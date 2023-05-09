No merge lines on Fourth Streeet. Accidents happen all the time

SECOND/FOURTH MERGE GETTING STRIPED: A. Romero emails “as one travels north on Fourth Street approaching the drain bridge before the ‘turnabout’, the northbound traffic on Second Street merges with Fourth Street traffic. There are no painted lines, white or yellow, separating Second and Fourth Street traffic. It’s very dangerous; accidents happen all the time. All it would take is to paint white stripes separating the two streets as they merge. How do we make that happen?”

Antonio E. Jaramillo, director of Bernalillo County Operations & Maintenance is on it. He says the jurisdictional lines in this area are a bit tricky, but when it comes to “the merge point where Fourth and Second come together – we had identified this area to be re-striped this year and it is on our list to our subcontractor to complete. We are simply waiting for weather and their availability to complete this work. I do not know the exact time frame, however we will see if they can move this up on the priority list. Thank you and Mr. Romero for bringing this to our attention.”

Editorial page editor D’Val Westphal tackles commuter issues for the metro area on Mondays. Reach her at 823-3858; dwestphal@abqjournal.com; or 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.