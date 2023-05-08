 Man charged in death of 10-year-old Albuquerque girl ordered to remain in jail ahead of trial - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in death of 10-year-old Albuquerque girl ordered to remain in jail ahead of trial

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

John Bearden (MDC)

A man facing criminal charges in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl and seriously injured her father will remain in jail while he awaits trial, a judge ordered Monday.

John Bearden, 37, is charged with vehicular homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated in the death of Penny Pizarro, a fourth grader at The International School at Mesa del Sol.

Penny and her father, David Pizarro, were driving to school on March 27 when a stolen state-owned vehicle slammed into the passenger side of their car at San Pedro and Bell SE.

Both father and daughter were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Penny died of her injuries on April 16.

Prosecutors allege that earlier that morning, Bearden had stolen a state-owned Chevrolet Suburban from the state fairgrounds that had been left unlocked with keys in the ignition.

Bearden also faces charges of great bodily harm by vehicle for injuring David Pizarro, leaving the scene of an accident and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Bearden appearing at his arraignment Monday by video from the Metropolitan Detention Center, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bearden’s attorney, James Newell, said at a hearing Monday that he wants to enter into plea negotiations “as soon as possible” with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that after the crash, Bearden fled on foot through several backyards. Police found Bearden hiding in a shed in the 500 block of Dakota SE, Albuquerque police wrote in a criminal complaint filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

At one point Bearden told police, “I don’t do drugs, drugs do me,” the complaint said.

Earlier stories: 10-year-old girl dies weeks after stolen vehicle crash near Expo New Mexico

Remembering Penny: Classmates raise money to help the family of their friend killed in a car crash

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man charged in death of 10-year-old Albuquerque girl ordered to remain in jail ahead of trial

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Man charged in death of 10-year-old Albuquerque girl ordered ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man facing criminal charges in ... A man facing criminal charges in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl and seriously injured her father will remain in jail while he ...
2
Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold - and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Caption: Mayor Tim Keller's proposed zoning ... Caption: Mayor Tim Keller's proposed zoning code overhaul would allow casitas no bigger than mailboxes and even smaller floor plans than the county's Tiny ...
3
Raising Cane's to open first Albuquerque location; here's how ...
ABQnews Seeker
Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky ... Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers, ages 13 and older, free food from the restaurant for a year. ...
4
Virgin Galactic heading back to space this month with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virgin Galactic is headed back to ... Virgin Galactic is headed back to space this month with a six-person crew, marking it's first flight to suborbit since company founder Sir Richard ...
5
‘Our goal is to move forward’: Early childhood department ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two federally-funded policies — eliminating child ... Two federally-funded policies — eliminating child care copays for thousands and setting $15 per hour minimums for early childhood employees — are back on ...
6
Hidden stop sign on Quail Run Court is dangerous, ...
ABQnews Seeker
CAN'T SEE THE SIGN FOR THE ... CAN'T SEE THE SIGN FOR THE TREES: Ajoy Moonka emails "the intersection of our cul-de-sac, Quail Run ...
7
From clerk to CEO: Lovelace head looks to 'create ...
ABQnews Seeker
David Schultz, the new president and ... David Schultz, the new president and CEO of Lovelace Health System, started in his role in April.
8
Economy wading into the tall grass
ABQnews Seeker
Last week was eventful to say ... Last week was eventful to say the least on the economic front. The Fed continued its so-called incre ...
9
Cause and effect: Let's talk crime, not just local
ABQnews Seeker
Recently I fell into conversation with ... Recently I fell into conversation with a nurse who told me she had lived in 30 cities in eight states before arriving in Albuquerque. ...