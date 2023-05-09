Beatle legend Ringo Starr sets date in Rio Rancho for his fall tour

It’s time for Ringo.

The legendary musician, Ringo Starr, is slated to hit the road in the fall.

The itinerary consists of a stop in Rio Rancho on Sept. 20, at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

“Well, I love to play. I love an audience,” Starr said in a statement to Pollstar. “This is a known fact. I love the audience, they love me. We have fun on tour. That’s what it’s all about. I don’t do this to be miserable. I have a lot of joy. I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it. … and I’ll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up!”

According to concert officials, Starr brings his All Starr Band, which includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette.

Pre-sale and Official Platinum tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, via ticketmaster.com.

On Aug. 18, 1962, Starr officially joined Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison in what would become one of the most important popular music acts of all time, or as Starr says, “the biggest band in the land” — as a Beatle.

In 1970, EMI released Starr’s first solo album, “Sentimental Journey.” Starr followed up a year later with “Beaucoups Of Blues,” a country and western album recorded in Nashville with Pete Drake in just two days. That same year, The Beatles disbanded.

He’s toured with Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band for decades. In 2022, Starr completed spring and fall dates around the world.

He released “EP3” on Sept. 16.

On Nov. 25, “Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live at the Greek 2019” was released on Blu Ray, DVD, CD and a special yellow double vinyl.

In addition, Ringo created 500 life sized “Peace and Love” sculptures of his iconic hand symbol. These were sold exclusively through Julien’s Auctions to benefit the Lotus Foundation.