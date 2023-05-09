Charges dropped in 2021 bank standoff: Why a New Mexico federal judge determined Angel Lara should be released

Angel Lara walked into a West Side bank in November 2021, pretended he had a gun in his jacket and handed a teller a note: “I’m robbing the bank call the news channels.” His standoff with Albuquerque police took an hour, while six bank employees hid in a closet until he was arrested.

Lara was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial on federal attempted armed robbery charges last year and ordered hospitalized for treatment.

But the delay in getting him into a suitable federal medical center was so long, a New Mexico federal judge on Friday dismissed the charges against Lara.

“Dismissal is a harsh outcome, and it is not a remedy that the Court considers lightly,” U.S. District Judge Matthew L. Garcia wrote in his ruling. “But the United States has been afforded time to correct the existing constitutional violation, and the United States has been unable to do so. The only solution that remains is dismissal.”

Garcia ruled that Lara’s “pre-hospitalization” detention without treatment exceeded “the bounds of reasonableness.” And on Monday, he refused prosecutors’ requests to reverse his decision.

However, in dismissing the bank robbery charges, Garcia permitted federal prosecutors to re-file the case if they chose to do so.

And in the latest twist in the case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office late Monday submitted a new criminal complaint and asked for Lara’s arrest. A hearing on the request is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, before a U.S. magistrate judge.

Where Lara was on Monday wasn’t clear.

He was supposed to be released Friday evening from an Atlanta federal prison facility, but was still listed as incarcerated there on Monday.

Lara’s defense attorney Emily P. Carey filed a motion on Sunday that Lara’s parents had informed her they would be traveling to meet their son in Atlanta near midnight that night “so that they can help him return home safely.”

Carey didn’t reply to a Journal request seeking comment. A spokeswoman from the U.S. Attorney’s Office told the Journal on Monday, “At this time there is no information to be released.”

Garcia noted that other federal courts in the U.S. have dismissed charges against incarcerated defendants who had been waiting up to five months for a bed at a “federal competency restoration center.”

“Defendant has been in a local jail since Nov. 30. 2021, and over eight months have elapsed since the Court’s order mandating treatment for Defendant,” Garcia wrote in an April 28 order in which he gave the government seven days to admit Lara for treatment.

He dismissed the case when they failed to meet the deadline last Friday.

“As it stands, Defendant has been in a local jail without access to treatment of any kind.” That constitutes a constitutional violation, Garcia ruled.

Lara was arrested Nov. 30, 2021, for the attempted robbery of a Wells Fargo branch in Albuquerque. Federal authorities said he implied he had a gun in his jacket. He told bank employees he “wasn’t there to hurt anyone because his parents were in trouble,” according to authorities.

Six bank employees and two customers were able to run out of the building, but six tellers were trapped behind the teller station. Once police arrived, those employees ran and hid in a closet.

Lara, 34, was evaluated by a forensic psychologist in New Mexico who concluded he wasn’t competent at the time to stand trial. Garcia then entered an order Aug. 18, 2022, to send Lara to be hospitalized for no longer than four months to determine whether in the foreseeable future he would attain the capacity to permit the criminal case to proceed.

Federal prosecutors last week filed an emergency motion to halt the release, noting that the federal Bureau of Prisons agreed to admit Lara to the Butner Federal Medical Center in North Carolina on Tuesday – a few days after the judge’s deadline. Another new facility is also preparing to open in Chicago, alleviating the backlog of inmates, prosecutors informed the judge.

“Defendant is on the cusp of receiving much needed treatment …” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the motion filed Friday. “At this writing, he is just a few hundred miles and two business days from his destination.”

But the judge wrote that there was no guarantee Lara would be admitted on Tuesday, May 9.

Lara was supposed to be hospitalized on April 18 of this year, except more urgent cases got priority.

Ordering that he jump to the top of the admission list at Butner could end up disrupting the cases of other defendants awaiting treatment, Garcia wrote.

“Ultimately the logistical complications of managing so many patients with such limited bed space and staffing mean that at this stage, no promised date can be relied upon,” he added. “Meanwhile, Lara’s constitutional injury persists.”