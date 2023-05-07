Mark Ronchetti resurfaces — with a new family podcast and an undecided political future

SANTA FE — Six months after losing a hard-fought race to be New Mexico’s governor, Mark Ronchetti is heading back to the airwaves.

Ronchetti, who had kept a low profile since his November general election loss to incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham, plans to launch a new podcast that will feature him and his wife, Krysty, interviewing guests and talking about current events.

The initial list of guests includes Riley Gaines, a decorated swimmer who has protested the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports, and Jay McCleskey, the high-profile New Mexico political adviser who helped guide Ronchetti’s campaign.

Ronchetti said the podcast idea was pushed by his wife, and he eventually agreed after needing some time to “lick his wounds” after last year’s election cycle.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about what we wanted to do next and how we wanted to move forward,” Ronchetti told the Journal. “We feel like we need more voices in the state to hold people accountable.”

The former KRQE-TV chief meteorologist, who stepped down from his job in October 2021 to run for governor, also said he’s not currently planning on another run for elected office, though he did not rule out the possibility in the future.

“I’ll never say never, but that’s not my focus,” Ronchetti said.

During both last year’s campaign and a 2020 run for an open U.S. Senate seat, Ronchetti sought to portray himself as a political outsider, while capitalizing on his name recognition among voters from his TV career.

But Ronchetti faced criticism from Democrats and fellow Republicans alike about his readiness to hold elected office, and ultimately came up short in both campaigns after winning the Republican nomination.

In last year’s race for governor, Ronchetti was defeated by Lujan Grisham despite winning 20 of the state’s 33 counties. However, he received fewer votes than Lujan Grisham in each of the state’s four most populous counties — Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Dona Ana and Sandoval — and ended up losing by more than 45,000 votes in a race in which more than 712,000 voters cast a ballot.

Since his defeat, Ronchetti filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based consulting firm that, he contends, prematurely launched campaign websites for both his gubernatorial and U.S. Senate bids before he had publicly announced his candidacies in those races.

As for the podcast, which is called “No Doubt About It” and is available on various podcast platforms, new episodes will be released twice weekly for now, he said, and will be recorded from the Ronchettis’ home studio in Albuquerque, with production help from the couple’s daughter, Ella.

Ronchetti said the podcast will provide a way for him to engage with campaign supporters and other New Mexicans, though he said politics won’t be the only focus.

“If you’re talking about it at home, we’re going to be talking about it on air,” he said.

Those discussions could include national stories like Tucker Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News, along with state-level issues such as efforts to overhaul New Mexico’s troubled Children, Youth and Families Department, Ronchetti said.

He also said he’s not sure where the podcast will ultimately lead, but suggested he’s not seeking a return to television.

“We feel like this is a good first step,” Ronchetti said. “I don’t think we’ve ruled out anything.”