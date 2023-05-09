 With wind in the forecast, Forest Service delays plan for prescribed burn in northern New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

With wind in the forecast, Forest Service delays plan for prescribed burn in northern New Mexico

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this 2008 photo, Bill Armstrong of the Forest Service watches a prescribed burn on a section of the Santa Fe watershed. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — With strong winds in the forecast, the U.S. Forest Service this week paused the start of a prescribed burn in northern New Mexico and explained the change in plans — part of a broader effort, the agency said, to boost communication about the use of fire on national forest land.

The delay in carrying out the project follows the devastation inflicted by last year’s Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, which started as two prescribed burns that grew out of control. At 534 square miles, it was the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state lawmakers also enacted an emergency law last month banning prescribed burns during red-flag warnings — the National Weather Service designation for elevated fire risk.

But Zachary Behrens, a Forest Service spokesman, said Monday the decision to hold off on the prescribed burn was driven by weather and field conditions even before a red-flag warning was issued for the area.

The Forest Service, however, is “increasing communications and education about prescribed fire” following the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, which led to a 90-day nationwide pause last year on prescribed burning.

Behrens said the delay for this week’s project follows the new guidelines issued by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. The new safeguards include same-day certification that conditions are appropriate for a prescribed burn.

The project now on hold was set to begin Sunday and last three to five days south of Tres Piedras in the Carson National Forest, covering about five square miles.

It hasn’t been rescheduled yet, and Thursday is the earliest possible day to try again.

“The weather was looking very favorable and then it wasn’t, so I’m hitting the pause button,” District Ranger Angie Krall said in a written statement.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire destroyed 900 homes and structures, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee.

Anger at the federal government is still intense in northern New Mexico cities and counties, where many homes are surrounded by sandbags to guard against the increased risk of flooding.

