 Republicans join Heinrich-led conservation effort - Albuquerque Journal

Republicans join Heinrich-led conservation effort

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.

A group of Republicans on Capitol Hill are throwing their support behind a bill being ushered by Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.

Heinrich and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., previously introduced the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which aims to invest in local conservation efforts for fish and wildlife and their habitats across the nation.

On Monday, the senators announced that they’ve been gaining momentum across a diverse collection of lawmakers.

Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, Tom Carper, D-Delaware, and Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, signed on as co-sponsors with GOP Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., John Boozman, R-Arkansas and Ted Budd, R-N.C., along with independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona.

“Investing in proactive conservation works well before species ever become imperiled or endangered is something that Republicans and Democrats can agree on,” Heinrich and Tillis said in a joint statement.

Heinrich first introduced the bill in 2021.

The bill would fund $1.4 billion in conservation efforts annually, and also provide $97.5 million for similar efforts on tribal lands. The conservation efforts would be guided by congressionally-mandated State Wildlife Action Plans, according to the senators’ offices

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Republicans join Heinrich-led conservation effort

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Officials urge safety when floating the Rio Grande
ABQnews Seeker
The Rio Grande is running about ... The Rio Grande is running about four times higher than it was this time last year. These conditions are expected to last several weeks.
2
Farmers swarm Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District office in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dozens of tractors and some trucks ... Dozens of tractors and some trucks swarmed onto the grounds of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District office on south Second Street today in ...
3
Beatles legend Ringo Starr sets date in Rio Rancho ...
ABQnews Seeker
Presale and Official Platinum tickets go ... Presale and Official Platinum tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 9 and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.
4
‘Our goal is to move forward’: Early childhood department ...
ABQnews Seeker
Not too long ago, Diana Gonzalez ... Not too long ago, Diana Gonzalez struggled to make ends meet for her children. Between paying for basic necessities and for child care, money ...
5
Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District board approves tax increase
ABQnews Seeker
The increase will affect all property ... The increase will affect all property owners within the Conservancy District's boundaries and will cost the owner of a property assessed at $200,000 an ...
6
Charges dropped in 2021 bank standoff: Why a New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Angel Lara walked into a West ... Angel Lara walked into a West Side bank in 2021, pretended he had a gun in his jacket and handed a teller a note: ...
7
Virgin Galactic heading back to space this month with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virgin Galactic is headed back to ... Virgin Galactic is headed back to space this month with a six-person crew, marking it's first flight to suborbit since company founder Sir Richard ...
8
With wind in the forecast, Forest Service delays plan ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Forest Service delayed a prescribed ... The Forest Service delayed a prescribed burn in northern New Mexico and explained the change in plans this week -- part of an effort ...
9
Man charged in death of 10-year-old Albuquerque girl ordered ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man facing criminal charges in ... A man facing criminal charges in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl and seriously injured her father will remain in jail while he ...
10
What happens after May 11? Understanding Title 8 and ...
ABQnews Seeker
From the column: "Both the State ... From the column: "Both the State and Homeland Security Departments are publicly declaring that migrants should not make the mistake of thinking that the ...