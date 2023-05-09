Cyclist says NM 528 curbs a hazard after construction

NM 528 CURBS A REAL CYCLING HAZARD: Dan Doornbos asks in an email “about a new construction project east of the Mister Car Wash at 3625 N.M. 528. This is new construction for a coffee shop. Specifically, the road work with curbs was completed at the entrance and exit. These curbs are a significant hazard to me as a cyclist.”

Dan explains “Alameda has had wide shoulders, making it a great road for east-west travel and is a New Mexico Department of Transportation-designated bike route. There are a few curbs that protrude into the shoulder, but for this project there are two curbs – entrance and exit – that go all the way to the road lane. They go to the white line of the road edge and leave no safe margin and force me into traffic.”

Tim Walsh, public information coordinator of Albuquerque’s Planning Department, says “city engineers have proposed cutting the curb back to create a four-foot buffer between the curb and the edge of the lane, which will restore the shoulder in that area. The edge of the curb will also be painted yellow to increase visibility for all road users. Traffic safety is an important piece of our overall effort to improve public safety.”

