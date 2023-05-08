 Hidden stop sign on Quail Run Court is dangerous, reader says - Albuquerque Journal

Hidden stop sign on Quail Run Court is dangerous, reader says

By D'Val Westphal / Journal Road Warrior

CAN’T SEE THE SIGN FOR THE TREES: Ajoy Moonka emails “the intersection of our cul-de-sac, Quail Run Court NE No. 2 and main Quail Run Court NE, is dangerous and has had several near-misses and a couple of accidents involving neighbors.

“As I was getting ready to write to you to help us get the county to install a stop sign, I noticed there in fact is a stop sign but it’s totally invisible and hidden behind the tree and not high enough to be seen by drivers coming up to the intersection. Even after living here for 30 years, we had not noticed that there is a stop sign. … We need to have the agency that is responsible to move and adjust the stop sign so that it’s visible and useful.”

Antonio E. Jaramillo, director of Bernalillo County Operations & Maintenance, says “I had my crew go out to see if the sign needed to be moved or if it was placed in the appropriate location. We follow the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) recommendation of the placement of signs, and according to what we measured out in the field the location of the sign meets those standards.

“We also did take some pictures approaching the intersection and it is acknowledged that at a point, the sign is not visible, but approaching Quail Run Drive it is visible. … The county does have a documented policy that makes any landscaping that is present and impedes any sign that is placed on the right of way the responsibility of the property owner to trim back to make the signs visible. We will send the property owner where the sign is placed (a note) and ask that they trim the trees approaching the sign so that it is visible.”

 

