Farmers swarm Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District office in protest ahead of meeting

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Dozens of tractors and some trucks, many displaying American flags and some with signs reading “No farmers, no food, no future” and “Save our farms,” swarmed onto the grounds of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District office on south Second Street at 10 a.m. today in a mechanized expression of farmers’ anger.

They came on John Deere, Case IH and New Holland tractors and Ram and GMC Sierra trucks, sweeping past MRGCD offices in protest over not enough irrigation water and what is perceived to be poor maintenance of irrigation ditches and a lack of response from Conservancy District officials.

“This is about the mismanagement of our resources,” said Mark Garcia, who farms with his family in Tomé, about five miles northeast of Belen.

Garcia said farmers are getting water on a 21-day rotation, which is not enough in some cases.

“Different crops have different needs,” he said. “We need to make these decisions ourselves.”

The tractor demonstration precedes a MRGCD meeting at 3 p.m. today during which water supply and water distribution are scheduled to be discussed and a tax increase to generate much-need maintenance funds considered.

The Conservancy District is responsible for drainage, irrigation and flood control for a 150-mile stretch between Cochiti Dam downstream to the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Refuge. MRGCD provides irrigation for about 60,000 acres, including six pueblos.

A severe water shortage made irrigation difficult last year, but this year farmers see the Rio Grande swollen with spring runoff water and wonder why things are not better.

Jason M. Casuga, MRGCD chief engineer, said a big reason is that New Mexico is part of the Rio Grande Compact, an agreement ratified in 1939 which is meant to ensure the equitable distribution of Rio Grande Basin water between Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.

“We have a role to play in compact delivery,” Casuga said. “We owe water.”

Casuga talked with more than 50 farmers who assembled in the MRGCD parking lot after leaving their tractors and trucks farther down Second Street.

Some were blunt about their displeasure and not mollified by explanations about the compact agreement.

“You are sending our precious gold down to Texas,” one yelled out.

“You are making contributions to a compact that is killing farmers another shouted.”

Casuga countered with “Thumbing your nose at the compact is not a solution.”

The parking lot showdown ended by 11:30 p.m. so that the farmers, mostly from south of Albuquerque, could get farm machinery home and then return for today’s Conservancy District meeting. Points were made on both sides, but nothing was settled.

“In years past we got water by the second week in March,” Garcia said. “This year it was April 20 when it got to Tomé. It seems like we are not getting the support of the MRGCD.”

He, like his fellow farmers, are worried not just about this year but all the years to come.

“We want to have something to pass on to our children and grandchildren,” Garcia said.