 No merge lines on Fourth Streeet. Accidents happen all the time - Albuquerque Journal

No merge lines on Fourth Streeet. Accidents happen all the time

By D'Val Westphal / Journal Road Warrior

SECOND/FOURTH MERGE GETTING STRIPED: A. Romero emails “as one travels north on Fourth Street approaching the drain bridge before the ‘turnabout’, the northbound traffic on Second Street merges with Fourth Street traffic. There are no painted lines, white or yellow, separating Second and Fourth Street traffic. It’s very dangerous; accidents happen all the time. All it would take is to paint white stripes separating the two streets as they merge. How do we make that happen?”

Antonio E. Jaramillo, director of Bernalillo County Operations & Maintenance is on it. He says the jurisdictional lines in this area are a bit tricky, but when it comes to “the merge point where Fourth and Second come together – we had identified this area to be re-striped this year and it is on our list to our subcontractor to complete. We are simply waiting for weather and their availability to complete this work. I do not know the exact time frame, however we will see if they can move this up on the priority list. Thank you and Mr. Romero for bringing this to our attention.”

 

Editorial page editor D’Val Westphal tackles commuter issues for the metro area on Mondays. Reach her at 823-3858; dwestphal@abqjournal.com; or 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

 

Home » News » New Mexico News » No merge lines on Fourth Streeet. Accidents happen all the time

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Sleep late and eat great: 9 brunch spots around ...
ABQnews Seeker
Need some ideas on where to ... Need some ideas on where to take Mom on her special day this weekend?
2
Republicans join Heinrich-led conservation effort
ABQnews Seeker
A group of Republicans on Capitol ... A group of Republicans on Capitol Hill are throwing their support behind a bill being ushered by Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. Heinrich and Sen. ...
3
No merge lines on Fourth Streeet. Accidents happen all ...
ABQnews Seeker
CAN'T SEE THE SIGN FOR THE ... CAN'T SEE THE SIGN FOR THE TREES: Ajoy Moonka emails "the intersection of our cul-de-sac, Quail Run ...
4
Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District board approves tax increase
ABQnews Seeker
The increase will affect all property ... The increase will affect all property owners within the Conservancy District's boundaries and will cost the owner of a property assessed at $200,000 an ...
5
Prep golf: La Cueva boys, girls lead after first ...
ABQnews Seeker
La Cueva's boys and girls are ... La Cueva's boys and girls are the team leaders after Monday's opening round of the Class 5A state golf tournament at Twin Warriors Golf ...
6
Water fight: Farmers swarm Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dozens of tractors and some trucks ... Dozens of tractors and some trucks swarmed onto the grounds of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District office in protest over not enough irrigation ...
7
Charges dropped in 2021 bank standoff: Why a New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Angel Lara walked into a West ... Angel Lara walked into a West Side bank in 2021, pretended he had a gun in his jacket and handed a teller a note: ...
8
Officials urge safety when floating the Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
Corinne Spencer, 19, and Parker Divett, ... Corinne Spencer, 19, and Parker Divett, 11, paddle their inflatable paddleboard toward dry land just north of the Alameda Bridge Monday afternoon. The pair ...
9
Beatles legend Ringo Starr sets date in Rio Rancho ...
ABQnews Seeker
Presale and Official Platinum tickets go ... Presale and Official Platinum tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 9 and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.