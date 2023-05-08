 US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays - Albuquerque Journal

US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays

By David Koenig / Associated Press

The Biden administration is working on new regulations that would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline’s control.

The White House said President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would announce the start of the rulemaking process Monday.

The rulemaking pledge continues a push by the Democratic administration to require airlines to improve customer service, and it comes just weeks before the start of the peak summer travel season.

The aim of the rules would be, for the first time, to require airlines to pay compensation beyond a ticket refund and to cover expenses that consumers incur, including rebooking on another flight, if the airline causes a cancellation or significant delay.

“When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill,” Buttigieg said in a statement.

Currently, when an airline cancels a flight for any reason, consumers can demand a refund of the unused part of their ticket and certain extras that they might have paid to the airline, such as fees for checking a bag or getting a seat assignment. Airlines often try to persuade consumers to accept a travel voucher instead of a refund.

After widespread flight disruptions last summer, the Transportation Department posted an online dashboard that was designed to pressure the airlines to improve customer service. The site lets consumers check each airline’s policy on refunds and compensation when flights are canceled or delayed.

Each of the 10 largest U.S. airlines quickly promised to provide cash or vouchers for meals when a cancellation forces passengers to wait at least three hours for another flight. Nine of the 10 — all but Frontier Airlines — also promised to pay for accommodations for passengers stranded overnight.

Questions arose again around reimbursing consumers for out-of-pocket costs after Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 17,000 flights during a December meltdown in service. The Transportation and Justice departments are investigating whether Southwest scheduled more flights than it realistically could handle.

The Transportation Department says it is working with the airlines to reduce cancellations and delays this summer, when air travel could exceed pre-coronavirus pandemic records.

A report last month from the congressional Government Accountability Office blamed airlines for many cancellations, but the Federal Aviation Administration has also created disruptions due to technology outages and staffing shortages. The FAA recently encouraged airlines to reduce flights to and from major New York airports this summer because it doesn’t have enough air traffic controllers at a key facility.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
King Charles III makes virtual appearance on 'American Idol'
More News
LONDON (AP) -- King Charles III ... LONDON (AP) -- King Charles III made a cameo appearance on 'American Idol' after the royal coronation concert in his honor.   Charles and ...
2
Why so many mass killings? Families, experts seek answers
More News
More than five years after his ... More than five years after his son was gunned down in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Richard Berger still asks why. ...
3
Teacher appreciation? Try better pay, more governors say
More News
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- As schools ... HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- As schools across the country struggle to find teachers to hire, more governors are pushing for pay increases, bonuses and ...
4
Horse deaths cast shadow as Triple Crown shifts to ...
More News
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- A raging ... LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- A raging thunderstorm that washed out activities Sunday morning at Churchill Downs symbolized the dark clouds hanging over the Triple ...
5
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near ...
Around the Region
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) -- Police are ... BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) -- Police are preparing to arrest the hospitalized driver of an SUV that slammed into a crowd, killing eight people waiting ...
6
To improve kids' mental health, some schools start later
More News
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (AP) -- In ... DREXEL HILL, Pa. (AP) -- In the hours before he's due at Upper Darby High School, senior Khalid Doulat has time to say prayers, ...
7
Lives immigrants built in Texas town shattered by shooting
Around the Region
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- Wilson Garcia ... CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- Wilson Garcia and his family were among the Latino immigrants who carved out a community inside the thick, piney woods ...
8
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
More News
The Biden administration is working on ... The Biden administration is working on new regulations that would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they ...
9
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia enacted ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia enacted a major security clampdown ahead of Tuesday's annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War ...