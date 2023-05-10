Knead-to-know: Downtown doughnut shop Knead Dough Bar to open this month

There’s a surprising ingredient in chef Steph Herrera’s doughnuts, which might seem more at home at a Thanksgiving dinner: mashed potatoes.

Although it might sound unorthodox, it’s not the first time the starchy side has been used to make doughnuts. Rumor has it that Krispy Kreme once used mashed potatoes in their recipe, something that Herrera discovered while going on a months-long deep dive into the history of the fried pastry.

Herrera and her husband, Cisco Chavez, are putting that knowledge to work at their new eatery, Knead Dough Bar + Eatery, at 218 Gold SW.

“I’m super passionate about dough,” Herrera said. “I think it’s like, an act of love. … It takes a lot of time doing quality dough — you have to deal with a first rise or fermentation, you have to do a second one. It’s just very much being patient and knowing how to work with it.”

Patience is one of Herrera’s virtues: the chef spent a year and a half working on the recipe for her signature potato brioche doughnut. While doughnuts are the stars, they’re joined by a variety of coffee drinks, courtesy of Chavez, and other pastries.

Herrera and Chavez found their love for doughnuts while traveling around the world. The couple would try a doughnut from every place that they visited – Thailand and Portland were home to some of their favorite bites.

“When I officially became obsessed with doughnuts is when we traveled to Thailand,” Herrera said. “I watched a street vendor cooking doughnuts. He had a huge wok and he was just dropping dough into it … you’re just getting hot doughnuts straight out of the fryer. Best thing I’ve ever had.”

There’s another surprise besides the ingredient in the doughnuts. Although the pastry shelf is filled with sugary sweets, the brunch menu at Knead is chock-full of veggies.

“My whole theory behind that is to try to make vegetables cool again,” Herrera said. “We’re planning on having some raw options, and just bringing a very healthy take to brunch. We’re gonna have enough sweets anyways, that people can indulge – you don’t need more to make you feel like you’re just rolling out of this place after you eat.”

The cafe is also offering a program called the “Kneady Club” to encourage sustainability. If a customer buys a reusable mug or tote bag to carry their drink and/or order, they can take 10% off their order.

Herrera and Chavez were part of Albuquerque’s culinary scene for many years. Herrera graduated from Central New Mexico Community College’s culinary program in 2013 and got her start slinging empanadas to restaurants around the city. A few years later, the couple opened vegan eatery Wanderlust on 4th.

Soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the couple decided to close the restaurant and move to Austin, Texas, for a fresh start. But a holiday visit to Albuquerque ultimately brought Herrera and Chavez back.

“We stayed out there for two years,” Herrera said. “I learned a lot from a lot of chefs, got to be a part of an amazing community out there … then I was like, you know, we need to take a trip, I need a vacation. So Christmas hit, and we traveled out here — and we came across a spot … and there was a for lease sign.”

When Herrera and Chavez were running a food truck in Austin, they said their old customers from Albuquerque would fly out to eat their food. And the couple brought a bit of Austin back with them – one of their employees decided to move to Albuquerque to work at Knead Dough Bar.

“We were just craving that community,” Herrera said. “So coming back here, and everybody … that we knew was like ‘How can we help? What can we do?’ It’s just been awesome, how we’ve been welcomed back.”