Rio Rancho residents now have a new place to grab a burger anytime of day or night.

Texas burger chain Whataburger opened its second Rio Rancho location last week.

The new location, at 2151 Unser SE, opened on May 1, and, like other Albuquerque locations of the chain, is open 24/7.

Currently, the location is drive-thru only, but will expand service options in the coming weeks.