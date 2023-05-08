Man charged in death of 10-year-old Albuquerque girl ordered to remain in jail ahead of trial

A man facing criminal charges in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl and seriously injured her father will remain in jail while he awaits trial, a judge ordered Monday.

John Bearden, 37, is charged with vehicular homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated in the death of Penny Pizarro, a fourth grader at The International School at Mesa del Sol.

Penny and her father, David Pizarro, were driving to school on March 27 when a stolen state-owned vehicle slammed into the passenger side of their car at San Pedro and Bell SE.

Both father and daughter were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Penny died of her injuries on April 16.

Prosecutors allege that earlier that morning, Bearden had stolen a state-owned Chevrolet Suburban from the state fairgrounds that had been left unlocked with keys in the ignition.

Bearden also faces charges of great bodily harm by vehicle for injuring David Pizarro, leaving the scene of an accident and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Bearden appearing at his arraignment Monday by video from the Metropolitan Detention Center, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bearden’s attorney, James Newell, said at a hearing Monday that he wants to enter into plea negotiations “as soon as possible” with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that after the crash, Bearden fled on foot through several backyards. Police found Bearden hiding in a shed in the 500 block of Dakota SE, Albuquerque police wrote in a criminal complaint filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

At one point Bearden told police, “I don’t do drugs, drugs do me,” the complaint said.

Earlier stories: 10-year-old girl dies weeks after stolen vehicle crash near Expo New Mexico

Remembering Penny: Classmates raise money to help the family of their friend killed in a car crash