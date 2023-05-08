1 injured in apartment fire

One person was treated for smoke inhalation injuries after a fire at an Albuquerque apartment complex Sunday evening.

Firefighters were sent at about 8 p.m. to the Desert Park Apartments, 900 Valencia SE, for a fire in a second-story apartment.

The people who lived at the apartment weren’t at home at the time. No firefighters were injured, according to an Albuquerque Fire Rescue news release.

There were 40 firefighters who responded to the blaze, according to the release. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.