Prep golf: La Cueva boys, girls lead after first round of Class 5A state golf tournament

La Cueva’s boys and girls are the team leaders after Monday’s opening round of the Class 5A state golf tournament at Twin Warriors Golf Club.

The boys hold an eight-shot lead over Piedra Vista after the Bears shot a round of 313 on Monday. Volcano Vista (326) is five shots behind Piedra Vista and 13 back of La Cueva.

The girls’ lead is only three shots over second-place Centennial (323-326), with Piedra Vista (352) well back in third.

La Cueva junior Jake Yrene was the only player under par Monda after a 3-under 69. He holds a four-shot lead over Matthew Ahlgrim of Piedra Vista, and Ahlgrim has a three-shot cushion over third-place Sebastian Massey, also of Piedra Vista.

Sophomore Annie Yost of Piedra Vista was the only girl to finish in the red Monday. She, too, fired a 69, and carries a four-shot lead over Alex Armendariz of Centennial, the 2021 champion in 5A, into Tuesday’s final round. Eleanor Warden of Organ Mountain, last year’s medalist who beat Armendariz by three shots at state, is in fourth place (75). Stephanie Romero of La Cueva was the low player from the metro area in 5A girls after a round of 76. She is fifth.

Next door at Santa Ana Golf Club, Deming’s boys and Belen’s girls lead the Class 4A state tournament through 18 holes.

The Wildcats were the only team to finish under 300 as a team on Monday, shooting 6-over 294. But St. Pius is looming in second place, eight strokes behind.

Belen’s girls lead after a round of 341, but there are several teams right on the Eagles’ heels. Albuquerque Academy and St. Pius are just two shots behind, and Deming is only five shots back in fourth place.

The 4A boys leaderboard is tightly bunched. Deming senior Tyler Jackson’s 71 is out front, with two-time defending state champion Grady Cox of Belen and Kirtland Central’s Ardell John a stroke back. There are eight players within three shots of the lead.

Sophomore Rylee Salome of Belen, the 2022 champion, leads following her 1-under round of 71 on Monday. Albuquerque metro champion, freshman Amara Montoya of St. Pius, shot 73 and is in second place, and she’s the only player closer than seven shots to Salome.

The Class 1A-3A event is being played Monday and Tuesday at The Canyon Club in Albuquerque. Mesilla Valley’s boys take a commanding 40-shot lead into the final round, and had four of the top five individual finishers, led by senior Logan Morris’ 2-over 74.

Socorro’s girls have a similarly large lead, leading Texico by 56 shots through the first round. Tivonne Anaya of Socorro has a four-shot lead in the individual standings.

AGGIES OFFER TWO: New New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Jason Hooten has extended scholarship offers to two players who just completed their sophomore seasons, 6-foot-7 forward Kenyon Aguino of Volcano Vista and 6-4 guard Jalin Holland of Los Lunas.

It is the first Division I offer for Aguino, who was New Mexico’s Gatorade Player of the Year last season.

This is technically the second time NMSU has offered Holland, who had an offer from previous Aggies coach Greg Heiar before he was fired on February 14.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Boys volleyball is hoping to become a sanctioned activity within the New Mexico Activities Association.

There were 16 teams that finished a full season at last week’s state tournament. Albuquerque High defeated Sandia, 24-26, 25-19, 15-11 in the final.

Sandia coach Greg Villareal said an effort has been ongoing for a couple of years to be recognized as an activity. That would have to occur before boys volleyball could hope to someday become an officially sanctioned sport.

THIS AND THAT: Hope Christian senior guard Jett Wyckoff has committed to play basketball for New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell. … Miranda Sanchez of Valley has signed to wrestle for Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado. Sanchez is the Vikings’ first female wrestler to place at state; she was third in February in her weight class. … Albuquerque High’s Ryan Zamora has signed with Wagner College swimming and diving on New York’s Staten Island.