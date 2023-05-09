Feelings may not be data, but feelings matter

With another tax season winding down (not done for you extension people), I thought I’d share some data about tax filings. Well to be specific, not so much data as feelings.

This is information that you may already “know.” I use the quotation form of that word because what I report will confirm your suspicions, which is different from saying you already knew.

But semantics aside, I think it is important to address how we all feel about the tax system. Let me share a bit of my family story to explain why.

For the better part of three decades, I lived with women. At the peak, a wife and four daughters. During these years, we had three dogs, all girls.

I coached girls’ softball. Watched girls’ gymnastics. Tried to remember what everyone’s hair looked like each morning so if it changed by the end of the day I could say, “You got your hair done! It looks great!”

Yes, I even learned to write with exclamation marks! To be fair, I always knew that feelings existed. Why, I even had some. I just didn’t know that other people had them.

I learned that when another person starts a conversation with “I feel that you …,” or even “you make me feel that …,” the appropriate response is not, “well you’re wrong about that.”

I have published tax statistics gathered by the Treasury Department. Feelings may not be as factual as my prior data. But feelings matter.

Feelings about one another, and about the government, can affect how people approach their tax filing responsibilities. Feelings are usually how we decide who to place in elected office.

The most recent 2023 polling shows that 56% of us think that we pay more than our fair share of taxes. But what is meant by “fair share?”

The Pew poll asked this in relation to what you get from the federal government. So, most of us think we pay more than what we get. What do we get? Well, that’s really what each respondent feels.

Natural disasters trigger a response of giving from people across the country. People give to churches. People give to crowdfunding campaigns.

My point is that people seem to feel that what they get from the use of their money is not limited to a personal quid quo pro. Getting isn’t just a personal benefit thing.

So, I’m not sure what each respondent means when they say that they pay more than their fair share. They don’t know what the less fortunate got from their tax payments.

The Pew study divided people into three income categories — upper, middle, and lower. Upper- and middle-income people were similar in their responses, 62% of the upper and 60% of the middle said they paid more than their fair share.

The margin of error in the sample was 1.7%, so there is no discernible difference between these two responses. Lower-income people were at 47%.

For the upper income, 76% of Republicans and 47% of Democrats thought they paid more than their fair share. Middle-income Republicans were at 66% more than fair but Democrats at 54%.

The greatest agreement may be that no one trusts Congress. Congress has a 72% unfavorable rating (Joe Biden is 60% unfavorable in the same poll). In July 1985 Congress had a 26% unfavorable rating.

We also don’t trust each other’s judgment — 67% do not trust the American people to make the right decisions. In 1964 that was 20% and in 1997 35%.

We don’t trust Congress to fix things. But we don’t even trust one another to choose a new Congress to fix the things broken by the Congress we currently hate.

We are generous people. I see it in responses to disasters and with crowdfunding. In both cases, we know where the money is going. We value helping others.

Can the government increase the perceptions of fairness in our tax system by better explaining how tax revenues are used? That effort would seem to run into our collective distrust of the system.

I have more questions than answers. If government tells us our perceptions of fairness are misguided, they need to first empathize with our feelings.

Maybe elect only people who raised four daughters. Or just elect only daughters.

James R. Hamill is the director of tax practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.