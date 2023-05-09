Republicans join Heinrich-led conservation effort

A group of Republicans on Capitol Hill are throwing their support behind a bill being ushered by Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.

Heinrich and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., previously introduced the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which aims to invest in local conservation efforts for fish and wildlife and their habitats across the nation.

On Monday, the senators announced that they’ve been gaining momentum across a diverse collection of lawmakers.

Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, Tom Carper, D-Delaware, and Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, signed on as co-sponsors with GOP Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., John Boozman, R-Arkansas and Ted Budd, R-N.C., along with independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona.

“Investing in proactive conservation works well before species ever become imperiled or endangered is something that Republicans and Democrats can agree on,” Heinrich and Tillis said in a joint statement.

Heinrich first introduced the bill in 2021.

The bill would fund $1.4 billion in conservation efforts annually, and also provide $97.5 million for similar efforts on tribal lands. The conservation efforts would be guided by congressionally-mandated State Wildlife Action Plans, according to the senators’ offices