's 90th birthday.
5
Chugging into the spotlight: Restored Santa Fe steam locomotive ...
ABQnews Seeker
The restored Santa Fe steam locomotive ... The restored Santa Fe steam locomotive 2926 made a public appearance at Tractor Brewing Co. on Saturday.
6
Class 1A, 2A, 3A track & field: St. Michael's ...
Featured Sports
St. Michael’s and Santa Rosa both ... St. Michael’s and Santa Rosa both won a pair of state track and field state titles on Saturday at the University of New Mexico ...
7
Netflix's 'Rez Ball' in production in NM; Gallup native ...
ABQnews Seeker
After months of casting calls, the ... After months of casting calls, the Netflix feature film 'Rez Ball' is filming in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Film Office, 'Rez ...
8
The pronunciation for this NM place name is still ...
ABQnews Seeker
The name Mogollon is found in ... The name Mogollon is found in numerous places in New Mexico, including peaks, creek, plateau and mountains.
9
Prep baseball/softball roundup: Cleveland forced to forfeit, season over
ABQnews Seeker
Cleveland baseball team has win reversed, ... Cleveland baseball team has win reversed, Cibola and Bernalillo gets big wins in softball tournament. See all first round scores here.
10
APD arrests two teens suspected of shooting at detectives
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department officers arrested two ... Albuquerque Police Department officers arrested two teenage boys who they said fired shots at detectives, hitting their unmarked vehicle off West Central on Friday ...