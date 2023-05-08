Hidden stop sign, no merge lines and a deadly curb

CAN’T SEE THE SIGN FOR THE TREES: Ajoy Moonka emails “the intersection of our cul-de-sac, Quail Run Court NE No. 2 and main Quail Run Court NE, is dangerous and has had several near-misses and a couple of accidents involving neighbors.

“As I was getting ready to write to you to help us get the county to install a stop sign, I noticed there in fact is a stop sign but it’s totally invisible and hidden behind the tree and not high enough to be seen by drivers coming up to the intersection. Even after living here for 30 years, we had not noticed that there is a stop sign. … We need to have the agency that is responsible to move and adjust the stop sign so that it’s visible and useful.”

Antonio E. Jaramillo, director of Bernalillo County Operations & Maintenance, says “I had my crew go out to see if the sign needed to be moved or if it was placed in the appropriate location. We follow the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) recommendation of the placement of signs, and according to what we measured out in the field the location of the sign meets those standards.

“We also did take some pictures approaching the intersection and it is acknowledged that at a point, the sign is not visible, but approaching Quail Run Drive it is visible. … The county does have a documented policy that makes any landscaping that is present and impedes any sign that is placed on the right of way the responsibility of the property owner to trim back to make the signs visible. We will send the property owner where the sign is placed (a note) and ask that they trim the trees approaching the sign so that it is visible.”

SECOND/FOURTH MERGE GETTING STRIPED: A. Romero emails “as one travels north on Fourth Street approaching the drain bridge before the ‘turnabout’, the northbound traffic on Second Street merges with Fourth Street traffic. There are no painted lines, white or yellow, separating Second and Fourth Street traffic. It’s very dangerous; accidents happen all the time. All it would take is to paint white stripes separating the two streets as they merge. How do we make that happen?”

Jaramillo is on it. He says the jurisdictional lines in this area are a bit tricky, but when it comes to “the merge point where Fourth and Second come together – we had identified this area to be re-striped this year and it is on our list to our subcontractor to complete. We are simply waiting for weather and their availability to complete this work. I do not know the exact time frame, however we will see if they can move this up on the priority list. Thank you and Mr. Romero for bringing this to our attention.”

NM 528 CURBS A REAL CYCLING HAZARD: Dan Doornbos asks in an email “about a new construction project east of the Mister Car Wash at 3625 N.M. 528. This is new construction for a coffee shop. Specifically, the road work with curbs was completed at the entrance and exit. These curbs are a significant hazard to me as a cyclist.”

Dan explains “Alameda has had wide shoulders, making it a great road for east-west travel and is a New Mexico Department of Transportation-designated bike route. There are a few curbs that protrude into the shoulder, but for this project there are two curbs – entrance and exit – that go all the way to the road lane. They go to the white line of the road edge and leave no safe margin and force me into traffic.”

Tim Walsh, public information coordinator of Albuquerque’s Planning Department, says “city engineers have proposed cutting the curb back to create a four-foot buffer between the curb and the edge of the lane, which will restore the shoulder in that area. The edge of the curb will also be painted yellow to increase visibility for all road users. Traffic safety is an important piece of our overall effort to improve public safety.”

