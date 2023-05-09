New Mexico Music Awards highlight local musicians at event

The New Mexico Music Awards put a spotlight on New Mexico musicians.
On May 7, the 36th annual event was held at Sandia Resort & Casino and honored the newest batch of winners.
Best of the Year honors went to Susan Holmes for her album “The Susan Holmes Brotherhood” while Jono Manson took home the coveted Norman Petty Producer’s Award for his newest release “Stars Enough to Guide Me.”
On social media, winners posted about the awards.
Taylor Dread, who picked up an award for best rap song for his single “DAVIDLEEROTHCHILD,” wrote that it’s the start of an incredible journey.
“To get recognized in any capacity for your art is something super special, but when your hometown and home state acknowledge your art … man,” he wrote.
Manson says he’s worked on a lot of albums in various capacities for a range of artists over the course of his career. He self-produced “Stars Enough to Guide Me,” which he picked up an award.
“Self-production is a tricky thing, as least it is for me,” Manson wrote. “I’ve gotten pretty proficient at it over the years, but it’s a major undertaking. When all is said and done, I am proud of my work on this album …”
Below is a list of winners by artist, album title, producer and studio.
ADULT CONTEMPORARY/ADULT POP
Benny Bassett
“House Into a Home”
Benny Bassett
Rosemont House Studio-Albuquerque
AMBIENT/NEW AGE
Bambi Wolf
“Escape”
Bambi Wolf
Crystalline Clear Studio-Albuquerque
AMERICANA
Gary Farmer and the Troublemakers
“Fool For Love”
Gary Farmer
The Kitchen Sink-Santa Fe
BLUES
Chris Kill
“Looks Like Jesus Sounds Like the Devil”
Chris Kill, Dana Sampson
Third Eye Studios-Tijeras
BLUEGRASS
Paul Kelly
“Love is in Season”
Paul Kelly, David Cragin
Santa Fe Soundworks
CHILDREN’S MUSIC
Max Highstein
“First Day Out”
Max Highstein
Desert Hear Recording-Santa Fe
COUNTRY
JD Cox
“Waiting In the Hallway”
JD Cox
Bear Trax Studios-Roswell
ELECTRONICA
DKW Project f/ Max Rae
“Keeps Me Alive”
Dare N Wade
Pebble Beach Studios-Albuquerque
FOLK
Zephaniah Stringfield
“How Quickly It’s All Gone Away”
Peter Oviatt
Moonflower Studios-Taos
HIP-HOP
G Precious
“Light It, Pour It”
Steve Chavez, Brenda M Atencio
Randall Records, Chavez Recording Studio, Española
INDIE ROCK
Riley Ross Walker
“Living in Monochrome”
John Wall
Wall of Sound Studios-Albuquerque
JAZZ
Cal Haines Quartet
“That’s What You Get”
Cal Haines
Outpost Performance Space-Albuquerque
LATIN
Qwst
“Una Pobrita feating Brian Argumedo”
David Madik
Madik Innovation
METAL
Angelo Uñale
“Autumn Dreamscapes”
Dave Heidt
Route 66 Music-Bernalillo
MODERN ROCK
Cristen Grey
“Mind’s Eye”
Cristen Grey
Snow Blossom Studio-Santa Fe
NATIVE
Ryedale Largo
“Road to Mescalero”
Ryedale Largo
RL Studio-Pinedale
NOVELTY
Max Highstein
“Big TV”
Max Highstein
Desert Heart Recording-Santa Fe
POP
Emerald
“Lighthouse”
David Madik
Madik Innovation-Albuquerque
R&B
Isaac Aragon & the Healing
“Brown”
Artha Meadors, Isaac Aragon
Empty House Studios-Albuquerque
RAP
Taylor Dread
“DAVIDLEEROTHCHILD”
John Wall & Taylor Dread
Wall of Sound-Albuquerque
REGGAE
Mister Kali
“Father of the Fatherless”
Dutchie & Shasta
Ceremony Studios-Santa Fe
RELIGIOUS/GOSPEL
Wally Ramirez
“Greater”
Philip Zach
My Home Studio-La Mesa
SINGER/SONGWRITER
Oscar Butler
“A Mountain You Must Climb”
Oscar Butler
Cool Duck Stuff
WESTERN
Greg Johns
“Rodeo Hippie”
Gregory Johns
Wall of Sound-Albuquerque
WORLD
Eli del Puerto/Felix Peralta
“Ños Conocimos”
Jono Manson
The Kitchen Sink-Santa Fe
BEST ARRANGEMENT OF AN ORIGINAL COMPOSITION
Jolynn Alarid
“Little Things”
Armando Orona
Moonlight Recording Studio-Albuquerque
BEST COVER
Andrew Cooper
“I Was Made to Love Her”
Steve O’Neill
Adobe Recording-Santa Fe
BEST INSTRUMENTAL PERFORMANCE (ARTIST/TITLE)
Cal Haines Quartet
“That’s What You Get” (Live at the Outpost Performance Space)
BEST MASTERING ENGINEER (ENGINEER/ARTIST/TITLE)
Michael MacDonald
Susan Holmes
“Sleepy Desert Moon”
BEST RECORDING ENGINEER (ENGINEER/ARTIST/TITLE)
Ken Riley
John Montilliano
“23rd St 94110”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG (SONGWRITER & TITLE ONLY)
Brenda Atencio, Jordan Lamar Sanders
“Angels On Your Pillow”
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (ARTIST/TITLE)
BéBé LaLa-Alicia Ultan & Maryse LaPierre
“Magic Hour”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Max Rae
“Heartstrings”
BEST ALBUM DESIGN/ARTWORK
Robert J Kelly
“Think Twice”
BEST BLUES ALBUM
Rich Chorné
“Bringin’ in the Blues”
Rich Chorné
Montrose Records LLC-Ruidoso
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Rich Rajacich
“Desperate Times”
Jono Manson
The Kitchen Sink-Santa Fe
BEST JAZZ ALBUM
Cal Haines Quartet
“Live at the Outpost Performance Space”
Cal Haines
Outpost Performance Space-Albuquerque
BEST POP ALBUM
Kito Peters
“Elixir”
Kito Peters, Simon Snaize
Home Studio-Santa Fe
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Dust City Opera
“Alien Summer”
Paul Hunton, Sydney Counce, Matthew Tobias
Empty House Studio-Albuquerque