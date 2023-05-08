 Raising Cane's to open first Albuquerque location; here's how to get free Cane's for a year - Albuquerque Journal

Raising Cane’s to open first Albuquerque location; here’s how to get free Cane’s for a year

By Lucas Peerman / Journal Digital Editor

The first Raising Cane’s in Albuquerque will open on Tuesday, May 9.

The Louisiana-founded chicken chain is at 4800 Montgomery Blvd. NE, on the corner of Montgomery and San Mateo and has a grand opening celebration planned for 9 a.m. — however, you might want to get there earlier.

Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers, ages 13 and older, free food from the restaurant for a year. Raising Cane’s will accept entries between 7 and 8 a.m., with winners announced at 8:30 a.m. Customers must be present to win.

Other opening day festivities: the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting, the Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers will perform and the Del Norte High School cheer team will keep spirits high.

The new Raising Cane’s will serve customers through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in options and two drive-thru lanes. The restaurant will be open 9 a.m. to midnight daily.

Another Raising Cane’s is slated to open at 2004 Wyoming NE later this spring.

The two Albuquerque locations will become just the second and third locations in New Mexico. In 2018, Las Cruces became the first city in the state with a Raising Cane’s location.

The company is ultimately planning to build five locations throughout the Duke City. The next three locations are expected to open in 2024.

