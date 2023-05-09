New Mexico Music Awards highlight local musicians at event

The New Mexico Music Awards put a spotlight on New Mexico musicians.

On May 7, the 36th annual event was held at Sandia Resort & Casino and honored the newest batch of winners.

Best of the Year honors went to Susan Holmes for her album “The Susan Holmes Brotherhood” while Jono Manson took home the coveted Norman Petty Producer’s Award for his newest release “Stars Enough to Guide Me.”

On social media, winners posted about the awards.

Taylor Dread, who picked up an award for best rap song for his single “DAVIDLEEROTHCHILD,” wrote that it’s the start of an incredible journey.

“To get recognized in any capacity for your art is something super special, but when your hometown and home state acknowledge your art … man,” he wrote.

Manson says he’s worked on a lot of albums in various capacities for a range of artists over the course of his career. He self-produced “Stars Enough to Guide Me,” which he picked up an award.

“Self-production is a tricky thing, as least it is for me,” Manson wrote. “I’ve gotten pretty proficient at it over the years, but it’s a major undertaking. When all is said and done, I am proud of my work on this album …”

Below is a list of winners by artist, album title, producer and studio.

ADULT CONTEMPORARY/ADULT POP

Benny Bassett

“House Into a Home”

Benny Bassett

Rosemont House Studio-Albuquerque

AMBIENT/NEW AGE

Bambi Wolf

“Escape”

Bambi Wolf

Crystalline Clear Studio-Albuquerque

AMERICANA

Gary Farmer and the Troublemakers

“Fool For Love”

Gary Farmer

The Kitchen Sink-Santa Fe

BLUES

Chris Kill

“Looks Like Jesus Sounds Like the Devil”

Chris Kill, Dana Sampson

Third Eye Studios-Tijeras

BLUEGRASS

Paul Kelly

“Love is in Season”

Paul Kelly, David Cragin

Santa Fe Soundworks

CHILDREN’S MUSIC

Max Highstein

“First Day Out”

Max Highstein

Desert Hear Recording-Santa Fe

COUNTRY

JD Cox

“Waiting In the Hallway”

JD Cox

Bear Trax Studios-Roswell

ELECTRONICA

DKW Project f/ Max Rae

“Keeps Me Alive”

Dare N Wade

Pebble Beach Studios-Albuquerque

FOLK

Zephaniah Stringfield

“How Quickly It’s All Gone Away”

Peter Oviatt

Moonflower Studios-Taos

HIP-HOP

G Precious

“Light It, Pour It”

Steve Chavez, Brenda M Atencio

Randall Records, Chavez Recording Studio, Española

INDIE ROCK

Riley Ross Walker

“Living in Monochrome”

John Wall

Wall of Sound Studios-Albuquerque

JAZZ

Cal Haines Quartet

“That’s What You Get”

Cal Haines

Outpost Performance Space-Albuquerque

LATIN

Qwst

“Una Pobrita feating Brian Argumedo”

David Madik

Madik Innovation

METAL

Angelo Uñale

“Autumn Dreamscapes”

Dave Heidt

Route 66 Music-Bernalillo

MODERN ROCK

Cristen Grey

“Mind’s Eye”

Cristen Grey

Snow Blossom Studio-Santa Fe

NATIVE

Ryedale Largo

“Road to Mescalero”

Ryedale Largo

RL Studio-Pinedale

NOVELTY

Max Highstein

“Big TV”

Max Highstein

Desert Heart Recording-Santa Fe

POP

Emerald

“Lighthouse”

David Madik

Madik Innovation-Albuquerque

R&B

Isaac Aragon & the Healing

“Brown”

Artha Meadors, Isaac Aragon

Empty House Studios-Albuquerque

RAP

Taylor Dread

“DAVIDLEEROTHCHILD”

John Wall & Taylor Dread

Wall of Sound-Albuquerque

REGGAE

Mister Kali

“Father of the Fatherless”

Dutchie & Shasta

Ceremony Studios-Santa Fe

RELIGIOUS/GOSPEL

Wally Ramirez

“Greater”

Philip Zach

My Home Studio-La Mesa

SINGER/SONGWRITER

Oscar Butler

“A Mountain You Must Climb”

Oscar Butler

Cool Duck Stuff

WESTERN

Greg Johns

“Rodeo Hippie”

Gregory Johns

Wall of Sound-Albuquerque

WORLD

Eli del Puerto/Felix Peralta

“Ños Conocimos”

Jono Manson

The Kitchen Sink-Santa Fe

BEST ARRANGEMENT OF AN ORIGINAL COMPOSITION

Jolynn Alarid

“Little Things”

Armando Orona

Moonlight Recording Studio-Albuquerque

BEST COVER

Andrew Cooper

“I Was Made to Love Her”

Steve O’Neill

Adobe Recording-Santa Fe

BEST INSTRUMENTAL PERFORMANCE (ARTIST/TITLE)

Cal Haines Quartet

“That’s What You Get” (Live at the Outpost Performance Space)

BEST MASTERING ENGINEER (ENGINEER/ARTIST/TITLE)

Michael MacDonald

Susan Holmes

“Sleepy Desert Moon”

BEST RECORDING ENGINEER (ENGINEER/ARTIST/TITLE)

Ken Riley

John Montilliano

“23rd St 94110”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG (SONGWRITER & TITLE ONLY)

Brenda Atencio, Jordan Lamar Sanders

“Angels On Your Pillow”

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (ARTIST/TITLE)

BéBé LaLa-Alicia Ultan & Maryse LaPierre

“Magic Hour”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Max Rae

“Heartstrings”

BEST ALBUM DESIGN/ARTWORK

Robert J Kelly

“Think Twice”

BEST BLUES ALBUM

Rich Chorné

“Bringin’ in the Blues”

Rich Chorné

Montrose Records LLC-Ruidoso

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Rich Rajacich

“Desperate Times”

Jono Manson

The Kitchen Sink-Santa Fe

BEST JAZZ ALBUM

Cal Haines Quartet

“Live at the Outpost Performance Space”

Cal Haines

Outpost Performance Space-Albuquerque

BEST POP ALBUM

Kito Peters

“Elixir”

Kito Peters, Simon Snaize

Home Studio-Santa Fe

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Dust City Opera

“Alien Summer”

Paul Hunton, Sydney Counce, Matthew Tobias

Empty House Studio-Albuquerque