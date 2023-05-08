 Turning freelancing into full-time job not always right move: J.T. & Dale Talk Jobs - Albuquerque Journal

Turning freelancing into full-time job not always right move: J.T. & Dale Talk Jobs

By J.T. & Dale Talk Jobs

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell and Dale Dauten

Dear J.T. & Dale: My senior year in college, I got an internship with a company, and once I graduated, they brought me on as a freelancer part time. I’ve been doing that for about six months now and they keep telling me that I am exceeding all expectations. I can actually see a few other projects that I could take on and turn it into a full-time job. I want to pitch the idea of them hiring me. I just don’t know what to say. Any suggestions? — Teagan

J.T.: First, it’s great to see that you took the initiative to gain the internship, then turned it into a work opportunity and now you’re thinking ahead to a full-time position. Spend some time putting together a deck that outlines all the activities you’ve been doing and how they have saved or made the company money. If you can, build a case that the additional assignments you could take on can generate or save enough money to justify the cost of hiring you. (Just so you know, it costs a company about 130% to 140% of your salary to hire you — they’ll have overhead, taxes, benefits and other expenses beyond just the salary.) No matter what, I just love the fact that you’re letting them know that you really want the job and that you’re thinking of ways that you can be valuable.

DALE: Even if they agree completely, they may not be able to hire you — headcounts, budgets and all the rest of the bureaucracy. That’s why there’s another (possibly better) option: to love freelancing. Pay attention to the key word in there: free! You’re free to take the credibility from working with your current client and start to seek assignments elsewhere. Better yet, you’re free to make a lot more than you would from a traditional salary. Say that an entry-level job in your field pays $40K. That’s $20 an hour, plus benefits. As a freelancer, you might charge double that or more. Sure, you have to provide your own benefits, but you eventually have the stability of multiple clients versus a single employer, and you have the freedom to set your own hours and working conditions.

Dear J.T. & Dale: Some of the job boards where I’ve applied require me to complete profiles. Then they start sending me emails with all sorts of jobs that aren’t even a fit. How can I improve upon what I share so that they only send me jobs that are a fit for me? I’m tired of wasting my time looking at jobs that I would never apply to. — Derrick

J.T.: Honestly, there’s not much you can do to improve this process. You’re taking the easy way out in your job search. When you go to boards like this and put in your profiles, you’re telling them that you want companies to pitch you their jobs. And while you can try to tailor it a bit, you’re still going to get a lot of spam.

DALE: So, you have two options: You can think of those emails as research on the kind of jobs that are being posted and thus useful background information, or you can stop using the job boards and get serious about your job search.

J.T.: Yes, the better option is to do something called a proactive job search. This is where you come up with an interview bucket list of 20 or 30 companies that you’d like to work for that you know hire for your skill set. Then you proactively reach out to them on social media sites like LinkedIn to connect with the recruiters and hiring managers. By introducing yourself to these organizations, you can go around these online systems and get noticed. Studies show that as many as 80% of people get hired based on referral. Lots of those referrals are through this type of proactive job search, where you make the first move to connect with the people that can actually hire you. In summary, my advice is to skip the job boards and go directly to the source.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten’s latest book is “Experiments Never Fail: A Guide for the Bored, Unappreciated and Underpaid.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

