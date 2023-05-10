If you like the outdoors, apply to become a New Mexico Forest Stewards crew member

Apply to become a Forest Stewards crew member

If you like the outdoors or are looking for seasonal employment then you should apply to be a Forest Stewards Youth Corps (FSYC) crew member. FSYC is a program of the Forest Stewards Guild that provides employment and job training for youth in rural communities around New Mexico.

“The FSYC program is great in developing youth into the next generation of community leaders,” stated Sandra Imler-Jacquez, district ranger for the Española Ranger District. FSYC has summer and fall programs with crews based in the Jemez Pueblo Natural Resources Department and the Mountainair and Española U.S. Forest Service Ranger Districts.

Crew Members will be employees of the Forest Stewards Guild and the program runs for 12 weeks from August 21 until November 10. The fall Forest Stewards Youth Corps (FSYC) Fire & Fuels program will include a comprehensive training component that will include wildland fire classes, CPR and First Aid, and defensive driving. FSYC participants will also receive on the job guidance and mentorship from U.S. Forest Service, Pueblo, and Forest Stewards Guild staff. For more information on this exciting job and how to apply visit www.foreststewardsguild.org/FSYC.

GAHP marks 30 years of affordable housing

The Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership (GAHP) is celebrating 30 years of building a better Albuquerque through the development of quality housing that is affordable to people with low incomes. GAHP was established on May 1, 1993, to help meet the City of Albuquerque’s Housing goals to provide “new opportunities for decent, affordable housing” for households with low incomes.

In 2010, GAHP turned its focus to multifamily development and has developed 8 apartment communities for a total of 704 rental units with another 174 currently under construction.

Speakers, including City of Albuquerque Mayor, Tim Keller and Izzy Hernandez, executive director of the NM Mortgage Finance Authority will mark the anniversary of Thursday, May 4, 5-8 pm at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th St NW, Albuquerque.

For more information about GAHP, visit www.abqgahp.org

Hutton Broadcasting purchases 9 stations

Hutton Broadcasting announced on April 25 the purchase of nine radio stations in Farmington, Durango, and Cortez from American General Media. These stations in New Mexico and Colorado will join the company’s flagship stations based in Santa Fe, which were purchased by Hutton Broadcasting in 2007. The nine Four Corners-area stations that are joining Hutton Broadcasting include a mix of popular formats such as rock, adult contemporary, and news talk.

The stations are: Farmington: KISZ KISS Country; KENN News Talk; KRWN Rock; KPRT Pirate Radio Durango: KKDG Contemporary Hit Radio; KDGO Durango News/Talk; KPTE The Point Cortez: KRTZ Adult Contemporary; KVFC News and Talk American General Media is, like Hutton Broadcasting, a family-owned company. Learn more at HuttonBroadcasting.com

M’tucci’s wins Best Local Commercial Brand Award

M’tucci’s Restaurants, one of the largest locally-owned and operated restaurant groups in New Mexico, received the top honor at the EXHIB-IT! B2B Awards in the category of Best Local Commercial Brand. Presented at the annual B2B Expo, entries for best brands were judged by the New Mexico American Marketing Association and were considered based on community impact and brand presence in New Mexico.

“We love living and working in New Mexico, and we strive to create a unique and authentic atmosphere that our guests love,” said John Haas, M’tucci’s Restaurants President. “We’re honored to have that hard work and dedication recognized by EXHIB-IT! and the New Mexico American Marketing Association.”

M’tucci’s has four locations – the original M’tucci’s Italian, fine Italian dining at Coors & Montano; M’tucci’s Moderno at Unser Pavilion in Rio Rancho, M’tucci’s Twenty-Five at 4939 Pan American Freeway NE, and M’tucci’s Bar Roma in Nob Hill. For more information on M’tucci’s Restaurants, go to mtuccis.com

SBA hosting American Seed Fund Week

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will host its 2nd annual American Seed Fund Week from May 15 to 18. The America’s Seed Fund Startup Expo – showcasing innovative ventures that define the cutting edge of technologies critical for our nation’s economic prosperity, global competitiveness, and national security will take place Monday, May 15th 2:30-5:00 p.m. This is a virtual event. Register at https://hopin.com/events/america-s-seed-fund-week-2023

AllerPops Corp. holding ‘End of Allergy Era’ event

AllerPops Corp. announces the “Beginning of the End of the Allergy Era” event at the SALA Event Center in Los Alamos. The event will take place between 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11th.

AllerPops Corp. is a Los Alamos, NM-based company dedicated to relieving allergies for long periods, removing the need for daily shots or drugs.

AllerPops started operations in 2017 and recently completed its research and development-focused phase, which lasted six years. Over the period, the company has expanded its product mix to include prebiotic toothpaste and a variety of new AllerPops flavors.

Seats are limited for the May 11 event. Please register. To register, go to eventbrite.com search for allerpops. For more information: https://allerpops.com/