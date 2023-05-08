Working out with a techy twist

There’s five personal trainers at the Exercise Coach, a new fitness studio that opened in Albuquerque last week – six, if you count the robot.

The studio, at 6739 Academy NE, is one of more than 150 franchises of The Exercise Coach, an international chain of fitness studios that uses artificial intelligence to design individualized, 20-minute workouts for each client. The Albuquerque location — the first in New Mexico — opened on Wednesday.

“The machine is so intuitive,” said co-owner Beverlee McClure Shaw. “Some days, let’s just say a client may not be feeling as well. The machine will sense that and meet that person where they are so it’s always going to push you – it’s going to meet you where you are.”

There are just a handful of machines — or “Exerbotics” — at the studio. But each one is equipped with technology designed to push the client to their limits, without overexerting them. At each client’s first session, they’re measured for all the machines. The machine creates a unique PIN for the client, and each time they return to the studio, the machine will move into the perfect starting position for that person.

“We don’t need a lot of equipment because the technology allows us to challenge the client in different ways, and at the same time, never let them over exert,” McClure Shaw said.

According to McClure Shaw, the machines use constant pressure to design a more efficient workout – which is why sessions are only 20 minutes, and clients are recommended to wait 48 hours to recover after a workout.

For example, using a traditional leg press, a person would exert effort while pushing their legs out, then be at rest when bringing their legs in. With the Exerbotic leg press, pressure is applied to both motions, resulting in a constant workout. One of the (human) trainers supervises each client through their entire workout.

“Not everybody wants to be a bodybuilder — but they do want to be able to play better golf, or hike again, or keep up with their grandchildren,” McClure Shaw said. “The great thing is we can tailor that where they can gradually build up their strength, and get them back on their feet again.”

McClure Shaw knows a bit about getting back on her feet. In 2019, she went through a foot surgery that she struggled to fully recover from. But when she started on the Exercise Coach program, she said she felt a difference.

“I’ve already seen a change in me,” McClure Shaw said. “I just feel so much better and brighter.”

Opening a fitness studio was a pivot for both McClure Shaw, and her husband, Chris Shaw, who co-owns the business with her. McClure Shaw worked most recently as the Vice President of Cultural & Community Engagement with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Before that, she was the president of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and worked in higher education. Shaw has worked for FedEx for several decades and is a national truck driving champion and artist.

The key demographic for the Exercise Coach is people over 50 because of the emphasis on preventing injury. McClure Shaw said she has a particular interest in helping people age well.

“I have two teenage boys,” McClure Shaw said. “That was the other thing — I want to be able to keep up with them as they grow, and then eventually maybe grandchildren, that I’m able to … be well for them.”

The sessions are available in different pricing packages. 20 sessions are available for $840, 40 for $1599, and 80 for $2799. A nutrition program is included for every client as well.

The studio is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.