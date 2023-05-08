Combat sports notes: Perez set for return to the ring in July

Big brother is coming back.

After a hiatus of what will be 21 months come fight time, popular Albuquerque featherweight Aaron Angel Perez is returning to the boxing ring.

Perez (10-1-1, six knockouts) is scheduled to join his younger brother, Abraham Perez (7-0, three KOs), on a Legacy Promotions card at the Manuel Lujan Building on July 15.

Legacy is a Perez family enterprise, headed by the fighters’ father, Aaron.

Aaron Angel Perez last fought on Oct. 16, 2021, losing by unanimous but close decision (96-94 on all three scorecards) to Diego Elizondo of Carson City, Nevada.

After the first loss of his pro career, he opted to take some time away from the sport.

In his return, at either 126 or 130 pounds, he’s scheduled to face Clovis resident Rafael Reyes (20-16, 17 KOs). On Feb. 24 at the Rio Rancho Events Center, Reyes lost by third-round TKO to Albuquerque’s Jason Sanchez after retiring with an apparent hand injury.

Meanwhile, Abraham Perez, a flyweight who made his professional debut that night in October 2021, has reeled off seven straight victories. He’s scheduled for the July 15 main event.

Aaron Angel Perez won’t be the only Albuquerque fighter returning after a long hiatus. Welterweight Cristian Cabral (8-2-1, four KOs), who hasn’t fought since his seventh-round loss by TKO to fellow Albuquerquean Josh Torres in 2018, is scheduled to face Daniel Flores Garcia (3-7, two KOs) on the Legacy card.

REACHING THE PEAK: Saturday at Revel Entertainment Center, Albuquerque heavyweight Cody East defeated Brazil’s Wesley De Almeida by first-round TKO in the main event of a Peak Fighting Championship MMA card.

East, a former UFC fighter, is 14-7. De Almeida is 17-11.

In the night’s co-main event, Lydia Warren (2-0) defeated fellow Albuquerquean Meaghan Penning (1-1) by unanimous decision in a fight contested at a catch weight of 120 pounds.

Warren, interviewed after the fight by cageminds.com, said the fight was tougher than she expected — but that, she said, was a good thing.

“It was my first time facing a little adversity in the cage,” she said. “So that was really good to know that I could be patient, I could work through these positions, I could learn on the way. … So it was a good experience.”

WIN, LOSE AND DRAW: In Tokyo, Albuquerque’s John Dodson defeated Japan’s Tatsuki Saomoto by unanimous decision Saturday in a flyweight MMA fight on a Rizin card.

“A hard fought war,” Dodson (24-13) posted on social media. “… He was a tough opponent and I can’t wait to get back in action again.”

Saomoto (18-3) had won 14 fights in a row.

In Phoenix on Saturday, Albuquerque bantamweight boxer Justice Jiron (1-1, no KOs) lost by first-round TKO to Phoenix’s Bryant Miranda-Garcia (3-0, three KOs).

Flory Olguin, Jiron’s trainer, said the fight was stopped after the first round because Jiron’s right eye was closed.

In Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, Albuquerque middleweight boxer Jordanne Garcia (4-2-3, no KOs) fought to a six-round draw against Kansan Kaitlyn LaVigne (2-2-1, one KO).

One judge scored the bout 59-55 for Garcia, but two official cards read 57-57 — resulting in a majority draw.

UPCOMING: Welterweight Jose Luis “Guero” Sanchez (12-3-1, four KOs), half of Albuquerque boxing’s other brother act with younger sibling Jason, is scheduled to face unbeaten Rashad Shahid (10-0, seven KOs) in an eight-round main event on Saturday in Odessa, Texas.

After losses by unanimous decision to Xander Zayas and Jahi Tucker, two prized and still unbeaten Top Rank, Inc., prospects, Sanchez got back in the win column on Feb. 24 — defeating Michigan’s Reggie Harris Jr. (7-3, three KOs) by majority decision.