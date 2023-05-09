Talk of the Town: AD at ENMU, zoning changes and Gov. Apodaca’s legacy

AD Weir underreacts to ENMU sexual abuse allegations

AFTER THE NMSU athletic department fiasco went viral nationally, I would think every athletic department at every university in the country would be hyper-vigilant to claims of sexual abuse. It’s a front-and-center issue. Evidently that is not the case at ENMU. ENMU athletic director Paul Weir is a smart guy. … But being intelligent and having a modicum of common sense are not necessarily synonymous.

A front-page Albuquerque Journal story relayed three women on the ENMU basketball team claimed sexual abuse by the husband of the ENMU women’s team head coach. When approached by the women (about) the abuse, Weir took over a year to respond, and then (said) he didn’t want to create an “awkward” situation with the coach. It appears by then it was beyond awkward, and decisive action needed to be taken.

In an apparent attempt to minimize the seriousness of the situation, Weir quipped, “at least we are not like NMSU.” While at UNM, Paul Weir produced four years of mediocrity with the men’s basketball program and was let go. I was gratified he subsequently landed a job in sports administration as athletic director at ENMU. I thought this was a good fit for him, as he seemed to be more of a cerebral administrator than an X’s and O’s guy. When he left UNM, I think the majority of UNM fans thought highly of him and wished him well wherever he landed. So, in light of the past year of controversy at NMSU, I am totally blown away that an athletic director at another N.M. state university could be so lackadaisical and under-react to claims of sexual abuse at his institution.

Robert Ferguson, Albuquerque

Zoning change needs input of affected neighborhoods

WE ALL want a better Albuquerque. However, Albuquerque has a serious housing shortage, as many of us are all too aware. Our community needs housing for singles, families, workforce, homeless and retired. The city is attempting to solve this problem – but without adequate notification to affected neighborhoods, nor adequate planning, budgeting, personnel or trained work force to effect the plan.

You have probably not heard the details of the plan put forward in a proposed Ordinance 22-54 or Housing Forward as part of the annual update of the Integrated Development Ordinance (IDO). One major part of the proposal is to eliminate single-family housing zoning, R-1. City administration will say they are not eliminating R-1, rather only redefining it to two families or more. Single-family homes could be converted to duplexes. Accessory dwelling units could be built in a back yard – including the home now converted to a duplex – tripling the density, parking, school, water and sewer needs of aging infrastructures. Sounds like elimination of single-family zoning and an increase in taxes to pay for upgrades to infrastructure.

A home typically represents a person’s largest investment in their life. They purchased their home with an understanding of the neighborhood being zoned single-family. Housing Forward was developed without neighborhood input, although there are many impacts to all our neighborhoods.

Albuquerque has an opportunity to increase available housing if it works with its residents, not against them. … Our community can increase housing without diminishing existing neighborhoods. Let’s not polarize our community. Let’s not pit neighbor against neighbor. Call your city councilor to defer O-22-54, get neighbors involved and take the time for good planning. Don’t make massive changes with unintended consequences.

Meg Beck, Albuquerque

Gov. Jerry Apodaca left a great legacy of accomplishments

I WAS honored to work for the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women during Gov. Jerry Apodaca’s administration through a grant from the governor’s discretionary fund 1976-1977 – Governor’s Office of Employment and Training Administration. …

Tasia Young was the amazing executive director of the commission. I traveled around our beautiful state telling young high school students about career alternatives, the availability of vocational education and non-stereotyped jobs. Part of my program was showing a movie “Choices,” which was filmed in New Mexico showing New Mexican men and women working non-conventional trades in the state labor force. The vocational education workshop opened the eyes of so many students who were not sure if college was an option for their personal goals in life. Thank you, Gov. Apodaca for all of your accomplishments in helping your fellow New Mexicans, we are so grateful. You have left a wonderful legacy. Rest in peace. …

Doris Vigil McBride, Santa Fe