 Beatle legend Ringo Starr sets date in Rio Rancho for his fall tour - Albuquerque Journal

Beatle legend Ringo Starr sets date in Rio Rancho for his fall tour

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Legendary musician Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will make a stop in Rio Rancho on Sept. 20. (Courtesy of Scott Ritchie)

It’s time for Ringo.

The legendary musician, Ringo Starr, is slated to hit the road in the fall.

The itinerary consists of a stop in Rio Rancho on Sept. 20, at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

“Well, I love to play. I love an audience,” Starr said in a statement to Pollstar. “This is a known fact. I love the audience, they love me. We have fun on tour. That’s what it’s all about. I don’t do this to be miserable. I have a lot of joy. I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it. … and I’ll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up!”

According to concert officials, Starr brings his All Starr Band, which includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette.

Pre-sale and Official Platinum tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, via ticketmaster.com.

On Aug. 18, 1962, Starr officially joined Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison in what would become one of the most important popular music acts of all time, or as Starr says, “the biggest band in the land” — as a Beatle.

In 1970, EMI released Starr’s first solo album, “Sentimental Journey.” Starr followed up a year later with “Beaucoups Of Blues,” a country and western album recorded in Nashville with Pete Drake in just two days. That same year, The Beatles disbanded.

He’s toured with Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band for decades. In 2022, Starr completed spring and fall dates around the world.

He released “EP3” on Sept. 16.

On Nov. 25, “Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live at the Greek 2019” was released on Blu Ray, DVD, CD and a special yellow double vinyl.

In addition, Ringo created 500 life sized “Peace and Love” sculptures of his iconic hand symbol. These were sold exclusively through Julien’s Auctions to benefit the Lotus Foundation.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Beatle legend Ringo Starr sets date in Rio Rancho for his fall tour

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Beatle legend Ringo Starr sets date in Rio Rancho ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's time for Ringo. The legendary ... It's time for Ringo. The legendary musician, Ringo Starr, is slated to hit the road in the fall. The itinerary consists of a stop ...
2
With wind in the forecast, Forest Service delays plan ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Forest Service delayed a prescribed ... The Forest Service delayed a prescribed burn in northern New Mexico and explained the change in plans this week -- part of an effort ...
3
Man charged in death of 10-year-old Albuquerque girl ordered ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man facing criminal charges in ... A man facing criminal charges in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl and seriously injured her father will remain in jail while he ...
4
What happens after May 11? Understanding Title 8 and ...
ABQnews Seeker
From the column: "Both the State ... From the column: "Both the State and Homeland Security Departments are publicly declaring that migrants should not make the mistake of thinking that the ...
5
Turning freelancing into full-time job not always right move: ...
ABQnews Seeker
Turning freelancing into full-time job not ... Turning freelancing into full-time job not always right move
6
Farmers swarm Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District office in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dozens of tractors and some trucks, ... Dozens of tractors and some trucks, many displaying American flags and some with signs reading "No farmers, no food, no future" and "Save our ...
7
Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold - and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Caption: Mayor Tim Keller's proposed zoning ... Caption: Mayor Tim Keller's proposed zoning code overhaul would allow casitas no bigger than mailboxes and even smaller floor plans than the county's Tiny ...
8
Raising Cane's to open first Albuquerque location; here's how ...
ABQnews Seeker
Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky ... Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers, ages 13 and older, free food from the restaurant for a year. ...
9
Virgin Galactic heading back to space this month with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virgin Galactic is headed back to ... Virgin Galactic is headed back to space this month with a six-person crew, marking it's first flight to suborbit since company founder Sir Richard ...